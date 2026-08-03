Algotrade Nexus

  • Experts
  • Nurettin Polat
    Nurettin Polat

    Nurettin Polat

    3.1 (6)
    Hello, my name is Nurettin Polat. I am 40 years old and specialize in developing well-coded, highly efficient Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading utilities exclusively for the MQL5.com Market. My mission is to deliver highly practical tools at incredibly competitive prices, backed by outstanding user
    4 products 1 topic 6 comments
  • Version: 7.49
  • Updated: 3 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

AlgoTrade Nexus

AlgoTrade Nexus is a comprehensive, fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is built around a dynamic breakout engine and mathematical loss recovery algorithms. The system does not rely on simple guesswork; instead, it uses price action, advanced indicator confirmations, and zone recovery math to manage trades and mitigate risk.

The EA features a fully interactive on-chart panel available in 8 languages (English, Turkish, Russian, Hindi, Chinese, French, Arabic, and Persian), allowing you to monitor and control all system states directly from your chart.

Core Trading Engines

The Expert Advisor uses a multi-faceted approach to market entry and direction filtering.

  • First Breakout Engine: Calculates dynamic support and resistance zones using either an ATR multiplier or a fixed percentage distance from an anchor price.

  • Ichimoku Angle Hybrid: Analyzes cloud structure and calculates the mathematical slope of the price action to filter out flat markets.

  • VOMB (Volatility Momentum Breakout): Combines Donchian Channels, Keltner Channels, and ATR to identify high-momentum breakouts.

  • Linear Regression: Uses R-squared thresholds to determine the statistical strength of a trend before entering.

  • Standard Indicators: Optionally utilizes EMA, RSI, MACD, and ZigZag for traditional trend verification.

Risk Management and Protection

Capital preservation is managed through several layers of automated protection.

  • Spread and Slippage Filter: Constantly monitors market spread and execution slippage, pausing entries if values exceed your defined safety limits.

  • Global Equity Protection: Closes all trades and halts the system if a specific global profit or loss percentage is reached.

  • Drawdown (DD) Auto Hedge: Automatically locks the account by opening a net-hedge position if the overall drawdown reaches your predefined critical threshold.

  • Time Limit Reset: Automatically closes aging positions if they remain open beyond a specified time limit, freeing up margin.

Trade Management and Recovery

Instead of traditional static stop losses, the system uses dynamic management and zone recovery mathematics.

  • Zone Recovery Math: When a breakout fails, the system can calculate precise lot multipliers to open counter-positions, aiming to close the entire basket at a combined Virtual Take Profit.

  • Virtual Take Profit (VTP): Take profit levels are calculated dynamically and stored in the EA's memory, hiding your actual exit targets from the broker.

  • Quantum Trailing Reset: An advanced trailing mechanism that locks in profits. As your equity grows, the system tightens the trailing tolerance to protect accumulated gains.

  • Toxic Trade Reset: Automatically identifies and cuts the heaviest losing side of a grid to rebalance the basket and reduce margin pressure.

Advanced Automation

  • Integrated News Filter: Connects directly to the MT5 Economic Calendar. It can pause trading, prevent new entries, or even automatically hedge open positions before high-impact events.

  • Dynamic Trend Hedge: Opens partial counter-trades when the trend direction suddenly reverses, protecting the main basket.

  • Weekly Scheduler: Define exact trading hours and sessions for every day of the week.

Key Parameter Blocks

General Settings

  • Global Profit Pct: The percentage of equity gain to trigger a total basket close.

  • Global Loss Pct: The hard stop limit for total account drawdown.

  • Max Allowed Spread: Maximum acceptable spread to allow trade execution.

Ultimate Breakout Settings

  • Breakout Distance Mode: Choose between ATR-based or Percentage-based distance calculations.

  • Breakout ATR Period: The period for the ATR distance calculation.

  • Zone Recovery Lot Multiplier: The volume multiplier used when opening recovery positions.

News Filter Settings

  • Only High Impact: Restrict the filter to only react to high-impact economic events.

  • Minutes Before/After: The time window to pause trading around news releases.

  • Currency Filter: Specific currencies to monitor for news events.

Support and Feedback

For any questions, setup assistance, or technical support, please contact me directly through the MQL5 private messaging system or leave a message in the Product Comments section. All support is provided exclusively within the MQL5.com platform.

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