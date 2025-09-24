CopierMT4ToMT4

CopierMT4ToMT4

Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA




Overview

CopierMT4ToMT4 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts.


---

Key Innovations

Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying.

Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts.



---

Perfect For

 Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades across unlimited MT4 accounts.
 PAMM / MAM Managers – deliver trades to client accounts with precision.
 Professional Traders – fine control over lots, risk, and execution.
 Signal Providers – reliable delivery to subscribers.
 Cross-Broker Investors – unify strategy execution on multiple brokers.
 Demo vs Live Users – run EAs on demo and copy to live to bypass broker restrictions.


---

Input Parameters

Main Settings

CopyMode → Select MASTER or SLAVE mode.

ProviderNumber → Unique ID for pairing accounts.

Prefix / Suffix → Adjust symbol names for brokers.

RemoveSuffixes → Auto-clean unwanted suffixes.


Trade Settings

CopyWithReversal → Reverse trade direction.

RecopyAttempts → Retry failed trades.

CopyStopLoss / CustomStopLoss → Copy or set custom SL.

CopyTakeProfit / CustomTakeProfit → Copy or set custom TP.

SlippagePips → Max allowed slippage.


Lot Management

UseBalanceRatio → Scale lots by master/slave balance.

BalanceBasedLot → Dynamic lot sizing by balance.

LotMultiplier → Adjust the lot size on the Slave account.

FixedLotSize → Use fixed lots (0 = disabled).

MaxLotSize → Restrict oversized trades.

FreeMarginPercent → Limit margin usage.


Advanced Settings

MaxTrades → Maximum simultaneous trades.

ShowEvents → Show trade alerts/logs.

SendPending → Copy pending orders.

SlaveMagicNumber → Magic number for slave trades.

WeekdayFilter → Enable/disable copying on specific weekdays.

SendNotifications → Send trade activity notifications to mobile/email.



---

Setup Guide

 Open both MT4 Master and Slave terminals.

 On the Master chart, set:

CopyMode = MODE_MASTER

No ProviderNumber is required for Master.


 On the Slave chart, set:

CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE

ProviderNumber = choose a number between 1 and 34 (each Slave must have a unique number).


 Important: When switching Master and Slave roles between two MetaTrader terminals, it’s recommended to restart both terminals once.

 Configure lot sizing, SL/TP, and risk settings.
 Note: In the Lot Sizing section, if you need specific settings, enter them. Otherwise, by default you don’t need to change anything.

 Enable Algo Trading on both terminals.

 Done – trades are copied in less than 10ms.


---

 FAQ for CopierMT4ToMT4

Q1: Does this copier support only MT4 → MT4?
A: This version is designed for MT4 → MT4. However, the full suite supports MT4 ↔ MT5 and MT5 ↔ MT5 setups.

Q2: Can I use both Master and Slave modes in one file?
A: Yes. You just select MODE_MASTER or MODE_SLAVE in the settings. No need for separate files.

Q3: What if my broker uses symbol prefixes or suffixes (e.g., EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro)?
A: The EA includes automatic prefix/suffix handling. You can add/remove suffixes in the settings to match your broker symbols.

Q4: Does it support trade reversal (copy Buy as Sell and Sell as Buy)?
A: Yes. Simply enable CopyWithReversal = true in the settings.

Q5: Can I set my own Stop Loss and Take Profit instead of copying?
A: Yes. You can disable CopyStopLoss / CopyTakeProfit and enter custom SL/TP values.

Q6: How does lot sizing work?
A: Multiple options:

Balance-based (lots proportional to account balance).

Multiplier (e.g., 0.6 of master lot size).

Fixed lot size.

Maximum lot cap to control risk.


Q7: Can I copy pending orders as well?
A: Yes, by enabling SendPending = true.

Q8: Is there a maximum number of trades that can be copied?
A: Yes. Default is 150 trades, but you can adjust with the MaxTrades parameter.

Q9: What happens if a trade fails to copy?
A: The EA automatically retries up to RecopyAttempts times.

Q10: Does it work on weekends?
A: You can enable/disable trading for each day of the week (Monday–Sunday).

Q11: Can I receive notifications when trades are copied?
A: Yes. Notifications can be sent by mobile push or email. You can configure this in the Notification Settings.

Q12: Does it support VPS?
A: Absolutely. The copier is optimized for low-latency VPS use.

Q13: What is the recommended setup for Master/Slave?
A: Install the EA on both accounts, set one to MASTER mode and the other to SLAVE. Make sure they share the same ProviderNumber.

Q14: Does it work if brokers have different leverage or spreads?
A: Yes. The copier adjusts trade sizes and execution as long as the symbol names are mapped correctly.

Q15: Can I limit margin usage?
A: Yes. You can use FreeMarginPercent to control maximum margin allocation for copied trades.

Q16: Is this copier safe for prop firms or funded accounts?
A: Yes. Since it runs locally and does not use DLLs, it is fully compliant and safe.

Q17: Does it copy trades instantly?
A: Yes. The EA processes orders every ProcessingInterval milliseconds (default 30ms), ensuring near real-time copying.

Q18: Can I monitor events on the chart?
A: Yes. With ShowEvents = true, the EA displays alerts and status updates directly in the terminal.

Q19: Can I run multiple Slave accounts with one Master?
A: Yes. You can attach the Slave EA to unlimited accounts, as long as they use the same ProviderNumber.

Q20: Do you provide support and updates?
A: Yes. Free lifetime updates and dedicated support are included.

Q21: Can I copy trades from multiple MetaTrader accounts on the same computer to a single destination account?
A: Yes. You can attach the EA in MASTER mode on each source MetaTrader terminal. On the destination account, you only need to attach one SLAVE chart, and it will receive trades from all the connected masters simultaneously. Just make sure that the Slave Provider Number is unique and not duplicated across other MetaTrader instances running on the same computer.


---

 For better understanding of how this copier works and its speed on different MetaTrader platforms, please watch the tutorial video.


Video CopierMT4ToMT4
