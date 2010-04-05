CopierMT4ToMT4

 Trade Copier for MT4
 Supports multiple master and slave terminals
 Local operation without DLL usage
 Optional slow monitoring mode

 Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts


Trade Copier MT4 To MT4



Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts.
It supports unlimited Slave accounts, real-time mirroring of orders, customizable trade-filtering rules, manual symbol-mapping, and a built-in visual dashboard for monitoring copier activity.


---

 Key Features

 Multi-Account Copying (Unlimited Slaves)

Connect any number of Slave terminals to a single Master.
Trades are copied instantly with precise lot-conversion and order-type matching.

 Live Dashboard on Chart

A clean and modern dashboard appears directly on the chart showing:

Number of active Slave accounts

Connection status (Connected / Disconnected / Waiting)

Copier mode (Master / Slave)

This gives you full visibility of copier activity without opening logs or external tools.

 Reliable Trade Synchronization

Copies all market orders

Copies and manages pending orders

Copies SL/TP updates and modifications

Safe close-mirroring (closes on Slave exactly when closed on Master)

Double-verification system prevents missed trades

Loop-protection prevents rapid open/close issues


 Stable Connection Mechanism

An intelligent heartbeat module continuously checks:

Whether the Master is active

Whether Slave accounts are online

Whether synchronization is complete


If any connection drops, the dashboard’s status updates instantly and the EA attempts automatic reconnection.


---

 Symbol Mapping (Manual & Flexible)

Some brokers use different symbol names for the same instrument.
For example:

Master: XAUUSD

Slave: XAUUSD.a

Another broker: GOLD


The built-in Symbol Mapping feature solves this.

What Symbol Mapping Does

Symbol Mapping allows you to manually link the Master’s symbol names to the equivalent symbols on the Slave account, ensuring all trades copy correctly even when brokers use different naming structures.

How to Use

In the EA settings, you can define symbol mapping in this format:

XAUUSD : XAUUSD.a
BTCUSD : BTCUSDm
US30 : US30.cash

Once defined, the copier automatically matches and converts each trade to the correct target symbol.
This is essential for users with multiple brokers or custom symbol formats.


---

 Additional Features

Magic-number filtering

Reverse-copy mode

Risk-based lot calculation

Built-in error protection

High-performance data-exchange engine

And...



おすすめのプロダクト
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
インディケータ
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
SimpleOrderRepeater
iDeplo, Inc.
ユーティリティ
本エキスパートアドバイザ（EA）は、以下の条件をすべて満たした注文が決済された場合に、自動的に同一内容の注文を再設定します。 対象となるのは指値注文または逆指値注文で、必ずテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）が設定されているものです。 そして、その注文がTPまたはSLによって決済された際、同じロット数・価格・TP・SL・有効期限などの条件を引き継いだ注文を自動で再発注します。 これにより、一度設定した戦略を継続的に適用でき、裁量判断なしに取引を繰り返すことが可能となります。 ただし、ブローカーによっては再注文時にスリッページが発生する場合がありますので、必ずご利用環境をご確認の上、自己責任でお使いください。
Trendline EA
Carlos Oliveira
4.5 (10)
ユーティリティ
The FXTT Trendline EA for MT4 is a trading robot designed to automate trades based on trendlines drawn on your charts. This EA improves MetaTrader's standard capabilities by allowing you to set pending orders directly from your trendlines, enhancing your trading strategy with precision and automation. Key Features: Automated Trading: Automates trades based on trendlines you draw, enhancing precision and reducing manual effort. Customizable Actions and Alerts: Assign specific Buy/Sell actions to
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
インディケータ
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
ユーティリティ
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
インディケータ
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
ユーティリティ
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
インディケータ
数列の一つに「森林火災数列」があります。これは、最も美しい新しいシーケンスの 1 つとして認識されています。その主な特徴は、このシーケンスが線形トレンドを回避することです。最短のものであってもです。この指標の基礎を形成したのはこのプロパティです。 財務時系列を分析する場合、この指標は可能なすべての傾向オプションを拒否しようとします。そして失敗した場合にのみ、トレンドの存在を認識し、適切なシグナルを発します。このアプローチにより、新しいトレンドの始まりの瞬間を正しく判断できます。ただし、偽陽性の可能性もあります。それらの数を減らすために、このインジケーターに追加のフィルターが追加されました。新しいバーが開くとシグナルが生成されます。いずれの場合も再描画は発生しません。 指標パラメータ: Applied Price - 適用価格定数; Period Main - インディケータのメイン期間、その有効な値は 5 ～ 60 です。 Period Additional - 追加の期間。このパラメーターの有効な値は 5 ～ 40 です。 Signal Filter - 追加の信号フィルター、有効
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — 다기능 트레이딩 어시스턴트 66개 이상의 강력한 기능으로 리스크 관리, 자동 주문, 시장 분석을 한 번에! 리스크 계산, 주문 제어, 차트 분석 기능을 하나로 통합했습니다. 전문 트레이더뿐 아니라, 체계적인 거래를 원하는 모든 사용자를 위해 설계되었습니다. 외환, 지수, 주식, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 완벽하게 작동합니다. 주요 기능 원클릭 거래 및 포지션 관리 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산 으로 효율적 트레이딩 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 숨김 주문, 가상 SL/TP 트레일링 스탑, 부분 청산, 자동 종료 기능 변동성, 통화 강도, 세션 분석 및 시각적 알림 전체 가이드 가이드 읽기 데모 버전 데모 버전 사용 (MT4) 개발자에게 문의 질문, 아이디어 제안 또는 버그 보고 시: 개발자에게 문의
Copy Evolution
Antonis Michos
3 (1)
ユーティリティ
Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
ユーティリティ
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4 用インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、プライス アクション トレーディングに非常に強力なインジケーターです。再描画なし、遅延なし。 - インジケーターは、チャート上で強気のモーニング スター パターンを検出します。チャート上の青い矢印信号 (画像を参照)。 - PC、モバイル、および電子メール アラート付き。 - また、その兄弟である弱気の「イブニング スター パターン」インジケーターも利用できます (以下のリンクに従ってください)。 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、サポート/レジスタンス レベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Newking Real Hard Pending EA
Wang SangHyeon
ユーティリティ
이 제품은 한국에서 개발되었습니다. 대한민국에서 개발 된 서비스 제공 제품입니다. 제품의 개요 기능을 설명합니다. 매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문  매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매수 포지션 모두 청산 매도 포지션 모두 청산 실시간 TP,SL 설정 실시간 추적손절매 핍 설정 추적손절매 기능 통화 손익 전체 화면 모니터링 기능 제품 사용 환경 메타트레이더 4 입력변수 설정 Language : English,Korean BUYRiskPercent : 기본 2%  (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) SELLRiskPercent : 기본 2% (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) Temporary_GAP : 예약 주문시 갭 설정 HandBuyLot : 기본 셋팅 계약수 설정 매수 예약 0.01 lot(로딩시 기본으로 설정할 계약수를 입력)
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
損益分岐点レベルを自動的に設定するためのユーティリティで、指定された距離を通過するときに取引を損益分岐点に転送します。リスクを最小限に抑えることができます。トレーダーのためにプロのトレーダーによって作成されました。ユーティリティは、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーを使用して開いたすべての成行注文で機能します。魔法数で取引をフィルタリングできます。ユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 MT5バージョン https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 ユーティリティでできること： 1ピップから仮想ブレークイーブンレベルを設定 損益分岐点の実際のレベルを設定する 各注文を個別に処理します（ブレークイーブンレベルは注文ごとに個別に設定されます） 一方向注文のバスケットで作業します（損益分岐レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、購入と販売は別々に設定されます） 双方向注文のバスケットを操作します（ブレークイーブンレベルはすべての注文に共通に設定されており、一緒に購入と販売を行います） テストと作業には、チャートのボタンを使
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
Three Hedging
Haimin Li
ユーティリティ
This EA is based on the relationship between the three currencies, interaction, and thus hedging, I now find the most ideal pair of currencies is the default parameter of the three pairs of currencies, On the parameters Parameter setting is very simple, "Huoli" is profitable n USD. Users can determine the number of orders according to the funds of the account.
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
ユーティリティ
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
ユーティリティ
これは、買い注文と売り注文のネットワークを配置する通常のパネルです。 このExpert Advisorは、設定で定義された利益注文を閉じます。 次に、ラダーと呼ばれるパラメータがあり、ラダーパラメータで示されたポイントだけ注文間の距離が増加し始めることを含みます(ここでは、メイン設定では10ポイントです)。これは、2次が10ポイント、3次が20ポイント、4次が40ポイントなどを意味します。 次に、これは設定にないため、このアドバイザーに何があるかを知る必要がありますが、このアドバイザーが提案した戦略のロジックに影響します。. アドバイザーが5つの注文を開くのは、ここの設定であるとしましょう。.. または購入のために。.. または販売のため。.. よかった.. ただし、注文を開くと、次のオープン注文のロットが以前にオープンした注文の半分だけ増加します。 つまり、設定で0.1ロットを設定すると、スキームに従って5つの注文が開き、現在の価格に近い最初の注文は0.1ロットの価格で開かれます。 第二に、与えられたステップのために、ここで50ポイントのステップは0.15ロットの価格で開きます。
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順 - アプリケーションの手順 - デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通貨」、「 % 残
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
Risk/Reward Toolは、MetaTrader 4でのトレード計画、可視化、執行の方法を革新するために設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。精密なリスク管理を重視する裁量トレーダーでも、トレード設定を視覚的にテストする必要のある戦略開発者でも、このツールはエレガントで直感的なインターフェースで必要なすべてを提供します。 基本的なポジション計算機とは異なり、Risk/Reward Toolは視覚的なトレード計画を即時執行機能、リアルタイムの損益モニタリング、包括的なトレード管理機能と組み合わせています。このツールはMT4ストラテジーテスターと完全に互換性があり、実際の資金をリスクにさらすことなくトレード戦略を練習し、アプローチを改善することができます。 ツールの完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主な機能 視覚的なトレード計画 ドラッグ＆ドロップ操作可能
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
取引したい主要エリアを特定したら、サポートとレジスタンス、または供給と需要のゾーンを自動的に取引します。この EA を使用すると、1 回のクリックで買いゾーンと売りゾーンを描画し、価格が反転すると予想される場所に正確に配置できます。EA はそれらのゾーンを監視し、ゾーンに指定した価格アクションに基づいて自動的に取引を行います。最初の取引が行われると、EA は、ターゲット エリアとなる、配置した反対のゾーンで利益を出して終了します。その後、2 つの選択肢があります。取引を終了して新しいゾーンを描画してエントリーするか、利益を出して終了し、すぐに反対方向に取引を反転して、「常に市場に参加する」スタイルの戦略を作成します。 入力と戦略を含む完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 この EA は、市場で固定またはハード ストップ ロスを使用しないポジション トレーダーまたはドル コスト平均法の取引戦略向けに設計されています。代わりに、次の利用可能なサポートまたはレジスタンス ゾーンで同じ方向に新しい取引を行うことで、
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader4のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 シンボルウィンドウからの取引とキーボードからの取引！ あなたはMetaTrader 4ターミナル - バーチャルコントロールパネルVirtualTradePadのためのユニークなプラグインを持っています。 Description on English 注意！  ストラテジーテスターの 取引方法を学びたい場合は、無料の TesterPad ユーティリティをチェックしてくだ
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
Auto Grid：  既存のトレードに基づいたグリッド注文の自動作成。 複雑なトレード戦略の自動化   新しいポジションを検出し、最適化された注文配列を自動的に作成する高度なグリッドシステム。 多機能ユーティリティ ：66+ 機能、Auto Gridツールを含む  |   ご質問はこちらまで   |   MT5版 A. インテリジェントなトレード検出と監視： 特定シンボルまたは包括的なポートフォリオスキャン 正確な分類による高度な注文タイプ検出 戦略的監視開始：即時、遅延、または条件ベース アルゴリズム戦略互換性のためのマジックナンバー統合 B. 高度なグリッド設定： 戦略的注文配置：   複数の配置方法論 インテリジェントな方向ロジック：   同一、反対、または市場ベースの注文作成 精密な注文数量：   カスタマイズ可能なグリッド密度と構造 高度なオフセットシステム：   固定間隔または動的百分比進行 包括的なレベル管理：   サイズまたは価格一貫性のあるSL/TP継承 高度なロットサイジング：   固定、累進的增加、または戦略的削減 有効期限制御：   カスタム時間枠または原注
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor は 、アカウントMetaTrader 4で 取引を繰り返し、ポジションを設定するか、事前に設定された回数だけシグナルを送信します。 手動または別のエキスパートアドバイザーによって開かれたすべての取引をコピーします。 シグナルをコピーし、シグナルからロットを増やします ！ 他のEAの多くを増やします。 次の機能がサポートされています：コピーされた取引のカスタムロット、ストップロスのコピー、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップの使用。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明 +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 リンク MetaTraderのトレードコピー機はこちらから入手できます：   COPYLOT 注意 注：これは、端末間の取引用のコピー機ではありません。 ストラテジーテスターでエキスパートアドバイザーをテストし、ビジュアルモードでEAPADPROツールバーと取引することができます！ EAを1つの通貨ペアにインストールするだけで
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
ユーティリティ
革新的な X2 Copy MT4 で瞬時のトレードコピーを発見しましょう。わずか10秒のセットアップで、単一のWindowsコンピューターまたはVPS上のMetaTrader端末間でのトレード同期を、前例のない速度（0.1秒未満）で行う強力なツールを手に入れられます。 複数の口座を管理していても、シグナルをフォローしていても、戦略を拡大していても、X2 Copy MT4 は比類のない精度とコントロールであなたのワークフローに適応します。待つのはやめてください — 市場をリードする速度と信頼性でコピーを開始しましょう。今すぐ トライアル版 をダウンロードしてください。 *重要：MT5端末での作業には、別途 X2 Copy MT5 バージョンが必要です X2 Copy MT4/5 の設定と機能の説明 | X2 Copy トライアル版のインストール方法 特徴 高速コピー — 0.1秒未満でのトレード転送 すべてのコピータイプのユニバーサルサポート：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直感的なインターフェースで10秒で即時セットアップ 24時間年中無休の安定動
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
このスクリーナーを使用すると、選択した期間（時間枠）内に通常よりも買われ過ぎ（成長率）または売られ過ぎ（減少率）の資産を特定できます。 市場は法律によって支配されており、より安く購入し、より高価に販売しますが、自動スキャナーがないと、たとえば今週内に、通常よりも買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎの通貨/株を特定することは非常に困難です。現在の時間、または月。 数十または数百の機器が存在する可能性があり、すべてを手動で分析する時間がないことが物理的に可能な場合もあります。これらの問題は、Screenerを使用して簡単に解決できます。 スクリーナーができること スキャナーはどのTFでも使用できます スキャナーは、通貨、株式、暗号通貨、商品、インデックス、およびその他の機器で動作します 資産を特定するロジックは、市場の基本法則に基づいているため、普遍的です。 スクリーナーの助けを借りて、あなたはさまざまな戦略に従って作業することができます、最も一般的なものの1つはポンプとダンプです 各商品の平均値を明らかにする-SoftimoTradeScreenerは、選択したTFの資産の買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎ
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
ユーティリティ
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。あらゆるインジケーター、エキスパートアドバイザー、スクリプトを利用可能で、標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 瞬時の読み込み MT5ターミナルからのティックデータベースのインポートにより、過去データを即時利用可能。 MT5ターミナルで「 Tick Database 」ユーティリティを最初に起動する必要があります。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT4へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT4 は、DLLを必要とせず、TelegramのチャンネルやチャットからMetaTrader 4プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最先端のユーティリティです。この堅牢なソリューションは、比類のない精度とカスタマイズオプションにより、シグナルのシームレスな実行を保証し、時間を節約し、効率性を向上させます。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを使用して、チャット ID を簡単に取得および管理します。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 カスタム例外語 (例: 「レポート」、「概要」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 シグナルが価格ではなくポイントを指定する場合、エントリ ポイントを自動
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
ユーティリティ
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
ユーティリティ
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 4 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT5バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定 トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎま
作者のその他のプロダクト
Copier MT5 To MT5 TimeLock
Nurhidaya Tullah
ユーティリティ
MT5 Trade Copier – Real-Time  Slave Monitoring  System         Copier MT5 To MT5 (Full Version)                                                  Get the full and latest version of the      copier from the link below:                                                                https://www.mql5.com/en/ market/product/157869   System Copier includes an   advanced Slave (Receiver) Mon
FREE
Copier MT4 To MT4 TimeLock
Nurhidaya Tullah
ユーティリティ
MT4 Trade Copier Timelock     Download the Training Version to test all          copier features:                                    https://c.mql5.com/6/988/ MT4CopierTimelock.ex4   Overview MT4CopierTimelock is an advanced   MT4-to-MT4 trade-copying Expert Advisor   capable of operating in both   Master and Slave modes . It provides seamless trade synchronization between MetaTra
FREE
Copier MT4 To MT5
Nurhidaya Tullah
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier MT4 To MT5 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview CopierMT4MT5 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. ________________________________________ Key Innovations •   Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. •   Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. ____________________________
Copier MT5 To MT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier MT5 To MT4 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview • • • • CopierMT5MT4 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. Key Innovations •   Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. •   Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. Perfect For •   Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades acro
Trade Copier MT5 Copy Trade Orders
Nurhidaya Tullah
ユーティリティ
**MT5トレードコピーラー - 注文コピー** **MT5トレードコピーラー** *   複数のマスター端末とスレーブ端末をサポート *   DLLを使用しないローカル動作 *   オプションの低速監視モード *    強力で信頼性の高いトレードコピーラーを必要とするすべてのトレ ーダーに最適 **MT5 to MT5 トレードコピーラー** （MetaTrader 5 から MetaTrader 5 コピー）| MetaTrader 5 用高速ローカルトレードコピー EA **概要** MT5 to MT5 コピーラー（MetaTrader 5 から MetaTrader 5 コピー）は、すべてのトレーダー、特にプロトレーダー、 アカウントマネージャー、シグナルプロバイダー、 プロプライエタリトレーディングファームユーザーなどを対象とし た、次世代の超高速ローカルトレードコピーラーです。 以下の機能を提供します： *    オフラインタイマーおよび無効化コントロールを備えた完全なスレ ーブ（受信）正常性監視 *   超高速取引複製（10ミリ秒未満） *   100
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信