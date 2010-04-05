CopierMT4ToMT4

 Trade Copier for MT4
 Supports multiple master and slave terminals
 Local operation without DLL usage
 Optional slow monitoring mode

 Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts


Trade Copier MT4 To MT4



Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts.
It supports unlimited Slave accounts, real-time mirroring of orders, customizable trade-filtering rules, manual symbol-mapping, and a built-in visual dashboard for monitoring copier activity.


---

 Key Features

 Multi-Account Copying (Unlimited Slaves)

Connect any number of Slave terminals to a single Master.
Trades are copied instantly with precise lot-conversion and order-type matching.

 Live Dashboard on Chart

A clean and modern dashboard appears directly on the chart showing:

Number of active Slave accounts

Connection status (Connected / Disconnected / Waiting)

Copier mode (Master / Slave)

This gives you full visibility of copier activity without opening logs or external tools.

 Reliable Trade Synchronization

Copies all market orders

Copies and manages pending orders

Copies SL/TP updates and modifications

Safe close-mirroring (closes on Slave exactly when closed on Master)

Double-verification system prevents missed trades

Loop-protection prevents rapid open/close issues


 Stable Connection Mechanism

An intelligent heartbeat module continuously checks:

Whether the Master is active

Whether Slave accounts are online

Whether synchronization is complete


If any connection drops, the dashboard’s status updates instantly and the EA attempts automatic reconnection.


---

 Symbol Mapping (Manual & Flexible)

Some brokers use different symbol names for the same instrument.
For example:

Master: XAUUSD

Slave: XAUUSD.a

Another broker: GOLD


The built-in Symbol Mapping feature solves this.

What Symbol Mapping Does

Symbol Mapping allows you to manually link the Master’s symbol names to the equivalent symbols on the Slave account, ensuring all trades copy correctly even when brokers use different naming structures.

How to Use

In the EA settings, you can define symbol mapping in this format:

XAUUSD : XAUUSD.a
BTCUSD : BTCUSDm
US30 : US30.cash

Once defined, the copier automatically matches and converts each trade to the correct target symbol.
This is essential for users with multiple brokers or custom symbol formats.


---

 Additional Features

Magic-number filtering

Reverse-copy mode

Risk-based lot calculation

Built-in error protection

High-performance data-exchange engine

And...



GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Утилиты
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса   с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Утилиты
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Утилиты
Утилита "Just copier" предназначена для копирования торговли без каких-либо сложных настроек. Сделки можно копировать на одном компьютере. Одну программу можно настроить как провайдер сделок (мастер) или получатель сделок. Размер лота на получателе можно установить с коэффициентом. Доступен любой тип копирования. MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 Если вам нужно копировать MT4 --> MT5 или MT5 --> MT4 , отдельно приобретите "Just copier" для MT4 и "Just copier" для MT5. Утилита Just
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
Одна из числовых последовательностей носит название - "Последовательность лесного пожара". Она была признана одной из самых красивых новых последовательностей. Её главная особенность заключается в том, что эта последовательность избегает линейных трендов, даже самых кратковременных. Именно это свойство легло в основу этого индикатора. При анализе финансового временного ряда этот индикатор старается отбросить все возможные варианты тренда. И только если это ему не удается, то он признает наличие
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Многофункциональный торговый ассистент Более 66 инструментов для анализа, управления и автоматизации торговли в одном окне. Ассистент объединяет управление рисками, ордерами, позициями и анализ рынка в едином интерфейсе. Подходит для всех рынков — форекс, акции, криптовалюты, индексы и металлы. Почему трейдеры выбирают эту утилиту Мгновенное открытие и управление сделками в один клик Автоматический расчёт лота и риска Умные ордера: сетка, OCO, скрытые и виртуальные
Copy Evolution
Antonis Michos
3 (1)
Утилиты
Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Утилиты
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" для MT4. - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки, без задержки. - Индикатор обнаруживает бычьи паттерны Morning Star на графике: синяя стрелка на графике (см. изображения). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устройствах и электронной почте. - Также доступен его брат - медвежий индикатор "Evening Star pattern" (перейдите по ссылке ниже). - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" отлично
Newking Real Hard Pending EA
Wang SangHyeon
Утилиты
이 제품은 한국에서 개발되었습니다. 대한민국에서 개발 된 서비스 제공 제품입니다. 제품의 개요 기능을 설명합니다. 매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문  매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매수 포지션 모두 청산 매도 포지션 모두 청산 실시간 TP,SL 설정 실시간 추적손절매 핍 설정 추적손절매 기능 통화 손익 전체 화면 모니터링 기능 제품 사용 환경 메타트레이더 4 입력변수 설정 Language : English,Korean BUYRiskPercent : 기본 2%  (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) SELLRiskPercent : 기본 2% (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) Temporary_GAP : 예약 주문시 갭 설정 HandBuyLot : 기본 셋팅 계약수 설정 매수 예약 0.01 lot(로딩시 기본으로 설정할 계약수를 입력)
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматической установки уровней безубытка, переводит сделки в безубыток при прохождении заданного расстояния . Позволяет минимизировать риски. Создана профессиональным трейдером для трейдеров.   Утилита   работает с любыми рыночными ордерами, открытыми трейдером вручную или при помощи советников. Может фильтровать сделки по магическому номеру. Одновременно утилита может работать с любым количеством ордеров.  MT5 version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 ЧТО МОЖЕТ УТИЛИТА
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает потенциальный направление тренда по циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все лучи пересечения будут оптимальными лучами, в направлении которых ожидается движение цены с учетом периода индикатора. Лучи можно использовать как направление потенциального движения рынка. Но не надо забывать, что подход должен быть комплексным, сигналы индикатора требуют дополнительной информации для входа в рынок.
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Three Hedging
Haimin Li
Утилиты
This EA is based on the relationship between the three currencies, interaction, and thus hedging, I now find the most ideal pair of currencies is the default parameter of the three pairs of currencies, On the parameters Parameter setting is very simple, "Huoli" is profitable n USD. Users can determine the number of orders according to the funds of the account.
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Утилиты
закрыть все прибыльные ордера В наборе представлены скрипты разного назначения, облегчающие работу в терминале  MetaTrader 4 . Если необходимо, то по некоторым скриптам представлен скрин. Перед работой на реальном счёте проверяйте (на демо счёте), отвечает ли нужный скрипт Вашим задачам (для примера, есть скрипт по одновременному открытию пяти ордеров, по умолчанию лот задан 10; дабы у вас случайно не открылись пять позиций суммарным объёмом 50 лотов - будьте внимательны))) Пользуйтесь на добро
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Утилиты
Это обычная панель которая выставляет сеть ордеров на покупку и продажу. Закрывает этот советник ордера по профиту определенного в настройках. Потом, там есть параметр и называется Ladder который включает, что расстояние между ордерами начинают увеличиваться на пункты указанные параметром ladder (здесь, в основных настройках стоит на 10 пунктов) значит второй ордер на 10 пунктов, третий ордер на 20 пунктов, четвертый ордер на 40 пунктов и т.д. Потом, что тут в этом советнике надо знать, так как
