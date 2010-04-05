CopierMT4ToMT4

Trade Copier for MT4 Supports multiple master and slave terminals Local operation without DLL usage Optional slow monitoring mode Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts

Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization





This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts.

It supports unlimited Slave accounts, real-time mirroring of orders, customizable trade-filtering rules, manual symbol-mapping, and a built-in visual dashboard for monitoring copier activity.









Key Features





Multi-Account Copying (Unlimited Slaves)





Connect any number of Slave terminals to a single Master.

Trades are copied instantly with precise lot-conversion and order-type matching.





Live Dashboard on Chart





A clean and modern dashboard appears directly on the chart showing:





Number of active Slave accounts





Connection status (Connected / Disconnected / Waiting)





Copier mode (Master / Slave)





This gives you full visibility of copier activity without opening logs or external tools.





Reliable Trade Synchronization





Copies all market orders





Copies and manages pending orders





Copies SL/TP updates and modifications





Safe close-mirroring (closes on Slave exactly when closed on Master)





Double-verification system prevents missed trades





Loop-protection prevents rapid open/close issues









Stable Connection Mechanism





An intelligent heartbeat module continuously checks:





Whether the Master is active





Whether Slave accounts are online





Whether synchronization is complete









If any connection drops, the dashboard’s status updates instantly and the EA attempts automatic reconnection.









Symbol Mapping (Manual & Flexible)





Some brokers use different symbol names for the same instrument.

For example:





Master: XAUUSD





Slave: XAUUSD.a





Another broker: GOLD









The built-in Symbol Mapping feature solves this.





What Symbol Mapping Does





Symbol Mapping allows you to manually link the Master’s symbol names to the equivalent symbols on the Slave account, ensuring all trades copy correctly even when brokers use different naming structures.





How to Use





In the EA settings, you can define symbol mapping in this format:





XAUUSD : XAUUSD.a

BTCUSD : BTCUSDm

US30 : US30.cash





Once defined, the copier automatically matches and converts each trade to the correct target symbol.

This is essential for users with multiple brokers or custom symbol formats.









Additional Features





Magic-number filtering





Reverse-copy mode





Risk-based lot calculation





Built-in error protection





High-performance data-exchange engine





And...









