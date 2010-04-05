CopierMT4ToMT4
- 유틸리티
- Nurhidaya Tullah
- 버전: 11.74
- 업데이트됨: 7 12월 2025
- 활성화: 20
Trade Copier for MT4
Supports multiple master and slave terminals
Local operation without DLL usage
Optional slow monitoring mode
Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts
Trade Copier MT4 To MT4
Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts.
It supports unlimited Slave accounts, real-time mirroring of orders, customizable trade-filtering rules, manual symbol-mapping, and a built-in visual dashboard for monitoring copier activity.
---
Key Features
Multi-Account Copying (Unlimited Slaves)
Connect any number of Slave terminals to a single Master.
Trades are copied instantly with precise lot-conversion and order-type matching.
Live Dashboard on Chart
A clean and modern dashboard appears directly on the chart showing:
Number of active Slave accounts
Connection status (Connected / Disconnected / Waiting)
Copier mode (Master / Slave)
This gives you full visibility of copier activity without opening logs or external tools.
Reliable Trade Synchronization
Copies all market orders
Copies and manages pending orders
Copies SL/TP updates and modifications
Safe close-mirroring (closes on Slave exactly when closed on Master)
Double-verification system prevents missed trades
Loop-protection prevents rapid open/close issues
Stable Connection Mechanism
An intelligent heartbeat module continuously checks:
Whether the Master is active
Whether Slave accounts are online
Whether synchronization is complete
If any connection drops, the dashboard’s status updates instantly and the EA attempts automatic reconnection.
---
Symbol Mapping (Manual & Flexible)
Some brokers use different symbol names for the same instrument.
For example:
Master: XAUUSD
Slave: XAUUSD.a
Another broker: GOLD
The built-in Symbol Mapping feature solves this.
What Symbol Mapping Does
Symbol Mapping allows you to manually link the Master’s symbol names to the equivalent symbols on the Slave account, ensuring all trades copy correctly even when brokers use different naming structures.
How to Use
In the EA settings, you can define symbol mapping in this format:
XAUUSD : XAUUSD.a
BTCUSD : BTCUSDm
US30 : US30.cash
Once defined, the copier automatically matches and converts each trade to the correct target symbol.
This is essential for users with multiple brokers or custom symbol formats.
---
Additional Features
Magic-number filtering
Reverse-copy mode
Risk-based lot calculation
Built-in error protection
High-performance data-exchange engine
And...