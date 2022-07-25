Timer support for Scalping

Forex trading support timer:

- This is an indicator that supports a trader's trading process.

- Before placing a BUY or SELL order, it is advisable to observe what the current time is like, to get the best position when trading.

Function of indicator:

- Display information about candle closing time of different timeframes (M1,M5,M15,H1), best used when Scalping.

- Show market spreads.

- Show TimeZone Trading.

- Displays the remaining time of a session.


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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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