MAX Xauusd MT4
- Experts
- Peng Peng Gao
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 26 September 2025
- Activations: 9
Dear Traders,
I am MAX XAUUSD, the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty? Gold. That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market.
✨ Why Choose MAX XAUUSD?
🤖 Intelligent Trend-Following System
-
Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to minimize risk and maximize returns
-
Every trade is pre-planned, with full transparency in backtesting and live trading
-
100% authentic strategy, no curve-fitting or data manipulation
⚡ Plug-and-Play Experience
-
Simple installation and easy configuration
-
Supports both MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 platforms
-
Automatically monitors the market and executes trades with precision
🛡️ Commitment to Authenticity
In an era flooded with AI and neural network hype, we stand by our promise:
"We don’t chase sales; we aim to rescue every trader struggling in the market."
🎯 Core System Features
🏆 Professional Gold Trading
-
Dedicated Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)
-
Supported Timeframes: M30, H1, and other major timeframes
-
Trading Logic: Based on volatility triggers and price structure
💡 Advanced Risk Management
-
Fixed stop loss and dynamic take profit levels
-
Supports multiple strategies: Martingale, Grid System, or Pyramid Positioning
-
Operates independently of news, indicators, or third-party data
🔧 Technical Advantages
-
Compatible with ECN/STP brokers
-
Modular architecture for future expansion and logic adjustments
-
Supports market execution mode
⚙️ Technical Parameters & Requirements
📊 Recommended Parameter Settings
|Parameter Set
|Recommended Capital
|Parameter Values
|Set 1
|Above $1000 USD
|A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=100, A6=0, A7=1000
|Set 2
|Above $300 USD
|A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150
|Set 3 (Default)
|Above $1000 USD
|System default settings, recommended for use
💰 Account Requirements
-
Minimum Deposit: $1000
-
Recommended Deposit: $1000 - $1200
-
Leverage Requirement: Minimum 1:400, Recommended 1:500
-
Account Type: Hedging Account
-
VPS: Mandatory (ensures 24/5 operation)
🏦 Broker Compatibility
Recommended Brokers:
-
IC MARKETS
-
IC TRADING
-
Other ECN/RAW/Low Spread Broker Types
⚠️ Important Note: Only compatible with brokers offering 2-decimal pricing for Gold.
💵 Pricing Information
Limited Time Offer:
-
Limited-time offer: $399
-
Price increases by $300 for every 10 units sold
-
Final Price: $999
📈 Trading Philosophy
We believe:
"Automated trading is a long-term endeavor, typically requiring around 6 months of observation and adaptation. Please be patient with MAX XAUUSD—it will ultimately boost your confidence."
🔒 Risk Disclaimer
Disclaimer:
-
This system is provided as an auxiliary decision-making tool
-
All backtest results are based on historical data simulations
-
No guarantees are made regarding future performance
-
Ensure appropriate risk control measures are in place before use
🎉 Join the MAX Family Today!
Ready to redefine your gold trading standards?
Start Your Profitable Journey in 3 Simple Steps:
-
Add the EA to your XAUUSD chart
-
Configure your risk parameters (default settings recommended)
-
Click Start, and leave the rest to us!
🌟 MAX XAUUSD – More Than Trading, It’s a New Standard for Gold!
Limited Time Offer! Purchase Now and Embark on a New Era of Gold Trading!
Note: The final interpretation of this document belongs to the MAX Trading System. Trading involves risk, so invest wisely.