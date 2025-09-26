🚀 MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market

Dear Traders,

I am MAX XAUUSD, the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty? Gold. That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market.

✨ Why Choose MAX XAUUSD?

🤖 Intelligent Trend-Following System

Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to minimize risk and maximize returns

Every trade is pre-planned , with full transparency in backtesting and live trading

100% authentic strategy, no curve-fitting or data manipulation

⚡ Plug-and-Play Experience

Simple installation and easy configuration

Supports both MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 platforms

Automatically monitors the market and executes trades with precision

🛡️ Commitment to Authenticity

In an era flooded with AI and neural network hype, we stand by our promise:

"We don’t chase sales; we aim to rescue every trader struggling in the market."

🎯 Core System Features

🏆 Professional Gold Trading

Dedicated Instrument : XAUUSD (Gold/USD)

Supported Timeframes : M30, H1, and other major timeframes

Trading Logic: Based on volatility triggers and price structure

💡 Advanced Risk Management

Fixed stop loss and dynamic take profit levels

Supports multiple strategies: Martingale, Grid System, or Pyramid Positioning

Operates independently of news, indicators, or third-party data

🔧 Technical Advantages

Compatible with ECN/STP brokers

Modular architecture for future expansion and logic adjustments

Supports market execution mode

⚙️ Technical Parameters & Requirements

📊 Recommended Parameter Settings

Parameter Set Recommended Capital Parameter Values Set 1 Above $1000 USD A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=100, A6=0, A7=1000 Set 2 Above $300 USD A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150 Set 3 (Default) Above $1000 USD System default settings, recommended for use

💰 Account Requirements

Minimum Deposit : $1000

Recommended Deposit : $1000 - $1200

Leverage Requirement : Minimum 1:400, Recommended 1:500

Account Type : Hedging Account

VPS: Mandatory (ensures 24/5 operation)

🏦 Broker Compatibility

Recommended Brokers:

IC MARKETS

IC TRADING

Other ECN/RAW/Low Spread Broker Types

⚠️ Important Note: Only compatible with brokers offering 2-decimal pricing for Gold.

💵 Pricing Information

Limited Time Offer:

Limited-time offer: $399

Price increases by $300 for every 10 units sold

Final Price: $999

📈 Trading Philosophy

We believe:

"Automated trading is a long-term endeavor, typically requiring around 6 months of observation and adaptation. Please be patient with MAX XAUUSD—it will ultimately boost your confidence."

🔒 Risk Disclaimer

Disclaimer:

This system is provided as an auxiliary decision-making tool

All backtest results are based on historical data simulations

No guarantees are made regarding future performance

Ensure appropriate risk control measures are in place before use

🎉 Join the MAX Family Today!

Ready to redefine your gold trading standards?

Start Your Profitable Journey in 3 Simple Steps:

Add the EA to your XAUUSD chart Configure your risk parameters (default settings recommended) Click Start, and leave the rest to us!

🌟 MAX XAUUSD – More Than Trading, It’s a New Standard for Gold!

Limited Time Offer! Purchase Now and Embark on a New Era of Gold Trading!