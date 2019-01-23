Neversys EA

Neversys is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. Neversys uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck.





EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks.

Also tested on MT4 Strategy Tester. Can be found here





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