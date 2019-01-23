Neversys EA
- Experts
-
Yeun Jung HwanGood morning.
Freelancer is Korea's Neversys operator.
We have combined 10 or more complex EAs in harmony.
The advantage of EA is not Martin Gale's EA by placing reservation gains and booking losses.
It is operated as one-shot fork very stable.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 23 January 2019
- Activations: 5
Neversys is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. Neversys uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck.
EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks.
|
Also tested on MT4 Strategy Tester. Can be found here
- The recommendations are as follows
- optimized for the EUR / USD's M15 chart. There are no other components.
- Choosing smoke and slip selects poisoning. Ex) ECN, Tickmill, Pepperstone
- In the strategy test, MDD generates revenue.
- Margin of $ 3000
- Strategic testing is 2010-2018.
-
Parameters
- If you have a live ECN account
Commissions are automatically calculated.
- The ECN optimization parameter set is:
- MagicNo = 100000; (Set the magic number)
- MaxSlippage = 0(Maximum number of rollers is limited at entry)
- MaxSpread = 0.4 (Limits the maximum spread value on input)
- MaxSlippage2 = 3 ( Limit maximum slip sebum value when cleared)
- MaxSpread2 = 5 (Limit the maximum spread value when clearing)
- BuyOpenCount = 100 (Buy is the number of open positions)
- SellOpenCount = 100 (Sell is the number of open positions)
- StoplossUse = True (Activate / run each location)
- Stoploss = 100 or 300
- OpenBarCount = 1 (Set all terrain input limits.)
- MultiFirstLot = 0.01
- Multifly = 2
- TotallossUse = false
- Totalloss = 50