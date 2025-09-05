X2 Copy MT4

Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional, X2 Copy MT4 offers flexible settings to perfectly match your trading needs. It's the ideal solution for those looking to maximize their profit potential. Try it today and see why it's the fastest and most intuitive copier on the market!

*A separate version of X2 Copy MT5 is required for working with the MT5 terminal.

Features

  • High-speed copying - trade execution in under 0.1 seconds
  • Universal support for all copy types: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5
  • Instant setup in 10 seconds with intuitive interface
  • Full compatibility with Windows computers and Windows VPS
  • Flexible copying between all account types: real > real, real > demo, demo > real, demo > demo across all brokers
  • Multi-account copying - ability to copy from one or multiple sender accounts to one or multiple receiver accounts
  • Customizable lot sizes and advanced risk management
  • Copying from read-only accounts (investor passwords)
  • Comprehensive trade multiplication from any source including manual trades
  • Complete absence of conflicts with manual trading and other advisors
  • Stable settings that persist through connection loss or terminal restarts
  • High copying accuracy with minimal system load
  • Flexible trade filtering by various parameters
  • Copying all trade types: long/short, old/new, market orders and pending orders
  • Flexible take profit and stop loss handling - copying or ignoring levels
  • Advanced take profit and stop loss management options
  • Synchronized trade closing and correct partial closing options
  • Ability to reopen closed trades when original positions remain open
  • Advanced price management including reverse copying and original TP/SL levels
  • Flexible lot size management with min/max limits
  • Built-in account protection and risk management system
  • Automatic broker prefix/suffix detection and configuration
  • Automatic special symbol mapping
  • Fully automated operation as a 100% automated expert advisor


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Telegram support - @X2Copy

Support in personal messages on the site


