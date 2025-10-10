X2 Copy MT4/5 Trial (free testing)

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X2 Copy MT4 - MT5
Trial version:
- X2 Copy MT4 Trial - Download last version for mt4
- X2 Copy MT5 Trial - Download last version for mt5
Full version:
- X2 Copy MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149121
- X2 Copy MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149122
How to Install X2 Copy Trial
- Download the Expert Advisor file (X2_Copy_Trial.ex4 for MT4 or X2_Copy_Trial.ex5 for MT5).
- In the MT4/MT5 platform, select 'File' → 'Open Data Folder' from the menu.
- In the opened window, navigate to the MQL4 folder (for MT4) or MQL5 folder (for MT5). Then open the Experts folder.
- Copy the downloaded X2_Copy_Trial.ex4/.ex5 file and paste it into the Experts folder. Restart the MetaTrader platform.
- After reloading, find X2 Copy Trial in the Navigator panel and drag it onto your desired chart to start.
- Explore the full power of the copier in the detailed guide - Description of X2 Copy MT4/5 Settings and Functions
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Files:
X2_Copy_MT4_2_11_Trial.zip 1453 kb
X2_Copy_MT5_2_11_Trial.zip 731 kb