X2 Copy MT4/5 Trial (free testing)
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X2 Copy MT4/5 Trial (free testing)

10 October 2025, 15:49
Liubov' Shkandrii
Liubov' Shkandrii
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373

X2 Copy MT4 - MT5

Trial version:


Full version:


How to Install X2 Copy Trial

  • Download the Expert Advisor file (X2_Copy_Trial.ex4 for MT4 or X2_Copy_Trial.ex5 for MT5).
  • In the MT4/MT5 platform, select 'File' → 'Open Data Folder' from the menu.
  • In the opened window, navigate to the MQL4 folder (for MT4) or MQL5 folder (for MT5).  Then open the Experts folder.
  • Copy the downloaded X2_Copy_Trial.ex4/.ex5 file and paste it into the Experts folder. Restart the MetaTrader platform.
  • After reloading, find X2 Copy Trial in the Navigator panel and drag it onto your desired chart to start.
  • Explore the full power of the copier in the detailed guide - Description of X2 Copy MT4/5 Settings and Functions

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