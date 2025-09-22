Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional, X2 Copy MT4 offers flexible settings to perfectly match your trading needs. It's the ideal solution for those looking to maximize their profit potential. Try it today and see why it's the fastest and most intuitive copier on the market!

*A separate version of X2 Copy MT5 is required for working with the MT5 terminal.

Features

High-speed copying - trade execution in under 0.1 seconds

Universal support for all copy types: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5

Instant setup in 10 seconds with intuitive interface

Full compatibility with Windows computers and Windows VPS

Flexible copying between all account types: real > real, real > demo, demo > real, demo > demo across all brokers

Multi-account copying - ability to copy from one or multiple sender accounts to one or multiple receiver accounts

Customizable lot sizes and advanced risk management

Copying from read-only accounts (investor passwords)

Comprehensive trade multiplication from any source including manual trades

Complete absence of conflicts with manual trading and other advisors

Stable settings that persist through connection loss or terminal restarts

High copying accuracy with minimal system load

Flexible trade filtering by various parameters

Copying all trade types: long/short, old/new, market orders and pending orders

Flexible take profit and stop loss handling - copying or ignoring levels

Advanced take profit and stop loss management options

Synchronized trade closing and correct partial closing options

Ability to reopen closed trades when original positions remain open

Advanced price management including reverse copying and original TP/SL levels

Flexible lot size management with min/max limits

Built-in account protection and risk management system

Automatic broker prefix/suffix detection and configuration

Automatic special symbol mapping

Fully automated operation as a 100% automated expert advisor





