Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
- Mauricio Vellasquez
- Version: 11.2
- Updated: 29 October 2025
- Activations: 10
Important: Requires an OpenAI API key to fully operate. Before trading, enable MT5 WebRequest in your terminal settings. Complete configuration guide available in the Comments section after purchase.
Pricing
Initial Price: $37 USD
Price increases by $10 every 20 users.
What Makes Ratio X Different
Ratio X integrates OpenAI GPT-4o-mini to interpret market context while a rule-based risk engine enforces discipline. Trades are executed only when both the AI proposal and the risk validator agree.
Key approach:
- AI-driven analysis sends structured data including RSI, EMA, MACD, ATR, market regimes, account metrics, and last 30 OHLC candles per timeframe, receiving a trade proposal with confidence score and rationale
- Double safeguard system with confidence threshold plus VaR, drawdown, limits, and margin checks before any order
- Failsafe Dumb Mode: if API is unavailable, falls back to deterministic rules using EMA crosses, RSI thresholds, and ATR-based SL/TP to preserve continuity
Setup Requirements
Environment
- Timeframes: Short-term (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1) or Long-term (H4, D1, W1)
- Symbol: Any supported by your MT5 broker (spread and latency monitored)
- Leverage: minimum 1:100 recommended
- Deposit: minimum $200 recommended
Technical Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 terminal with stable internet connection
- OpenAI API key (typical monthly cost: approximately $6-$20, usage-dependent)
- MT5 WebRequest enabled for OpenAI API communication
Core Features
Multi-Timeframe Intelligence
- Indicators: RSI, EMA (9, 21, 50), MACD, ATR
- Regime detection: trend, range, volatile, crisis
- Cross-timeframe momentum and trend-strength scoring
Risk Engine
- Position sizing options: Kelly Criterion, volatility-based, or fixed lot
- MaxOpenPositions safeguard and margin checks
- VaR monitoring with three drawdown tiers (5%, 10%, 15%)
- Circuit breaker and portfolio correlation awareness
Execution Modes
- Market execution with spread control
- Limit orders with time-in-force
- TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) fragmentation
- Smart execution with liquidity timing
Performance Analytics
- Real-time Sharpe, Sortino, and Calmar ratios
- Recovery Factor, Profit Factor, and Omega
- Expected Shortfall (CVaR) and built-in stress testing
Quick Start Guide
- Attach Ratio X to your chart
- Choose MTF mode (Short-term or Long-term) and set risk parameters
- Enter your OpenAI API key in the EA settings
- Enable WebRequest (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors)
- Start on a demo account to validate behavior
- Operational flow: Data Collection → AI Analysis → Risk Validation → Execution
Dumb Mode (No-API Fallback)
If the API is unavailable, Ratio X runs a deterministic playbook:
- Entries from predefined indicator rules (EMA crossovers, RSI thresholds)
- Stop Loss and Take Profit via fixed distances or ATR-based multiples
- All risk controls remain active (drawdown limits, position caps, spread checks)
Who Should Use Ratio X
This EA is designed for:
- Traders who value AI-powered insights combined with risk control
- Those seeking an adaptive system that validates before execution
- Professionals who prefer structured discipline over grid or martingale strategies
- Traders willing to manage their own OpenAI API costs
Configuration Profiles
All parameters are user-configurable to fit your risk tolerance and objectives. Example approaches:
- Conservative: lower risk per trade, higher confidence threshold, longer timeframes
- Moderate: balanced risk and confidence, mixed timeframes
- Aggressive: higher risk tolerance, lower threshold, short-term timeframe focus
Recent Updates in Version 1.1
- MTF Mode as a drop-down: choose Short-term (M1-H1) or Long-term (H4-W1) with a single setting
- Max Open Positions: limit the maximum number of simultaneous trades
- Richer AI Context: adds Balance, Equity, Margin and last 30 OHLC candles for every timeframe
- Increased prompt capacity: request body increased to approximately 2,000 tokens
- Standardized English interface: inputs, labels, logs, and comments
What You Get
- Ratio X EA file (.ex5) ready to install
- Configuration guide in Comments section
- Technical support for installation
- Free updates for version 1.x
- Up to 10 activations on different devices
Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Although Ratio X uses AI technology, AI-generated decisions can be incorrect. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before trading with real money. Never risk more than you can afford to lose. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before using this EA.