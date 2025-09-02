Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
- Indicators
- Arinze Michael Ejike
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 September 2025
- Activations: 15
The Buyer-Seller Pressure Indicator displays market sentiment across multiple timeframes from M1 to D1. It calculates buying and selling pressure percentages using moving average momentum analysis over a configurable period. The visual panel shows progress bars with buyer strength in teal and seller dominance in red, alongside percentage values when significant. Each timeframe includes ADX trend strength measurement with directional indicators showing uptrends, downtrends, or ranging markets. During ranging periods (ADX below 23), traders can play range-bound strategies by buying at support levels and selling at resistance zones. Color-coded signal dots provide quick visual confirmation of market conditions for optimal entry timing.
Success Message: Analysis complete! Multi-timeframe sentiment data ready for strategic trading decisions.