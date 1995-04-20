Solarwind No Repaint
- Indicators
- Arinze Michael Ejike
- Version: 1.0
The Solarwind No Repaint is a technical oscillator that applies the Fisher Transform to normalized price data, creating a histogram-based indicator that identifies potential market turning points. This indicator converts price movements into a Gaussian normal distribution, making cyclical patterns and momentum shifts more visible to traders.
How It Works The indicator processes price data through several computational steps:
- High-Low Analysis: Calculates the highest high and lowest low over the specified period
- Price Normalization: Takes the midpoint of each bar's high-low range and normalizes it against the period's range, scaling values between -1 and +1
- Fisher Transform Application: Applies the mathematical Fisher Transform formula 0.5 * ln((1+x)/(1-x)) with smoothing
- Trend Signal Processing: Generates directional signals based on value changes and momentum thresholds
Key Features
- Histogram Display: Renders as colored bars in a separate indicator window
- Trend-Based Coloring: Green bars for bullish momentum, red bars for bearish momentum
- No-Repaint Design: Uses completed bars only to prevent signal changes on current bar
- Adaptive Sensitivity: Configurable threshold system to filter market noise
- Signal Persistence: Maintains trend direction until significant momentum shift occurs
Parameters
- Period: Lookback period for high-low calculations (default: 10)
- Signal Sensitivity: Change threshold required for new signals (default: 0.05)
- Use Completed Bars: Prevents repainting by using only finished bars (default: true)
- Use Alert: Enables notification system for signal changes (default: false)
- Histogram Width: Visual thickness of histogram bars (default: 2)
Trading Applications
- Momentum Assessment: Identifies strength and direction of price momentum
- Reversal Detection: Extreme readings often precede trend changes
- Trend Confirmation: Validates price action with momentum analysis
- Cycle Analysis: Effective for identifying cyclical market behavior
- Entry Timing: Provides specific bar-by-bar directional bias
Interpretation
- Green Bars: Bullish momentum phase - favor long positions
- Red Bars: Bearish momentum phase - favor short positions
- Neutral Bars (faded colors): Weak momentum - trend uncertainty
- Zero Line: Reference point for momentum direction changes
- Extreme Values: Readings beyond ±2 may signal potential reversals (based on params)
The Solarwind No Repaint performs optimally in markets with clear cyclical behavior and works effectively as a momentum filter when combined with price action analysis or other technical indicators for trade confirmation.