The Solarwind No Repaint is a technical oscillator that applies the Fisher Transform to normalized price data, creating a histogram-based indicator that identifies potential market turning points. This indicator converts price movements into a Gaussian normal distribution, making cyclical patterns and momentum shifts more visible to traders.

How It Works The indicator processes price data through several computational steps:

High-Low Analysis: Calculates the highest high and lowest low over the specified period Price Normalization: Takes the midpoint of each bar's high-low range and normalizes it against the period's range, scaling values between -1 and +1 Fisher Transform Application: Applies the mathematical Fisher Transform formula 0.5 * ln((1+x)/(1-x)) with smoothing Trend Signal Processing: Generates directional signals based on value changes and momentum thresholds

Key Features

Histogram Display : Renders as colored bars in a separate indicator window

: Renders as colored bars in a separate indicator window Trend-Based Coloring : Green bars for bullish momentum, red bars for bearish momentum

: Green bars for bullish momentum, red bars for bearish momentum No-Repaint Design : Uses completed bars only to prevent signal changes on current bar

: Uses completed bars only to prevent signal changes on current bar Adaptive Sensitivity : Configurable threshold system to filter market noise

: Configurable threshold system to filter market noise Signal Persistence: Maintains trend direction until significant momentum shift occurs

Parameters

Period : Lookback period for high-low calculations (default: 10)

: Lookback period for high-low calculations (default: 10) Signal Sensitivity : Change threshold required for new signals (default: 0.05)

: Change threshold required for new signals (default: 0.05) Use Completed Bars : Prevents repainting by using only finished bars (default: true)

: Prevents repainting by using only finished bars (default: true) Use Alert : Enables notification system for signal changes (default: false)

: Enables notification system for signal changes (default: false) Histogram Width: Visual thickness of histogram bars (default: 2)

Trading Applications

Momentum Assessment : Identifies strength and direction of price momentum

: Identifies strength and direction of price momentum Reversal Detection : Extreme readings often precede trend changes

: Extreme readings often precede trend changes Trend Confirmation : Validates price action with momentum analysis

: Validates price action with momentum analysis Cycle Analysis : Effective for identifying cyclical market behavior

: Effective for identifying cyclical market behavior Entry Timing: Provides specific bar-by-bar directional bias

Interpretation

Green Bars : Bullish momentum phase - favor long positions

: Bullish momentum phase - favor long positions Red Bars : Bearish momentum phase - favor short positions

: Bearish momentum phase - favor short positions Neutral Bars (faded colors): Weak momentum - trend uncertainty

(faded colors): Weak momentum - trend uncertainty Zero Line : Reference point for momentum direction changes

: Reference point for momentum direction changes Extreme Values: Readings beyond ±2 may signal potential reversals (based on params)

The Solarwind No Repaint performs optimally in markets with clear cyclical behavior and works effectively as a momentum filter when combined with price action analysis or other technical indicators for trade confirmation.