Demand with Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 18 July 2025
- Activations: 20
🎯 Supply & Demand Visible Range Indicator with Smart Alerts
Master the art of supply and demand trading with this powerful indicator that brings institutional-grade volume analysis to your charts! This sophisticated tool helps you identify key market levels where big players are active.
Key Features:
- Dynamic supply and demand zone identification based on volume analysis
- Smart alerts at crucial price levels (supply, demand, and mid-point zones)
- Volume-weighted average calculations for precise entry points
- Equilibrium level detection for balanced price discovery
- Customizable visual components including filled zones and trend lines
- Advanced volume threshold filtering to avoid false signals
Visual Components:
✅ Supply Zones - Marked in red, showing institutional selling pressure
✅ Demand Zones - Marked in green, showing institutional buying interest
✅ Equilibrium Lines - Helping you identify market balance points
✅ Volume-Weighted Averages - For more precise level identification
Fully Customizable Parameters:
• Volume threshold percentage for zone identification
• Resolution settings for precise analysis
• Toggle visibility of supply/demand zones
• Customize equilibrium line display
• Adjust area fills and weighted averages
Perfect for traders who:
- Focus on institutional supply and demand levels
- Want to identify high-probability reversal zones
- Need clear visual cues for entry and exit points
- Trade multiple timeframes
Stay ahead of the market with real-time alerts when price approaches key supply, demand, and equilibrium levels. Make more informed trading decisions by understanding where the smart money is active!
Note: This is an indicator version optimized for analysis and alerts, allowing you to make manual trading decisions based on institutional supply and demand levels.