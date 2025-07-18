Demand with Alert





Master the art of supply and demand trading with this powerful indicator that brings institutional-grade volume analysis to your charts! This sophisticated tool helps you identify key market levels where big players are active.





Key Features:

- Dynamic supply and demand zone identification based on volume analysis

- Smart alerts at crucial price levels (supply, demand, and mid-point zones)

- Volume-weighted average calculations for precise entry points

- Equilibrium level detection for balanced price discovery

- Customizable visual components including filled zones and trend lines

- Advanced volume threshold filtering to avoid false signals





Visual Components:

✅ Supply Zones - Marked in red, showing institutional selling pressure

✅ Demand Zones - Marked in green, showing institutional buying interest

✅ Equilibrium Lines - Helping you identify market balance points

✅ Volume-Weighted Averages - For more precise level identification





Fully Customizable Parameters:

• Volume threshold percentage for zone identification

• Resolution settings for precise analysis

• Toggle visibility of supply/demand zones

• Customize equilibrium line display

• Adjust area fills and weighted averages





Perfect for traders who:

- Focus on institutional supply and demand levels

- Want to identify high-probability reversal zones

- Need clear visual cues for entry and exit points

- Trade multiple timeframes





Stay ahead of the market with real-time alerts when price approaches key supply, demand, and equilibrium levels. Make more informed trading decisions by understanding where the smart money is active!





Note: This is an indicator version optimized for analysis and alerts, allowing you to make manual trading decisions based on institutional supply and demand levels.

🎯 Supply & Demand Visible Range Indicator with Smart Alerts