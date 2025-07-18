Demand with Alert

🎯 Supply & Demand Visible Range Indicator with Smart Alerts

Master the art of supply and demand trading with this powerful indicator that brings institutional-grade volume analysis to your charts! This sophisticated tool helps you identify key market levels where big players are active.

Key Features:
- Dynamic supply and demand zone identification based on volume analysis
- Smart alerts at crucial price levels (supply, demand, and mid-point zones)
- Volume-weighted average calculations for precise entry points
- Equilibrium level detection for balanced price discovery
- Customizable visual components including filled zones and trend lines
- Advanced volume threshold filtering to avoid false signals

Visual Components:
✅ Supply Zones - Marked in red, showing institutional selling pressure
✅ Demand Zones - Marked in green, showing institutional buying interest
✅ Equilibrium Lines - Helping you identify market balance points
✅ Volume-Weighted Averages - For more precise level identification

Fully Customizable Parameters:
• Volume threshold percentage for zone identification
• Resolution settings for precise analysis
• Toggle visibility of supply/demand zones
• Customize equilibrium line display
• Adjust area fills and weighted averages

Perfect for traders who:
- Focus on institutional supply and demand levels
- Want to identify high-probability reversal zones
- Need clear visual cues for entry and exit points
- Trade multiple timeframes

Stay ahead of the market with real-time alerts when price approaches key supply, demand, and equilibrium levels. Make more informed trading decisions by understanding where the smart money is active!

Note: This is an indicator version optimized for analysis and alerts, allowing you to make manual trading decisions based on institutional supply and demand levels.
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Meta2Tel: Bridging MetaTrader 5 and Telegram in Real-Time Meta2Tel is an elegant Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that creates a seamless connection between your trading platform and Telegram. This powerful utility instantly relays crucial trading information directly to your specified Telegram channels or groups. **Instant Trade Notifications**   Experience real-time awareness of your trading activity with immediate notifications whenever trades are opened, modified, or closed on your MT5 plat
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