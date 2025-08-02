Gold Master Indicator MT5
- Indicatori
- German Pablo Gori
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 4 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 12
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v1.2 Enhanced
Specialized Gold Trading Indicator with AI and Multi-Timeframe Analysis
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v1.2 Enhanced
Specialized Gold Trading Indicator with AI and Multi-Timeframe Analysis
📋 GENERAL OVERVIEW
The XAUUSD Gold Master is a high-precision indicator specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines advanced technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and dynamic risk management to deliver highly reliable trading signals in the world's most volatile and profitable market.
⭐ KEY FEATURES
🎯 Intelligent Confidence System (1-10)
- Confidence score for each signal based on multiple factors
- Automatic filtering of weak signals (configurable)
- Visual labels indicating strength level: WEAK, MODERATE, STRONG, VERY STRONG
- Confluence analysis across multiple technical indicators
🔍 Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis
- Cross-confirmation across different timeframes
- Mandatory confluence between timeframes for enhanced accuracy
- Higher timeframe trend analysis for macro context
- Significant reduction in false signals
🛡️ Dynamic ATR Risk Management
- Automatic Stop Loss based on real market volatility
- Dynamic Take Profit that adapts to gold market conditions
- Volatility bands to identify high-risk zones
- Accurate pip conversion for improved capital management
🌐 Advanced Market Filters
- Spread Filter: Avoids trading during excessive spreads
- Time Filter: Optimized for high-liquidity sessions
- Volume Filter: Confirms signals with adequate market activity
- News Filter: Avoids periods of high news-related volatility
📊 INTEGRATED TECHNICAL INDICATORS
📈 Specialized Moving Averages
- Fast MA (15) and Slow MA (45) optimized for H1
- Trend MA (100) for directional context
- Momentum analysis between moving averages
🔄 Optimized RSI for Gold (12 periods)
- Specialized levels: Strong Bullish (60), Strong Bearish (40)
- Momentum and reversal detection
- Multi-timeframe analysis of higher timeframe RSI
⚡ High-Precision MACD (8, 17, 9)
- Intraday configuration optimized for gold movements
- Signal confirmation via signal line and zero cross
- Automatic divergence detection
🎲 Stochastic for Volatility (21, 9, 3)
- Identifies overbought/oversold conditions in context
- Confirms optimal entry points
- Market noise filter
🚀 SUPPORTED STRATEGY TYPES
📅 Swing Trading (H1-H4)
- High-confidence signals for positions held 1–5 days
- Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management
- Long-term trend analysis
⚡ Advanced Scalping (M15-M30)
- Quick entries on high-probability moves
- Dynamic risk management based on volatility
- Time filters for optimal trading sessions
📈 Position Trading (D1)
- Macro confirmation with multi-timeframe analysis
- Signals for main gold trend direction
- Long-term position management
🔄 Reversal Trading
- Detects exhaustion at key levels
- Indicator confluence at reversal zones
- Confirmation using RSI and Stochastic
💡 SPECIFIC USE CASES
🏦 Professional Trading
- Fund managers specializing in commodities
- Institutional traders focused on gold
- Quantitative analysis for algorithmic strategies
👤 Independent Traders
- Medium-term trading with high precision
- Automated risk management
- Clear signals without need for complex analysis
📚 Education and Backtesting
- Historical analysis of gold patterns
- Study of correlations with other assets
- Development of custom strategies
🎛️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
⏰ Optimal Timeframes
- Primary: H1 (maximum efficiency)
- Confirmation: H4 or D1
- Scalping: M15 with strict filters
🕐 Trading Hours
- European Session: 10:00–18:00 GMT+3
- American Session: 15:00–23:00 GMT+3
- Avoid: Late Sundays and early Mondays
💰 Capital Management
- Risk per trade: 1–2% of capital
- Stop Loss: 3x ATR (automatic)
- Take Profit: 6x ATR (adjustable)
📈 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
✅ Full Specialization in Gold
- Exclusively optimized for XAUUSD/GOLD
- Parameters fine-tuned to gold’s specific volatility
- Specialized filters for the unique behavior of the metal
🧠 Integrated Artificial Intelligence
- Automatic confidence scoring system
- Learns patterns from the gold market
- Dynamically adapts to changing market conditions
🔒 Maximum Reliability
- Multiple confirmations before generating signals
- Anti-noise filters to avoid false signals
- Extensive backtesting on historical data
📱 Ease of Use
- Complete real-time information panel
- Automatic push and sound alerts
- Simple setup with predefined parameters
🎯 EXPECTED RESULTS
📊 Signal Accuracy
- High Confidence (8–10): 75–85% accuracy
- Moderate Confidence (6–8): 65–75% accuracy
- Automatic Filtering: Signals below 6 points are discarded
💵 Profitability Potential
- Risk/Reward: 1:2 (Stop Loss vs Take Profit)
- Frequency: 3–8 signals per week (H1)
- Controlled drawdown: Dynamic ATR-based management
🛠️ INSTALLATION AND SUPPORT
📦 Package Contents
- Detailed user manual
- Predefined configurations
- Installation video tutorial
- 🆘 Technical Support
Are you ready to dominate the gold market with the most advanced technology? Get the XAUUSD Gold Master today and transform your trading now!