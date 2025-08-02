Gold Master Indicator MT5

Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Institutional Precision for XAUUSD

The Gold Master Indicator is an advanced analysis tool specifically designed for the unique volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This indicator not only tracks the price but also identifies liquidity zones and institutional turning points where the probability of reversals is higher.

Unlike standard indicators, Gold Master uses a data smoothing algorithm to eliminate market noise, allowing traders to capture clean movements on timeframes from M1 to H1.

Why choose Gold Master?

Optimized for XAUUSD: Specifically tuned for Gold's expansion cycles.

Non-Repaint Signals: Once a signal is confirmed, it remains fixed on the chart.

Alert Management: Receive push notifications, sound alerts, and emails so you never miss an opportunity.

Clean Interface: Designed to avoid cluttering your terminal while maintaining visual clarity.

Noise Filter: Built-in algorithm that distinguishes between minor corrections and genuine trend changes.

Configuration Parameters:

Sensitivity: Adjust the signal frequency according to your trading style (Scalping or Day Trading).

Color Settings: Full customization of the visual interface.

Alerts Configuration: Enable or disable different types of notifications.

Usage Recommendations: For best results, combine Gold Master signals with sound risk management. It is ideal for confirming entries at major support and resistance levels.
AlanWSmith
35
AlanWSmith 2025.12.30 17:19 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

German Pablo Gori
3365
개발자의 답변 German Pablo Gori 2025.12.31 13:09
Thanks so much for your trust and for the great review! greetings
리뷰 답변