Gold Matrix Pending Pro

🟡 Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 – Advanced XAUUSD Pending Order EA

🚀 Smart. Precise. Profitable.

Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade using smart pending order logic with built-in floating profit management and controlled martingale strategy. The EA focuses on safety, consistency, and automation, making it ideal for both beginner and experienced traders.

Key Features

  • 📌 Pending Order Strategy
    Places either Buy Stop or Buy Limit orders at strategic distances based on market conditions.

  • 🧠 Auto TP Adjustment
    Automatically recalculates and updates the Take Profit for all positions using a weighted average entry system, ensuring consistent profit closure.

  • 🔁 Controlled Martingale Logic
    Triggers only when the floating loss exceeds a defined threshold. Includes:

    • Max Martingale level cap

    • Cooldown timer between levels

    • Volume control with lot size cap

  • 💰 Floating Profit Exit System
    Closes all trades instantly when a user-defined floating profit is reached, ensuring timely exits in volatile markets.

  • 📅 Smart Entry Timing
    Trades only Tuesday to Thursday, avoiding uncertain Monday and Friday volatility.

  • ⚙️ Highly Customizable Inputs
    Define:

    • Pending type: Buy Stop or Buy Limit

    • TP and spacing between orders

    • Martingale levels, multiplier, and cooldown

    • Max open lot size

    • Floating profit exit threshold

📊 Backtest Highlights (2024, M30, XAUUSD)

  • 💵 Initial Deposit: $1,000

  • 📈 Total Net Profit: $711.57 (+71.1%)

  • Winning Rate: 98.78%

  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 127.16

  • 📉 Max Drawdown (Equity): 31.21%

  • 📉 Max Balance Drawdown: 0.48%

  • 🧠 Sharpe Ratio: 2.80

  • 📌 Total Trades: 328

  • 📆 Test Period: Jan–Dec 2024

  • 🟢 99% Modeling Quality

📌 View the attached screenshots for full backtest and balance curve.

📍 Recommended Pair & Timeframe

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M30

⚠️ Notes

  • Works best on low spread Gold accounts.

  • For Hedging accounts only (Netting not recommended).

  • VPS recommended for consistent execution.

  • Ensure proper backtest with real tick data for accurate performance.

🎯 Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 combines strategy, control, and smart automation to help you capitalize on gold price movements without overexposure. With strong backtest performance and smart logic, it's designed for serious traders aiming for long-term profitability.


このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
作者のその他のプロダクト
