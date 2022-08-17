Candles Mix mt5

This indicator will be VERY USEFUL for anyone who works with candlestick patterns.

This indicator is designed to display the average figure from two adjacent candles (current and previous).

Accordingly, it shows IN CONTEXT the strength or weakness of bulls / bears (!).

But please, don't forget about the classical basics of technical analysis (!). All indicators are just an auxiliary tool for reading a chart (!).

A demo version on the example of mt-4 can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/85330

The indicator also takes into account the DOJI pattern (when the candle has a body of about 1-3 pips) and includes the Doji candle in the calculation.

For example: one of the Doji patterns appeared on the chart - "Morning Star", "Evening Star", "Shooting Star", "Long-legged Doji". For an experienced trader, such a pattern is a signal to enter the market. But the decision can be wrong?! This indicator is written for such cases. It clarifies what the Doji pattern has become and displays a new pattern:


For example, "Evening Star Doji" turned into "Hammer", or "Ice cream on a stick", or "Hanged Man" - this will help the trader to make a more accurate decision to open a deal!


Description of indicator settings:

There are 3 options for drawing matched candlesticks (the Tipe Visible parameter):


all - for all candles;

ZZ - only on Zig-Zag tops;

opposing - for current and previous, taking into account the minimum body of the previous candle, and IF they are different (bullish and bearish. Identical candles are ignored)

(very useful when a candle on the chart forms a DOJI pattern with a minimum body of 2-3 pips. In this case, the indicator will take data from three candles (the current one and the previous two)).


Render type:

  •  simple - converged bars are drawn as a "ladder", as on the chart;
  •  candles nearby - drawing in 1 row, when the Low of each bar is tied to lvl.0;
  •  candles apart - bars are drawn up or down from level 0.
  • Min points candles - minimum candlestick body in pips for calculating the Doji pattern (recommended value from 1 to 4)
  • ZZ Depth, ZZ Deviation, ZZ Backstep - settings of the Zig-Zag indicator on the vertices of which mixed figures will be displayed


IMPORTANT - for the correct display of the thickness of the figures - set all settings in the "INPUT PARAMETERS" tab


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
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(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
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