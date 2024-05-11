The iChannels
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 12 August 2026
- Activations: 10
- Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels.
- Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited
- This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.
- This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
Лучшее что встретил за 10 лет! Искренне желаю Николаю успехов, новых открытий и неугасающей искры продолжать творить чудеса!