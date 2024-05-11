The iChannels

5
  • Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels.
  • Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited
  • This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading. 
  • This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots


Reviews 2
Rafael
57
Rafael 2024.09.06 09:08 
 

Лучшее что встретил за 10 лет! Искренне желаю Николаю успехов, новых открытий и неугасающей искры продолжать творить чудеса!

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Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
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Channel Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
Experts
Channel Studio — you draw it, the EA trades it Two tools in one: a full vector markup editor right on the chart, and a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that trades what you have drawn. You are not fitting parameters and not trusting a black box. You mark up the chart the way you already do by eye, and the EA takes over execution only: it waits for the touch, opens the trade, trails the stop along your curve and reverses by a rule described in advance. All graphics are drawn on a canvas rather than
Drawing Parabolic Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (6)
Indicators
Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Do not forget to express your w
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Drawing Parabolic Channels for MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (3)
Indicators
Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Channels are saved when the time
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Polynom Moving and Channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
The use of a polynomial expansion of data opens up new possibilities for analysis and decision making. But the problem of all existing algorithms is a very slow computation. The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm. The speed of calculation of the polynomial algorithm and its standard deviation values ​​is several thousand times faster than conventional algorithms. So this is a convenient algorithm for use without the need to apply supercomputers. Also, starting from version 1.4
ZigZagus Parabolicus MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their inception. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, r
Native Channels MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
Fast Polynom moving average and channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
A useful and convenient tool for traders when analyzing and making decisions. Peculiarity The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm . The gain in the speed of calculating the polynomial and its value of the standard deviation in comparison with classical algorithms reaches several thousand times. Also, this indicator includes a Strategy Tester with a clear visualization of transactions, an equity chart and simultaneous calculation and display of the following data in the form of
ZigZagus Parabolicus
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their origin. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, rega
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BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
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BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
This indicator allows the trader to see what is difficult to see and recognize with the eyes. The indicator naturally recognizes and visualizes all processes in the behaviour of a trading instrument, which will be an excellent assistant for a trader who likes to make decisions on his own. This indicator draws a set of approximating channels in all sections of history with different periods. Formed channels form naturally and form their own hierarchy of channels by seniority (length and width).
Drawing Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
Drawing Studio — a simple tool for drawing vector elements right on your chart, helping you see what the eye alone can't. Trend lines, channels, parabolas, Fibonacci levels and a ruler — everything is drawn on a high-performance canvas with true anti-aliasing, not as standard terminal objects. The result is speed, cleanliness and beauty: thin, smooth lines instead of jagged "staircase" edges, and a chart that never gets cluttered with dozens of objects. Drawing tools Trend line Parabola Linear c
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Rafael
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Rafael 2024.09.06 09:08 
 

Лучшее что встретил за 10 лет! Искренне желаю Николаю успехов, новых открытий и неугасающей искры продолжать творить чудеса!

BeeXXI Corporation
15747
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2024.09.06 13:39
Спасибо большое за бальзам на сердце :)
Это как допинг на творческом марафоне :))
[Deleted] 2024.08.05 00:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BeeXXI Corporation
15747
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2024.08.05 01:33
Thank you very much, Abraham, for your kind words!
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