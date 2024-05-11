The iChannels

Channel Studio BeeXXI Corporation Experts

Channel Studio — you draw it, the EA trades it Two tools in one: a full vector markup editor right on the chart, and a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that trades what you have drawn. You are not fitting parameters and not trusting a black box. You mark up the chart the way you already do by eye, and the EA takes over execution only: it waits for the touch, opens the trade, trails the stop along your curve and reverses by a rule described in advance. All graphics are drawn on a canvas rather than