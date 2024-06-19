Power of 3 ICT Series

5

The Power of 3 ICT is the best tool to help you keep an eyer on HTF while trading on lower timeframes. This indicator will allow you to see up to 2 different HTF candles on your LTF chart, that way you always know how the current price action is looking in the higher timeframes and if you are taking your trade following the higher timeframe trend.

How can I use this indicator to trade ICT/ Liquidity concepts? 

 

What can you do with The Power of 3?

See the current candles of higher timeframes and have a easy look at the main trends. Also show as many previous candles as you want, helping you to identify the HTF trends easier and align your trade ideas with that trend. Additionally, you have the option to plot them on their respective ranges of time, and plot vertical lines to determine the start and end of each candle, which lets you see how each candle was formed and what is the most likely way for the current candle to be formed and in which direction will go.

 

Why to use The Power of 3?

Align this indicator with other indicators like the liquidity indicator and you will have a simple and effective strategy which can take your trading to the next level. With the help of the liquidity indicator, you will be able to find the liquidity areas from which you expect reaction and trades to happen. This aligned with the HTF Bias and the power of 3 on the current candle gives you all the information to take a high probability trade.

As it this was not enough, the indicator has a prediction model which will allow you to see a polyline displaying the possible price formation of the current candle as well the possible times where the high and low of the candle will take place.

 

Other features       

  • Vertical lines in candles start and end times.
  • Alerts for candle start.
  • Possibility to plot all past HTF candles together for a clean approach.

Additionally, to make the use of the indicator easier it has full customization, allowing you to set your favorite colors, line styles, labels names and times. This way you can really use the indicators and enjoy trading your way. 

 

 

This indicator is part of the ICT SERIES collection which can be found here. Use simultaneously with the other products to guarantee better results, as well if you have any ideas, concepts, or strategies which you would like to see in the ICT SERIES, please send it to us on direct message or comment, we would be happy to develop it and test it with you or join our community of traders who share insights, strategies, and support.

The series main focus are the Inner Circle Trader concepts (ICT ), Smart money concepts, institutional trading, Liquidity concepts, Turtle soups, IPDA, Wyckoff. Join our community.


Reviews 2
Tanapon Sanguanrat
552
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.05.19 23:27 
 

Hi Juan, Thank you very much for the 50% discount — I really appreciate it! By the way, the Power of 3 indicator is absolutely fantastic. It's very well-designed and adaptable to many different strategies, which makes it extremely valuable for my trading system. I’m not sure yet which tool I’d like to purchase next, but I’d love to know how I can use the discount when I decide. Could you please let me know the process or if there’s a code I should use? Looking forward to your response. Best regards, Tanapon

krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2024.08.05 15:47 
 

A very well designed indicator. It has many user configurable options. The Show/Hide feature is great. Juan is very prompt in responding and shows great commitment to adding new features that enhance the product. With this indicator ,it is very easy to visualize the Higher Time Frame activity .It brings more clarity to the analysis .The options to draw OHLC bars is excellent and is very rare.A very professionally designed Indicator.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Most traders see engulfing candles. Few know how to trade them profitably. Engulfing Pro Trader gives you dead-simple signals and real stats—trades, wins, profits—to trade reversals with confidence. No hopes, just the real numbers you need. At Real Trades, we show you what’s true, not what’s dreamy.   Did you like to see the reality of the engulfing strategy?  Leave us a 5-star review and message me privately  for an exclusive free product from our Real Trades as a thank you!  Check our other p
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Worried about your next trade? Tired of not knowing if your strategy actually works? With CRT Liquidity Pro, you trade with real stats, not emotions. Know your probabilities, track your performance, and trade with confidence—based on the Power of 3, Smart liquidity detection and CRT confirmations. Did you like to see the reality of the CRT Liquidity strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free.  Check our other products for more real strate
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This is your chance to stop guessing and understand your strategy.   281 trades tracked | 64% win rate | 70% risk to reward in historic data These aren’t just numbers—they’re real stats showing you how this strategy works. If you’re looking for a way to trade smarter, this is the tool that can get you there. Did you like to see the reality of the engulfing strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free.  Check our other products for more real
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Tanapon Sanguanrat
552
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.05.19 23:27 
 

Hi Juan, Thank you very much for the 50% discount — I really appreciate it! By the way, the Power of 3 indicator is absolutely fantastic. It's very well-designed and adaptable to many different strategies, which makes it extremely valuable for my trading system. I’m not sure yet which tool I’d like to purchase next, but I’d love to know how I can use the discount when I decide. Could you please let me know the process or if there’s a code I should use? Looking forward to your response. Best regards, Tanapon

krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2024.08.05 15:47 
 

A very well designed indicator. It has many user configurable options. The Show/Hide feature is great. Juan is very prompt in responding and shows great commitment to adding new features that enhance the product. With this indicator ,it is very easy to visualize the Higher Time Frame activity .It brings more clarity to the analysis .The options to draw OHLC bars is excellent and is very rare.A very professionally designed Indicator.

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