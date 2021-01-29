KT Trend Trading Suite MT5

KT Trend Trading Suite is a multi-featured indicator that incorporates a trend following strategy combined with multiple breakout points as the entry signals.

Once a new trend is established, it provides several entry opportunities to ride the established trend successfully. A pullback threshold is used to avoid the less significant entry points.

MT4 Version is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46268


Features

  • It combines several market dynamics into a single equation to provide a clear depiction of the market trend.
  • Draws the rectangular box with entry signals to adequately mark the entry points with local maxima and minima. 
  • The indicator measures the accuracy of its signals, and simplistically provides several performance metrics.
  • It includes a multi-timeframe dashboard which scans all the available time-frames and shows the established trend direction in each time-frame.


Input Parameters

  • History Bars:  Number of history bars to include for the signals generated in past. 
  • Signals Period:  Its an integer value that decides the magnitude of entry signals.
  • Pullback Depth:  Its an integer value that decides the depth of pullback that usually occurs before a trend continuation move.
  • Trend Period:  Its an integer value that is used to find the main trend direction.
  • Show MTF Dashboard:  Show/Hide the Multi-Timeframe scanner dashboard.
  • Performance Analysis:  Show/Hide the performance analysis metrics(included the MFE trend-line).
  • Rest of the inputs are self explanatory. 


Developers

Developers can use the following code to import the indicator in expert advisor:

// define arrays
double Buy_Signal[];
double Sell_Signal[];
double Bullish_Trend[];
double Bearish_Trend[];

//define indicator handle
int indicator_handle = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Market/KT Trend Trading Suite");

// Copy buffers into arrays

CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,0,1,1,Buy_Signal);
CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,1,1,1,Sell_Signal);
CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,2,1,1,Bullish_Trend);
CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,3,1,1,Bearish_Trend); 

if(Bullish_Trend[0]>Bearish_Trend[0]){;}  // Trend is Bullish 
if(Bearish_Trend[0]>Bullish_Trend[0]){;} //  Trend is Bearish

if(Buy_Signal[0]!=0){;}   // A Buy Signal Occurs
if(Sell_Signal[0]!=0){;} // A Sell Signal Occurs
