KT Trend Trading Suite MT5
- Indicators
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 January 2021
- Activations: 5
KT Trend Trading Suite is a multi-featured indicator that incorporates a trend following strategy combined with multiple breakout points as the entry signals.
Once a new trend is established, it provides several entry opportunities to ride the established trend successfully. A pullback threshold is used to avoid the less significant entry points.
MT4 Version is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46268
Features
- It combines several market dynamics into a single equation to provide a clear depiction of the market trend.
- Draws the rectangular box with entry signals to adequately mark the entry points with local maxima and minima.
- The indicator measures the accuracy of its signals, and simplistically provides several performance metrics.
- It includes a multi-timeframe dashboard which scans all the available time-frames and shows the established trend direction in each time-frame.
Input Parameters
- History Bars: Number of history bars to include for the signals generated in past.
- Signals Period: Its an integer value that decides the magnitude of entry signals.
- Pullback Depth: Its an integer value that decides the depth of pullback that usually occurs before a trend continuation move.
- Trend Period: Its an integer value that is used to find the main trend direction.
- Show MTF Dashboard: Show/Hide the Multi-Timeframe scanner dashboard.
- Performance Analysis: Show/Hide the performance analysis metrics(included the MFE trend-line).
- Rest of the inputs are self explanatory.
Developers
Developers can use the following code to import the indicator in expert advisor: // define arrays double Buy_Signal[]; double Sell_Signal[]; double Bullish_Trend[]; double Bearish_Trend[]; //define indicator handle int indicator_handle = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Market/KT Trend Trading Suite"); // Copy buffers into arrays CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,0,1,1,Buy_Signal); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,1,1,1,Sell_Signal); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,2,1,1,Bullish_Trend); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,3,1,1,Bearish_Trend); if(Bullish_Trend[0]>Bearish_Trend[0]){;} // Trend is Bullish if(Bearish_Trend[0]>Bullish_Trend[0]){;} // Trend is Bearish if(Buy_Signal[0]!=0){;} // A Buy Signal Occurs if(Sell_Signal[0]!=0){;} // A Sell Signal Occurs