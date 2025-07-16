Trend Ai EA mt5 is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto! The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.

As soon as the green dot appears the EA will get ready for a buy trade. The moment the uptrend is confirmed with a blue arrow the EA will enter a buy order at the next candle. Should the market reverse, the EA will manage the series of trades in a grid and martingale strategy. If the opposite signal appears and a red dot appears on the chart the EA will get ready to sell and as soon as the red arrow follows the EA will enter a sell trade at the next candle and manage the series of trades in a grid and martingale strategy.

Pairs and Timeframe:

This EA can be used on all listed assets, futures, stocks, forex, commodities, crypto or indices. It works well on xauusd or main currency pairs like eurusd; gbpusd, usdcad, audusd; audcad; nzdcad; nzdusd on m15 or higher time frames like H1 for more accuracy.

Settings:

Open new series – True/False – Allow new series

Trade Buy – True/False – Allow buy

Trade Sell – True/False – Allow sell

Manage manual orders – True/False – If trader enter new orders manually the EA will control it

Use Hedge – True/False – Allow hedging

Order Comment – EA Trend Ai

Max spread (0 – not use) – 0 - Maximum spread allowed

Start Hour – Starting hour of EA

End Hour - Ending hour of EA

Magic – the unique magic number that identifies the EA

---Trend Ai parameters

Leave at default

---Strategy Settings ---

Max buy orders – the maximum allowed buy orders

Max sell orders – the maximum allowed sell orders

Initial lot – the initial lot to start trading

Autolot – true/false – enable/disable auto lot calculation

Autolot size. Free margin for each 0.01 – 1000 - Amount of the deposit on which start lot is to be used when auto lot is True

Lot Multiplier - Lot multiplier for subsequent orders

Max Lot – The maximum lot size allowed

TP Mode – Virtual – Virtual/Real TP – Virtual Take Profit is not visible, Real Take Profit is visible

TP (0 – not use) – Take profit in points

SL Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual Stop Loss is not visible, Real Stop Loss is visible

SL (0 – not use) – Stop loss in points

Trail Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual trail is not visible or Real trail is visible trailing

Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Start of trailing in points

Trail Step, points – 100 – Start of trailing step in points

Overlap Last order – True/False - Allowing first and last order to overlap to reduce draw down

Overlap last order number – 8 – At what order number will overlap start

Overlap percent – The percentage of profit after first and last order closed simultaneous in total profit

Pause between orders (min. 0 – not use) - Amount of minutes to pause between orders

---Distance Settings---

Fix distance – The distance between orders

Order dinamic distance – from which order number the dynamic distance will start

Dynamic distance start - This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin

Distance multiplier - The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders

Next:

