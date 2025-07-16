Trend AI EA mt5

4.89

 Trend Ai EA mt5 is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice. 

As soon as the green dot appears the EA will get ready for a buy trade.  The moment the uptrend is confirmed with a blue arrow the EA will enter a buy order at the next candle.  Should the market reverse, the EA will manage the series of trades in a grid and martingale strategy.  If the opposite signal appears and a red dot appears on the chart the EA will get ready to sell and as soon as the red arrow follows the EA will enter a sell trade at the next candle and manage the series of trades in a grid and martingale strategy.

Pairs and Timeframe:
This EA can be used on all listed assets, futures, stocks, forex, commodities, crypto or indices.  It works well on xauusd or main currency pairs like eurusd; gbpusd, usdcad, audusd; audcad; nzdcad; nzdusd on m15 or higher time frames like H1 for more accuracy.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Settings:

Open new series – True/False – Allow new series
Trade Buy – True/False – Allow buy
Trade Sell – True/False – Allow sell
Manage manual orders – True/False – If trader enter new orders manually the EA will control it
Use Hedge – True/False – Allow hedging
Order Comment – EA Trend Ai
Max spread (0 – not use) – 0  - Maximum spread allowed
Start Hour – Starting hour of EA
End Hour -  Ending hour of EA
Magic – the unique magic number that identifies the EA
---Trend Ai parameters
Leave at default
---Strategy Settings ---
Max buy orders – the maximum allowed buy orders
Max sell orders – the maximum allowed sell orders
Initial lot – the initial lot to start trading
Autolot – true/false – enable/disable auto lot calculation
Autolot size. Free margin for each 0.01 – 1000 - Amount of the deposit on which start lot is to be used when auto lot is True
Lot Multiplier - Lot multiplier for subsequent orders
Max Lot  – The maximum lot size allowed
TP Mode – Virtual – Virtual/Real TP – Virtual Take Profit is not visible, Real Take Profit is visible
TP (0 – not use) – Take profit in points
SL Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual Stop Loss is not visible, Real Stop Loss is visible
SL (0 – not use) – Stop loss in points
Trail Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual trail is not visible or Real trail is visible trailing
Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Start of trailing in points
Trail Step, points – 100 – Start of trailing step in points
Overlap Last order – True/False - Allowing first and last order to overlap to reduce draw down
Overlap last order number – 8 – At what order number will overlap start
Overlap percent – The percentage of profit after first and last order closed simultaneous in total profit
Pause between orders (min. 0 – not use) - Amount of minutes to pause between orders
---Distance Settings---
Fix distance – The distance between orders
Order dinamic distance – from which order number the dynamic distance will start
Dynamic distance start - This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin
Distance multiplier - The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders
Next:
---Panel Parameters---


Reviews 10
5027505854
88
5027505854 2026.01.08 04:29 
 

One of the best EA that really works in real trading. I have always bought Ramil's EA and this one is superb!

Aleksei Sukhoi
227
Aleksei Sukhoi 2025.12.13 18:57 
 

Немногим более 2-х месяцев назад приобрёл этот советник. Продукт простой и понятный, как и все предыдудие программы от Рамиля. Тем не менее, не смотря на свою простоту оветник отрабатычает поставленные задачи не хуже чем на много более дорогие программы с маркета. Сделки открываются не часто но в большинстве своём точно по направлению. При правильных настройках( сет файлы которых автор предоставляет абсолютно бесплатно всем покупателям его продукта), можно оставить на полном автомате и получать неплохие дивиденды, не вмешиваясь в работу программы. При этом прирост к депозиту может составить 5-10% ежемесячно, что может принести от 100% в год и выше. Думаю ни кто не станет отрицать что ни один банк не предложит таких процентов по вкладам. Продукт годится для внудридневной торговли на коротких тайфреймах, настоятельно рекомендую к покупке. Для любителей более агрессивной торговли советую присмотреться к другим продуктам Рамиля, например Black Dragon /

Po Chi Kenny Chu
243
Po Chi Kenny Chu 2025.11.18 11:04 
 

I have black dragon, hamster, gold dragon and Trend ai, After a trial run for a week, i see Trend ai is really stable and no big drawdown at all. I give it 5 stars.

