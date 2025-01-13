BTC bot mt4

BITCOIN BOT

Btc Bot uses the Stochastic tape Indicator and is specifically designed for trading bitcoin, however, you can trade other currency pairs also if you want.  When the tape crosses from red to green, the EA will start to buy and when it crosses from green to red the EA will start to sell.  Trades will be controlled in a martingale/grid style until it hits take profit.  The EA has a build in news filter which will stop the entering of new positions at a certain time before the news according to your settings.

Pairs and Timeframe:
Use on btcusd on m15
Can be used on xauusd or main currency pairs like eurusd; gbpusd, usdcad, audusd on m15

For news settings:  Please go to “Tools”, “Options”, “Expert Advisors” and tick box for “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”.  Add the following urls:
https://sslecal2.investing.com/
https://www.worldtimeserver.com
Open new series – True/False
Trade Buy – True/False
Trade Sell – True/False
Manage manual orders – True/False
Use Hedge – True/False
Order Comment – BTC Bot
Start Hour – Starting hour of EA
End Hour -  Ending hour of EA
Magic – the unique magic number that identifies the EA
---Stochastic Tape Settings---
Kperiod1 – 34
Dperiod1 – 5
slowing1 – 10
ma_methods – Smoothed
price_fieldd – Low/High
---Strategy Settings ---
Max buy orders – the maximum allowed buy orders
Max sell orders – the maximum allowed sell orders
Initial lot – the initial lot to start trading
Autolot – true/false – enable/disable auto lot calculation
Autolot size. Free margin for each 0.01 – 1000 - Amount of the deposit on which start lot is to be used when auto lot is True
Lot Multiplier - Lot multiplier for subsequent orders
Max Lot  – The maximum lot size allowed
TP Mode – Virtual – Virtual/Real TP – Virtual Take Profit is not visible, Real Take Profit is visible
TP (0 – not use) – Take profit in points
SL Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual Stop Loss is not visible, Real Stop Loss is visible
SL (0 – not use) – Stop loss in points
Trail Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual trail is not visible or Real trail is visible trailing
Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Start of trailing in points
Trail Step, points – 100 – Start of trailing step in points
Overlap Last order – True/False - Allowing first and last order to overlap to reduce draw down
Overlap last order number – 8 – At what order number will overlap start
Overlap percent – The percentage of profit after first and last order closed simultaneous in total profit
Pause between orders (min. 0 – not use) - Amount of minutes to pause between orders
---Distance Settings---
Fix distance – The distance between orders
Order dinamic distance – from which order number the dynamic distance will start
Dynamic distance start - This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin
Distance multiplier - The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders
Next:
---News Settings---
---Panel Parameters---


BMWbq7070
227
BMWbq7070 2025.08.12 20:37 
 

First time using this ea, I managed to gain profit. I trust Ramil's ea and indicators. I don't have to spend much time in doing chart analysis. Another great ea made by Ramil.

Junichi Isono
933
Junichi Isono 2025.08.11 11:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

andrewkit
35
andrewkit 2025.07.22 09:19 
 

I have been using this EA for weeks on demo and it works quite well. Remember to use the recommended settings! Thank you Ramil.

as5682
36
as5682 2025.06.10 14:24 
 

Very good, please give me the MT5 version.

Jrewing824
24
Jrewing824 2025.05.20 16:20 
 

Hello, can you adjust SL and TP?

oily74
428
oily74 2025.05.13 18:26 
 

looking for setfiles

ayoubberroug
19
ayoubberroug 2025.05.12 14:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rev Anthony William Howells
774
Rev Anthony William Howells 2025.05.11 18:57 
 

A new era in EA trading - 24/7 on crypto market. This is a great EA, follow the rules and don't be greedy!

Julien Metz
114
Julien Metz 2025.04.28 11:11 
 

I am still optimizing my set files, but with this ea i have a good feeling! 👌

Adam Wątroba
34
Adam Wątroba 2025.04.19 13:42 
 

I bought product couple days ago. Results are very good ! Second things is that Ramii is very helpfull. Thank You.

donbatti - Clas
290
donbatti - Clas 2025.04.14 11:56 
 

Great bot!

Fromnowherewithlove_
79
Fromnowherewithlove_ 2025.04.05 09:13 
 

Good trades on crypto and fica, great support.

MEL1988
107
MEL1988 2025.03.23 11:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tMolokeng
146
tMolokeng 2025.03.17 19:15 
 

It is a great Bot. Well, done.

Geomel
129
Geomel 2025.03.14 05:24 
 

When crypto is dumping, this is making me money at least :)

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2346
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2025.02.24 12:08 
 

very good EA.👍👌

Hieu Tran Trung
1073
Hieu Tran Trung 2025.02.17 10:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gary
356
Gary 2025.02.13 14:10 
 

I currently have this on demo and things are looking good it’s made 3.8% since yesterday using Ramil’s set file trading pauses during news release the telegram group is very active and supportive. WORD OF WARNING if you buy any of Ramil’s ea’s do not interact with anyone on telegram other than the main group there scammers.

WhynotGD
79
WhynotGD 2025.02.09 15:26 
 

Great EA, works great on currencies also.

fxba888
76
fxba888 2025.02.06 19:39 
 

It's been a week and the bot has worked very well with BTC and XAUUSD. Thank you Ramil.

