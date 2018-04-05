Super Highspeed volume

Hello, I would like to tell you a little bit about EA. Before the EA opens an order, it measures the volume strength. If the volume is set, the EA will open the 1st order and can increase the open order by using MaxOrder function, will make your profit grow enormously. However It depends on the number of Maxlots that the broker can open as well. You can optimize to get the best settings for this EA. I may be miscommunicating some things. Because I don't speak English very well. I'm sorry . Thank you


Recommended products
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Tralalelo EA
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Experts
STOP TRADING ALONE. LET THE ALGORITHM HUNT PROFITS. TIRED OF MISSING THE MOVES? WATCHING PRICE FILL GAPS... WITHOUT YOU? MANUALLY MARKING FVGs AT 3 AM? GETTING STOPPED OUT BY NOISE? THIS EA DOES IT ALL. AUTOMATICALLY. 24/7. WHAT SMART MONEY KNOWS (AND YOU'RE ABOUT TO EXPLOIT) When institutions move billions, they leave GAPS in price. These "Fair Value Gaps" are like brea
Moriarti Hits Pro
Guillermo Julian Moreno Coma
Experts
Product Title: Moriarti Hits Pro: Institutional AI Gold Algo Description: Moriarti Hits Pro is not a simple moving average crossover; it is an institutional-grade quantitative ecosystem designed exclusively to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. Powered by a Neuro-Fractal Engine, the algorithm doesn't just analyze the past—it learns in real-time through weight adaptation (Online Learning), continuously adjusting its decision-making to dynamic market conditions. Developed for long-term survival an
Gold Breakout Quant X MT5
Rabi Oudani
Experts
Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robust robot with several configurations available,  Use with BTC on a 10-minute timeframe with the settings in the screenshot below. When purchasing the expert robot, you have the right to request modifications to continue improving the bot. Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy : The EA uses two moving averages (MA1 and MA2) to generate trading signals. A crossover of the faster MA (MA1) above or below the slower MA (MA2) triggers a trad
Royal Quant EA MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
3.4 (5)
Experts
Royal Quant EA Quantitative Trading System for XAUUSD Based on Neural Forecasting and Probabilistic Risk Control Real-Time Verification: The mathematical efficiency of the system is confirmed on a live trading account (non-cent) with an authorized broker. You can monitor the operational activity and current statistics of Royal Quant EA in real-time at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354869 Royal Quant EA is a specialized algorithmic trading complex developed based on applied mathematics, stati
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
Experts
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
Apex Liquidity Hud
Husain Fareed Abbas Alasfoor
Experts
️ The Apex Gold Protocol Institutional-Grade Capital Allocation for Sovereign Assets The Pinnacle of Precious Metals Automation The Apex Gold Protocol represents the absolute zenith of algorithmic asset management, engineered exclusively for elite market participants who demand flawless execution in the global gold markets. Developed as a private, high-tier deployment, this bespoke system transcends traditional trading utilities to offer a sophisticated, institutional-grade capital compounder.
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Experts
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Marshall AI - The Perfect Balance in Automated Trading After years of in-depth study of financial markets and Alfred Marshall's economic principles , we present a masterpiece that fuses the theory of supply and demand coupled with the differential relativity of different markets with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and never-before-seen techniques. This is not just a trading system - it is the evolution of economic analysis, manipulated and designed by AI to redefine value and skyrocket y
Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xau Genesis Omni-breakout Protocolthe Ultimate God-tier Breakout Matrix Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol-  is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether y
NDX 100 Swing EA MT5
Carlos Osvaldo Delgado
Experts
NDX 100 Swing EA   We lower prices! This expert advisor trades the Nasdaq 100 index. The strategy buys dips by taking profit from bullish trends. The investment is long term (Swing). It uses the RSI daily indicator as a signal to open operations, the management of operations, the level of risk and capital management is carried out based on probability calculations based on statistics. To achieve this, this project has been in development for more than 5 years, during which large amounts of data
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
XAU Amnesia Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI     Amnesia Protocol - Exploiting the chaotic moments when the market forgets all technical analysis.    XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI is a breakthrough trading system based on "The Market Amnesia Hypothesis". When high-impact news hits or panic ensues, the market experiences temporary "Amnesia". Support and resistance levels become meaningless, and chaos takes over. This EA is specifically designed to remain dormant during normal market conditions and instantly awaken th
AlphaTrend Institutional Structure Mode
Ionut Bogdan Vasilescu
Experts
ALPHATREND INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE MODE Descripción general: AlphaTrend es un Expert Advisor híbrido para MetaTrader 5 que combina análisis de estructura de mercado con indicadores de momentum. No es un sistema reactivo tradicional. Opera identificando primero la tendencia real mediante máximos y mínimos, luego espera un retroceso o pullback, y finalmente confirma la entrada con ADX y pendiente de media rápida. Esto permite entrar temprano en la dirección correcta, no perseguir el precio. Lógica
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Gold OmniNexus AI
Robert Ciechonski
Experts
Gold OmniNexus AI (SMC & Multi-Strategy Portfolio with Embedded ML) Gold OmniNexus AI is the next-generation evolution of the proven Gold OmniNexus system — a fully automated, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) that now integrates built-in machine learning models directly into its trading logic. All three strategy engines are enhanced by dedicated LightGBM-powered AI filters trained on proprietary historical trading data. These models evaluate every signal in real time, rejecting lo
NEXY Market Structure and Fibonacci Retracement
Florin Chiriac
Experts
NEXY is a professional multi-timeframe trading system based on Market Structure (HH/HL/LH/LL) and Fibonacci Retracement zones.  CORE STRATEGY: The EA identifies pivot points (higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, lower lows) to determine the market structure. Once the main structure is established, it calculates Fibonacci retracement zones (0.618-0.786) where the price is likely to retrace before continuing in the direction of the trend. You can select which timeframes to align with the main
Apex Level MT5
Solomon Ndirangu Macharia
Experts
Apex Level MT5 is a high discipline, stable and long term growth momentum EA designed to exploit significant price levels in the market. It doesn't guess where the market might go, it waits for the market to commit to a direction and then follows the flow and by focusing on daily liquidity expansion, the EA avoids the noise of midday trading which results in a cleaner equity curve and high quality setups. EA philosophy Quality over Quantity: The Ea focuses on the most important breakout levels o
Blackwave Hedgeguard Pro Bitcoin
Gary Comey
Experts
Blackwave Bitcoin Hedge Recovery Adaptive Hedge Recovery System for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Positions Blackwave Bitcoin Hedge Recovery is a specialized MT5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders stabilize drawdown on manual Bitcoin (BTCUSD) positions using an ATR-based adaptive hedge basket system. Bitcoin markets are known for: extreme volatility, violent directional swings, emotional trading behavior, and rapid margin pressure during high momentum moves. This EA was specifically developed to address
Rocket Breakout EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
5 (1)
Experts
This  Rocket Breakout Strategy for NASDAQ index is a trading strategy that focuses on breakouts from a range based on previous days, using a volatility filter to identify pre-breakout situations and a trend filter. This strategy employs a stop loss and profit target approach to manage risk, with higher profit targets for long entries and lower for short entries. The strategy also includes an end-of-week exit to avoid exposure to weekend news events. Percentage-based position sizing is used for
Armani Pro Quantitative
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Armani Pro is a multi-timeframe trading system for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes institutional market structure on H4, H1, and M15 charts. The system uses a scoring mechanism to evaluate trade conditions and only triggers trades when the predefined criteria are met across all timeframes. Main Strategy Logic The strategy is based on institutional alignment. It identifies the primary trend on the H4 timeframe. Once a trend is established, the system looks for confirmation on the H1 chart. The M15 time
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL  Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol Xau Zenith Grid Protocol  represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of dynamic grid-based averaging- (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine- and Aegis Drawdown Armor, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA scales into th
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.6 (40)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Lot Rebate Grid Hedging MT4
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou  Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. MT5 version  :   https://www.mql5.co
Superspeed News Volume unlimited Lot
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hi, let me explain about this EA. This EA is used to trade news with very high news strength. I have attached a brief video of how the EA works. This EA will start opening orders by Enter the time for the EA to start and can choose the first order for the EA to open the order, then the EA will calculate the lot and open the order, this EA is used to calculate the total distance from the ATR indicator. such as Stoploss, Trailingstop, etc. * This EA is compared to playing the lottery in principle
BS Smart Hedge Trailing EA MT4
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Please contact me directly, as these inputs are configured specifically for FXdreema setup only. Professional Gold Scalping EA: Focused on Survival & Consistent Profits   Features Hedge + Smart Trailing for advanced risk management. | Low Drawdown System   Gold Scalping EA   XAUUSD EA   Hedge EA   Trailing Stop EA   Low Drawdown EA   Smart Trailing EA Live demonstration available upon request. I can set up the EA on a demo account so you can monitor
Gold Trading Scalping MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Expert Advisor can profit from 500$ to 100,000 within 10 months (depending on market conditions). How the EA works (-) EA will automatically scan for support and resistance levels formed by price action. - When found, will issue an order by setting TP and SL for you. - no matingle - not double the wood - Use the method of calculating lots as % risk of funds in the portfolio. - TF suitable for running EA is M15 - Able to run against news (When the graph is not technically correct there will be no
Lot Rebate Grid Hedging
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou   Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. Facebook page :  facebook.com/ Gold
Scalping Calculate Drawdawn
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, let me briefly explain how an EA works. This EA will open the first order when - RSI > 70 will open a sell order. - RS < 30 will open a buy order. (Can be adjusted) Open the second set of commands when calculating from Drawdown Lot calculation can be adjusted from (Lot_ Buffer DD). The formula is Drawdown X Balance / Lot_ Buffer DD. Second order onwards It uses a Dynamic Grid for issuing lots based on indicators that are sensitive to the fluctuations of the chart. Therefore, you should c
Hedging Dynamic Grid Three Close system
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, let me explain a bit about this EA. Because I traded hedging and lost the trending chart. So I wrote it so that Grid can calculate from the indicator. can be flexible when the chart is trending And I also added with 3 order closing systems that are suitable for different situations. You can optimize to get the best value. Thank you for your interest in my EA.
Spin Lot Hedge
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to explain the basics of using this Spin Lot Hedge EA.   - EA can examine funds. (Depends on risk adjustment and news avoidance) - EA can spin lots. (Depends on risk adjustment and news avoidance) -IB OR copy trade - Initially, the EA will open 1 order each of BUY and SELL. After that, the EA will calculate the Grid distance from the indicator. and open orders according to the calculated distance - Order closing system And the wood clearing system will have a total of 4 s
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Scalping HFT
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
******first of all I would like to inform you that if you want to test the EA, please set it up as per the picture below. I need to change the input value due to website requirements. Hello, I have created a robot regarding fund exams. You can OPtimize to get the value that suits you. This EA I extracted from a fund examination on the internet. working system EA will open pending Buy and Sell 1 stick each and when there is profit there will be Trailling stop to maintain profit. When the order is
Reverse Scalping
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I will explain a bit about this EA. This EA uses the Hedging Scalping system. Initially, the EA will open Buy and Sell orders for hedging. And when the buy signal occurs, the Sell order will be closed so that the buy order can make a profit. and open the Sell Hedging order as before For this EA's Input, I made it a Calculate Lot to allow the Balance to grow exponentially. As for the other values is about Graph strength where you can optimize the appropriate values
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5 Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming). EA Features & Strategy No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting. RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determ
BS Smart Hedge Trailing EA
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Please contact me directly, as these inputs are configured specifically for FXdreema setup only. Professional Gold Scalping EA: Focused on Survival & Consistent Profits Features Hedge + Smart Trailing for advanced risk management. | Low Drawdown System Gold Scalping EA XAUUSD EA Hedge EA Trailing Stop EA Low Drawdown EA Smart Trailing EA Live demonstration available upon request. I can set up the EA on a demo account so you can monitor its performan
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review