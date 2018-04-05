



Introducing the Velocity Quant Ai Expert Advisor: Your Path to Trading Success!

Trading can be an overwhelming and daunting task, especially for new traders or beginners. Many traders have even faced the heartache of losing a lot of money and the frustration of not knowing where to turn or who to trust. That's why we took a bold decision and developed the Velocity Quant AI expert advisor—a truly revolutionary and unique expert advisor (EA) that has been years in the making, designed and sculpted to be your trusted companion on your trading journey to success. Imagine having a trading tool that works tirelessly 24/7, never missing an opportunity, and never succumbing to the emotional pitfalls that often plague human traders. Velocity Quant AI is that tool. It’s your steadfast partner, ensuring precision, speed, and emotion-free trading. With our advanced EA, you can finally take control of your trading destiny. This technology has been meticulously developed over the years, with a single goal in mind: to make you acquire an insane amount of money and save you from the heartache of losing money as well. We've poured countless hours into fine-tuning and perfecting this EA, so you don't have to worry. Velocity Quant AI is simple and user-friendly, making it perfect for beginners and those aspiring to pass prop firm challenges. We understand your fears and concerns that you are faced with on a daily basis, trading the financial market with your hard-earned money. The fear of failure, the fear of losing your hard-earned money, and the fear of not being good enough. We share those concerns with you. Velocity Quant AI is here to build your trust and confidence, ensuring you have the best possible chance of success. We've made it easy to use, so you can focus on what matters most—achieving your trading goals. Now, let’s be honest. Not having this technology is a recipe for doom. In a world where trading is becoming increasingly competitive, not using advanced tools like Velocity Quant AI puts you at a severe disadvantage. Without it, you're left to navigate the treacherous waters of trading alone, risking financial loss and missed opportunities. Can you afford not to have this powerful ally by your side? For your future, for your family's future, and for your peace of mind , invest in Velocity Quant AI. Take the first step towards financial independence and trading success. Don't let fear hold you back—embrace the power of automation and let Velocity Quant AI lead you to victory.





1. Advantages of Expert Advisors





Take your trading to the next level with Velocity Quant AI, an advanced expert advisor designed to automate your trading strategies. Here are the key advantages:

- 24/7 Trading: Never miss a trading opportunity. Velocity Quant AI works tirelessly around the clock.

- Emotion-Free Trading: Remove the psychological stress from trading. The EA executes trades based on pre-defined rules.

- Backtesting Capabilities: Test your strategies on historical data to ensure their effectiveness.

- Precision and Speed: Execute trades with pinpoint accuracy and lightning speed, far surpassing human capabilities.





2. Pass Prop Firm Challenges with Ease





Are you aiming to pass prop firm challenges and secure funded accounts? Velocity Quant AI is your secret weapon. Here's how it can assist:

- Consistency: Maintain a consistent trading performance with automated strategies, essential for meeting challenge requirements.

- Risk Management: Utilize sophisticated risk management features to protect your capital and achieve the required profit targets.

- Adaptability: Adjust settings to align with specific prop firm rules and trading conditions, giving you the edge you need.





Rags to Riches: Transform Your Trading Journey





Barbie, a beautiful Italian pianist, was a part time trader who struggled for years to find consistency in her trading. With one or our EA's, her journey took a dramatic turn for the better. She began passing prop firm challenges, secured funded accounts, and saw her profits soar. Today, she enjoys financial independence, all thanks to the power of our AI expert advisors. Her story can be yours too!





4. Affordable and Value for Money





Why is Velocity Quant AI the best investment for your trading journey?

- Affordable Pricing: At just $250, you get access to a professional-grade trading tool.

- Exceptional Value: The potential returns far outweigh the cost, making it a smart investment.

- Continuous Updates: Enjoy regular updates and improvements, ensuring the EA remains cutting-edge.





Ready to transform your trading? Invest in Velocity Quant AI today and watch your trading success skyrocket!









Backtest Report Analysis





The backtest conducted for Velocity Quant AI on AUDUSD (M15) from January 1, 2023, to February 12, 2025, provides a comprehensive overview of the EA's performance. Here's a breakdown of each section and its benefits:





Settings



- Expert: Velocity Quant AI

- Symbol: AUDUSD

- Period: M15 (2023.01.01 - 2025.02.12)

- Inputs: LotSize=1.5, StopLoss=400, TakeProfit=300, MAGIC_NUMBER=123456

- Initial Deposit: $10,000

- Leverage: 1:100





These are the basic settings used for the backtest. They include the trading pair (AUDUSD), the timeframe (M15, meaning each candle represents 15 minutes), and the input parameters such as lot size, stop loss, and take profit. The initial deposit of $10,000 with 1:100 leverage indicates the starting capital and the borrowing power.





Results



- History Quality: 99% - High-quality historical data ensures accurate backtesting results.

- Bars: 52,493

- Ticks: 30,256,273 - Demonstrates the extensive testing over numerous price changes.

- Symbols: 1





The quality of historical data used for backtesting is crucial for accuracy. A 99% history quality means the test results are reliable. Bars and ticks show the depth of the data tested, with more data providing more precise results.





Profit and Loss



- Total Net Profit: $22,428.90 - Significant profit over the tested period.

- Gross Profit: $58,073.70 - Total profit from winning trades.

- Gross Loss: $-35,644.80 - Total loss from losing trades.





Total Net Profit is the overall gain from using the EA. Gross Profit is the sum of all profitable trades, while Gross Loss is the sum of all losing trades. The high total net profit indicates the EA's strong performance.





Drawdown



- Balance Drawdown Absolute: $0.00 - Shows the maximum reduction in the balance.

- Equity Drawdown Absolute: $15.00 - Minimal reduction in equity.

- Balance Drawdown Maximal: $2,812.65 (20.16%) - Represents the maximum percentage decrease in balance.

- Equity Drawdown Maximal: $3,273.60 (22.97%) - Represents the maximum percentage decrease in equity.





Drawdown measures the decline from a peak to a trough in your account balance and equity. Lower drawdown values indicate lower risk. The EA has managed to keep drawdowns relatively low, which is beneficial for preserving capital.





Risk Metrics



- Profit Factor: 1.63 - Indicates the ratio of gross profit to gross loss. A value above 1 means profitable trading.

- Expected Payoff: $117.43 - Average profit per trade.

- Recovery Factor: 6.85 - Measures the ability to recover from a drawdown.

- Sharpe Ratio: 3.55 - Indicates the risk-adjusted return. Higher values suggest better risk-adjusted performance.

- Margin Level: 990.87% - Shows the percentage of equity to used margin, indicating sufficient margin available for trading.





These metrics provide insights into the EA's efficiency and risk management. A high profit factor and recovery factor indicate profitable and resilient trading. The Sharpe Ratio shows good returns relative to risk, while the margin level ensures you have enough funds to maintain positions.





Statistical Analysis



- Z-Score: 1.50 (86.64%) - Measures the likelihood of the trading system's performance being random. A value above 1 indicates non-randomness.

- AHPR: 1.0066 (0.66%) - Average holding period return.

- GHPR: 1.0062 (0.62%) - Geometric holding period return.

- LR Correlation: 0.97 - Indicates a strong linear relationship between the system's returns and time.





These statistics show the reliability and consistency of the EA. A high Z-score indicates the EA's performance is not due to chance. AHPR and GHPR show average returns over time, while LR Correlation demonstrates consistent performance.





Trades



- Total Trades: 191

- Profit Trades: 133 (69.63%) - Percentage of profitable trades.

- Loss Trades: 58 (30.37%) - Percentage of losing trades.

- Short Trades (won %): 96 (71.88%)

- Long Trades (won %): 95 (67.37%)





This section provides an overview of the EA's trade distribution. A high percentage of profitable trades indicates the EA's effectiveness. It performs well in both long (buy) and short (sell) trades.





Trade Analysis - Largest Profit Trade: $563.85

- Largest Loss Trade: $-854.70

- Average Profit Trade: $436.64

- Average Loss Trade: $-614.57





The largest and average profit and loss trades show the potential gains and risks. The EA's ability to generate substantial profits while managing losses is a key benefit.





Consistency



- Maximum Consecutive Wins: 13 ($5,400.45) - Shows the system's ability to maintain winning streaks.

- Maximum Consecutive Losses: 4 ($-2,496.60) - Shows the system's ability to handle losing streaks.





This shows the EA's consistency in performance. Being able to sustain multiple consecutive wins while limiting consecutive losses demonstrates robustness.





Summary



The backtest results for Velocity Quant AI demonstrate its strong profitability, effective risk management, and consistent performance. With a high profit factor, strong recovery factor, and excellent risk-adjusted return (Sharpe Ratio), this EA is a valuable tool for traders seeking to enhance their trading strategies and achieve sustainable success.









Invest in Velocity Quant AI today and experience the power of automated trading! 🚀







