Indices Time Frame BreakOut EA

1

Time Frame Breakout Indices MT5

Apart from many other programs in the MQL5 market this is a REAL and EXCELLENT tool for trading Indices using a breakout strategy. After opening the markets or at the time of announcing significant economic data, markets often try to find its direction and follow short or long trends. Time Frame Breakout Indices EA is designed to trade these trends using BreakOut strategy.  It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities.

We use this strategy for many months and it brings good results. Let’s download the demo and try it yourself!

Main advantage of this program is the variability of menu settings. The settings can be adjusted for trend expectations as well as for small movement expectations. The user can adapt it to his/her preferences whether he prefers a conservative trading with lower risk (and of course, lower profit) or the trader is more progressive and his mind is set for longer trends and accepting a higher risk. As the program is variable the user can choose different time ranges to trade even with the function to close all trades to avoid trading during night, for example. The user can choose from many possible settings of Profit Taking, Stop Loss, Trading Method etc.

One of the most beneficial feature which is providing by this EA is partial closing of position. User can set different methods for setting profit taking both first level and  second level. For example for setting second profit taking level, user can choose from 3 methods:

·         fixed profit taking level

·         trailing stop loss based on Points

·         trailing stop loss based on Bars

Program offers user to choose from 4 trading direction options:

·         just first trade

·         only Long positions

·         only Short positions

·         both Short and Long positions

The another interesting  option for this extraordinary EA is independent setting of stop loss movement from 4 possibilities including trailing or just one time shift at BE.

Version 2.0.

Version 2.0 has been enhanced with the requested feature of position rotation. If selected, when a high of the signal candle is broken out, a short position is opened instead of a long one, and vice versa. This strategy proves to be highly profitable in the case of having a ranging period rather than a trending period on the underlying asset – stock index.

Version 3.0.

Version 3.0. has been enhanced with the feature of entering trades not only after breaking the High and Low of the signal bar, plus points specified in the variable Entry Additional Points, but also with the option to enter a position at the Close level of the signal bar plus points specified in the Entry Additional Points variable.


The author provides a settings file along with results for the DAX index, where entering trades at the Close level of the signal bar is employed. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755354

Strategy

Let's clarify the basic description of the strategy implemented in the EA (Expert Advisor) using an example. We aim to trade breakouts of levels defined by the signal candle /bar/ from 9:15 to 9:30 on the DAX. This involves a 15-minute candle on the DAX asset. The program setup process is as follows:

1.       Select a chart displaying the DAX asset with a 15-minute time frame.

2.       Attach the EA to this chart.

3.       SET in the menu – SELECT TIME FOR SIGNAL BAR with the following inputs:

·         Signal Time Hour - 9

·         Signal Time Minutes - 30

The program recognizes that it is connected to a chart with the DAX asset, a time frame of 15 minutes, and the values in the Signal Time Hour and Signal Time Minutes fields represent the closing time of the signal candle, which is a 15-minute candle ending at 9:30. If there is a breakout of the high value of the signal candle, the EA enters a long position; if there is a breakout of the low value of signal candle, the program enters a short position. The trade parameter settings are described in the user manual. Users are encouraged to study it as the main advantage of this program lies in the broad complexity of trade parameter settings.

Manual with all the settings can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755302

Set file to use like example with results on attached screenshots can be downloaded herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755354

If a user wants to trade multiple assets on different signal candles, the process is as follows. For example, if a user wants to trade also a 30-minute candle on the FTSE index starting at 10:00 and ending at 10:30:

1.       Select a chart displaying the FTSE asset with a 30-minute time frame.

2.       Attach the EA to this chart.

3.       SET in the menu – SELECT TIME FOR SIGNAL BAR with the following inputs:

·         Signal Time Hour - 10
·         Signal Time Minutes - 30

4.       Set in the menu – Magic Number with the following input:

·         Magic number – enter a number different from the program connected to the DAX, Time Range 15M.

Different Magic numbers allow independent trading of any number of assets with different signal candles and trade parameters. If different Magic numbers are used, the programs are independent of each other.

I wish users a lot of fun testing various strategies, whether it's choosing different underlying assets with different signal candles or different trade settings. The program allows for very complex customization of individual trades, which is detailed in the user manual.


Recommendations:

-          Indices – Germany 40 Rolling cash (also known as DAX), US Tech 100 (Nasdaq), Wall Street 30 (Dow,...)

-          Timeframe - M5, M15,..

-          It is important to use accounts with low spreads and low slippages for best results

-          Best results achieved during trend periods


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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Richard Roberts
324
Richard Roberts 2026.04.26 06:55 
 

Couldn't get this to work, no support.

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