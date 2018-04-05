Voyager Trend Detector EA

Voyager Trend Detector opens a position when it detects a new trend with the accompanying momentum from rising or falling candlesticks.

A new trend happens when, after a period of consolidation, price performs a sudden rise or plunge. This is achieved with the crossover of moving averages, followed by a change in momentum arising from candlestick movements. Trailing stop is employed to protect profits.

Voyager Trend Detector works well on EURUSD. A back test shows a realistic 13.9% profit over 2 years. Typically, a trade happens approximately once a week. For steady growth and in line with proper money management, risk is set at 0.5% of balance.

Like the NASA Voyager space probes, this EA aims to help traders discover new worlds and inspire them along their trading journeys.

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3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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