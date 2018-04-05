SmartTime Range EA

SmartTimeRangeEA offers 100% automated trading, designed to fit a variety of trading styles. With flexible inputs, you can customize your strategy to match your preferences and market conditions. Key features include:

  • Start and End of Range: Set your desired time range for trading, allowing for precision in your entries.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit: Manage your risk and rewards with custom stop loss and take profit levels.
  • Trading Days: Choose whether the EA trades every day or only on specific days of the week.
  • Trend Following or Reversal: Switch between two powerful strategies – trade with the trend or take advantage of market reversals.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on your defined risk percentage for optimized risk management.

The SmartTimeRangeEA is perfectly optimized for trading on the EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY pairs.

Try it out with demo testing and backtesting to see how it can enhance your trading strategy!


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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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