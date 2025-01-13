BTC Bot mt5

BITCOIN BOT





Btc Bot uses the Stochastic tape Indicator and is specifically designed for trading bitcoin, however, you can trade other currency pairs also if you want. When the tape crosses from red to green, the EA will start to buy and when it crosses from green to red the EA will start to sell. Trades will be controlled in a martingale/grid style until it hits take profit. The EA has a build in news filter which will stop the entering of new positions at a certain time before the news according to your settings.

Pairs and Timeframe:

Use on btcusd on m15

Can be used on xauusd or main currency pairs like eurusd; gbpusd, usdcad, audusd on m15



For news settings: Please go to “Tools”, “Options”, “Expert Advisors” and tick box for “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Add the following urls:

https://sslecal2.investing.com/

https://www.worldtimeserver.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Open new series – True/False

Trade Buy – True/False

Trade Sell – True/False

Manage manual orders – True/False

Use Hedge – True/False

Order Comment – BTC Bot

Start Hour – Starting hour of EA

End Hour - Ending hour of EA

Magic – the unique magic number that identifies the EA

---Stochastic Tape Settings---

Kperiod1 – 34

Dperiod1 – 5

slowing1 – 10

ma_methods – Smoothed

price_fieldd – Low/High

---Strategy Settings ---

Max buy orders – the maximum allowed buy orders

Max sell orders – the maximum allowed sell orders

Initial lot – the initial lot to start trading

Autolot – true/false – enable/disable auto lot calculation

Autolot size. Free margin for each 0.01 – 1000 - Amount of the deposit on which start lot is to be used when auto lot is True

Lot Multiplier - Lot multiplier for subsequent orders

Max Lot – The maximum lot size allowed

TP Mode – Virtual – Virtual/Real TP – Virtual Take Profit is not visible, Real Take Profit is visible

TP (0 – not use) – Take profit in points

SL Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual Stop Loss is not visible, Real Stop Loss is visible

SL (0 – not use) – Stop loss in points

Trail Mode – Virtual/Real – Virtual trail is not visible or Real trail is visible trailing

Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Start of trailing in points

Trail Step, points – 100 – Start of trailing step in points

Overlap Last order – True/False - Allowing first and last order to overlap to reduce draw down

Overlap last order number – 8 – At what order number will overlap start

Overlap percent – The percentage of profit after first and last order closed simultaneous in total profit

Pause between orders (min. 0 – not use) - Amount of minutes to pause between orders

---Distance Settings---

Fix distance – The distance between orders

Order dinamic distance – from which order number the dynamic distance will start

Dynamic distance start - This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin

Distance multiplier - The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders

