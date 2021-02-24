EA Black Dragon MT5

4.67

 EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Works on accounts that support hedging.

Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at blog

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller

Inputs Value 


·         Open new series – True/False – EA will open another series of orders (enable/disable)

·         Trade Buy – True/False – EA will buy or not buy (enable/disable)

·         Trade Sell – True/False – EA will sell or not sell (enable/disable)

·         Manage manual orders – True/False – If true EA will manage manual orders (enable/disable)

·         Use hedge – True/False – EA will hedge (buy and sell)

·         Order Comment – Type in comment of your choice

·         Max spread (0-not use) – Maximum spread allowed

·         Start Hour – the hour that the EA will start trading

·         End Hour – the hour that the EA will stop trading

·         Magic - the number for the EA to recognize it’s own positions

·         TF Black Dragon – choose time frame from selection

·         Use stochastic – True/False – if True EA will use stochastic settings below to enter trades

·         Max buy orders – Maximum buy orders allowed

·          Max sell orders – Maximum sell orders allowed 

·          Initial Lot – Start lot 

·          Autolot – True/False - enable/disable auto lot calculation 

·          Autolot size – Amount of the deposit on which start lot is to be used when auto lot is True 

·          Lot multiplier – Lot multiplier for subsequent orders 

·          Max Lot – Maximum lot size that can be opened by EA 

·          TP (0-not use) – Take profit in pips 

·          SL (0-not use) – Stop loss in pips 

·          Overlap last order – True/False – The first and last order will close together and cancel each other out to reduce draw down (enable/disable) 

·          Overlap last order number – At what order number will the overlap start? 

·          Overlap percent – The percentage profit after first order will close in loss and last order will close in profit, recovering the loss plus X percent 

·           Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) – Amount of minutes to pause between orders

·           Fix distance – The distance between orders

·           Order dinamic distance – From which order will the dynamic distance begin (number)

·           Dynamic distance start –This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin 

·           Distance multiplier – The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders

 

Reviews 325
Kay How Tan
355
Kay How Tan 2026.07.21 04:01 
 

I've been using Ramil's EA since 2024. Black Dragon is my 2nd purchase. Ramil is very helpful and supportive. I highly recommend to give his products a try. With the right settings and risk management it can be highly profitable. Pls keep up the good work

MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU
823
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU 2026.06.12 05:48 
 

Vraiment très bon EA, je l'ai testé un mois sur compte DEMO et maintenant sur compte REEL. Les performances sont les mêmes mais j'ai dû changé 3 fois de broker. Au final, après plusieurs tests : le l'utilise principalement sur NAS100 et XLMUSD.

seanran
72
seanran 2026.06.01 14:52 
 

I bought most of Ramil’s EA products, and this one is truly excellent.

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Kay How Tan
355
Kay How Tan 2026.07.21 04:01 
 

I've been using Ramil's EA since 2024. Black Dragon is my 2nd purchase. Ramil is very helpful and supportive. I highly recommend to give his products a try. With the right settings and risk management it can be highly profitable. Pls keep up the good work

alejandromjr
46
alejandromjr 2026.06.14 12:37 
 

It blows my account several times, even a micro account.

MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU
823
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU 2026.06.12 05:48 
 

Vraiment très bon EA, je l'ai testé un mois sur compte DEMO et maintenant sur compte REEL. Les performances sont les mêmes mais j'ai dû changé 3 fois de broker. Au final, après plusieurs tests : le l'utilise principalement sur NAS100 et XLMUSD.

seanran
72
seanran 2026.06.01 14:52 
 

I bought most of Ramil’s EA products, and this one is truly excellent.

blagoev88
76
blagoev88 2026.06.01 11:27 
 

The bot is not good you will get 100$ profit but will get -500$ profit just wasted time and money.

owen-ye1
27
owen-ye1 2026.05.11 12:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lmd
396
lmd 2026.05.03 10:17 
 

This ea is just wasted time and money. Try backtest and sets first. I don't know why all this good review for a bad Ea like this one.

Alparslan Koç
79
Alparslan Koç 2026.04.30 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wangjianguo-11
20
wangjianguo-11 2026.04.23 19:10 
 

I need the latest SET file. Please contact me if you are the author

edwinti
514
edwinti 2026.04.12 10:54 
 

The developer has been very prompt in responding to my queries. The EA has worked well for my live trading on gold but please do some optimization at your end which I have done so.

Joel Lidgren
236
Joel Lidgren 2026.03.22 13:11 
 

This EA is super active and produces GREAT profit! Me personally have a few other EA that dont really do much but they create small profits. I manage this EA weekly because this is really a dragon if you can use it and the creator RAMIL personally guided me so im a happy customer! i combine it with his trend AI indicator, going to try the trend indicator EA next.

weng credskie
29
weng credskie 2026.03.18 08:37 
 

User-friendly EA with fast, reliable support. Highly recommended!

Daniil Garoian
215
Daniil Garoian 2026.02.18 04:07 
 

Хороший!

Ferenc Sand
140
Ferenc Sand 2026.02.06 17:26 
 

The EA works well, is easy to handle, and the support is quick and helpful. I can only recommend it to everyone. Thank you,

maxin112
20
maxin112 2026.01.20 18:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aditia Brata
787
Aditia Brata 2026.01.16 15:14 
 

One of the best EA.. you have to know how to use it .. Ramil already prepared all set and guide . I am not only using it as auto trade but also using it for semi auto using my entry and this EA work perfect.

Toni172
29
Toni172 2026.01.14 19:36 
 

I bought the EA Black Dragon a few weeks ago and have tested many settings. I can't get the EA to work profitably. Even backtesting in MT5 with various set files isn't yielding any results. There are a few winning trades, but overall, I'm only incurring losses. Does anyone have any ideas?

Rahul Soni
72
Rahul Soni 2026.01.10 14:38 
 

i purchased this bot after tried . it has best trading style. i m very satisfied with it . always recommeded to buy and yet need to explore more about it. request to Ramil please create more updates into it so that it perform well also in future. as we are looking that eveyone adopt AI and more that becomes parts of life also in trading.

KDevV
41
KDevV 2026.01.06 12:33 
 

Ramil - I've purchased the EA and began backtesting. started seeing positive gains! i'm interested in setting up copy accounts across different markets/brokers to multiply my efforts on a live account - could you send me 5 licences?

wymtb
388
wymtb 2026.01.06 11:18 
 

Bought this EA end of the year. At the moment I use it for BTCUSD and timeframe M30 with fantastic results.

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