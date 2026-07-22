AutoXpert

Trading Panel, Trade Manager & Autotrader in one - directly on the chart.

A good trading panel saves clicks. A very good one shows you when the click is worth it. AutoXpert brings both to the chart: the complete panel with Buy, Sell, Close, Reverse, Break-Even, and Partial Close, plus two dynamic signal lines that make direction and timing visible to you. The slow line shows where the market wants to go. The fast one shows when it is ready. If both agree, you have a clean setup in front of you; if they contradict each other, you know that waiting is the better position. You switch the timeframe and speed of the lines live with a click, so that the same panel works just as well for fast intraday trading as it does for calm swing entries. AutoXpert manages your open positions automatically if desired: secure the stop at break-even, take partial profits on the pullback, trail the stop-loss along the trend line, exit on a trend change. And those who trust their setup let the built-in autotrader take over, strictly following the rule: one trade per trend change. Structured trading can look this simple.


Panel & Trade Manager

  • One-click trading directly on the chart: Buy, Sell, Close, Reverse, Break-Even, Partial Close
  • Position sizing based on fixed lot size or risk in percent
  • Trade manager for open positions: Break-even with adjustable distance and trigger threshold, repeated partial profits
    on the pullback and trailing stop along the signal line, automatic exit on trend change, optional fixed TP/SL in pips
  • Daily loss cap switchable: closes all proprietary positions upon reaching a daily limit and pauses until midnight
  • Clean chart appearance without visual noise


Signals & Automation

  • Two independent signal lines for trend direction and timing
  • Multi-timeframe: each line with its own timeframe (M1 to W1) and its own speed, switchable live on the panel
  • Colored signal zones between the lines: green for long setup, red for short setup, yellow for caution, gray for no valid setup. The market state at a glance
  • Suitable presets for Forex, indices, and commodities, signal alerts in the terminal, optionally as push or email, adjustable trading hours window
  • Built-in autotrader with ON/OFF on the panel: one entry per confirmed trend change, no frantic re-entries, no positions in the middle of a running trend
  • Autotrader, signal lines, and zones completely testable in the strategy tester. You can try the panel itself live with the free AlgoXpert


Requests? Write me – AutoXpert stays focused but adaptive.
DON’T FORGET TO LEAVE A REVIEW.

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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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