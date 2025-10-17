

ShowXpert is your visual control center for MetaTrader 5. ShowXpert is an intelligent visualization tool that displays all your closed Buy and Sell trades directly on the chart – including the result in points and currency. Profitable trades appear in green, losses in red – clear, intuitive, and updated in real time. At a glance, you can see which setups worked and how your current trade is developing. Whether for strategy analysis, live monitoring, or simply to make your trading visually tangible – ShowXpert brings structure and clarity to your charts. All elements are fully customizable: colors, fonts, line styles, and display format (Pips or USD). The result is your personal performance display – precise, transparent, and motivating. ShowXpert turns raw data into visible results — making trading truly experienceable and is part of the professional Xpert-Series designed for traders who demand more.





Specifications

Displays all Buy and Sell signals directly on the chart – clear, visual, and in real time.

– clear, visual, and in real time. Shows profit and loss in points or USD – you decide what matters

– you decide what matters Live-tracking of open trades – current positions update automatically with live profit or loss

– current positions update automatically with live profit or loss Color-coding for profits and losses – green for gain, red for loss, instantly understandable

– green for gain, red for loss, instantly understandable Fully customizable colors for signals, lines and text – match your personal chart style

– match your personal chart style Choose how many trades to display – for example, the last 10, 25, or 50 positions

– for example, the last 10, 25, or 50 positions Adjustable line style and width – from subtle to bold, just the way you like it



– from subtle to bold, just the way you like it Display of Buy and Sell entry lines – see your trade zones at a glance



– see your trade zones at a glance Adjustable font type and size – for perfect readability on any screen

– for perfect readability on any screen Fast real-time refresh – all values update tick by tick, without delay



– all values update tick by tick, without delay Compatible with all strategies and instruments – works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and more



– works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and more Lightweight and CPU-friendly – optimized for continuous operation without chart lag



– optimized for continuous operation without chart lag Seamless integration with AutoXpert and DashXpert – part of the unified Xpert ecosystem



– part of the unified Xpert ecosystem Ideal for backtesting, strategy testing and content creation – make your results visible



– make your results visible Product management – part of the professional Xpert-Series for traders with vision









