Aot

Offerta a tempo limitato: Solo $219 per le prossime 01 copie (Regolarmente $329)
Tracciamento trading dal vivo: Account minore | Account principale | Canale AOT
Questo EA è adatto per sfide prop firm [impostazioni] e account di trading personali [impostazioni], combinando strumenti analitici con funzionalità di gestione del rischio per supportare il vostro trading.

AOT MT5 – Expert Advisor Avanzato per Trading Multi-Valuta
Un Expert Advisor progettato per assistere i trader utilizzando IA avanzata per l'analisi di mercato su 16 coppie di valute, inclusi EURUSD, GBPUSD e AUDUSD.

Perché scegliere AOT MT5?

  • Analisi Alimentata da IA: Sfrutta la tecnologia IA avanzata per analizzare tendenze di mercato e sentiment in tempo reale, fornendo insights preziosi per decisioni informate.
  • Trading Diversificato: Analizza 16 coppie di valute nel timeframe M15, offrendo un approccio equilibrato al rischio e alle opportunità su più mercati.
  • Facilità d'Uso: Presenta un'interfaccia user-friendly—semplicemente allegalo al tuo grafico e inizia a fare trading senza configurazioni complesse.

Caratteristiche Principali

Insights alimentati da IA in tempo reale per adattamento dinamico del mercato. (Il filtro sentiment IA è opzionale—il bot può operare senza di esso. Questa funzionalità serve come misura di sicurezza per il controllo del drawdown.)
Supporto multi-valuta su 16 coppie nel timeframe M15.
Opzioni di gestione del rischio configurabili per adattarsi al vostro stile di trading.
Compatibilità prop firm per uso in sfide e account finanziati.
Supporto disponibile via messaggistica MQL5 per configurazione e richieste.

Specifiche Tecniche

Simbolo: EURUSD
Timeframe: M15
Deposito Minimo: $100 (Raccomandato: $300+)
Tipo di Account: ECN / Raw Spread
Leva: 1:30 o superiore
VPS: Raccomandato per operazione ininterrotta

Risoluzione Problemi

Codice Errore 4302: Indica simboli mancanti in Market Watch. Riavvia il terminale, abilita "Mostra Tutti i Simboli", e riallega l'EA.
Errore 4805: Suggerisce dati backtest incompleti. Assicurati che tutte le 16 coppie di valute abbiano dati storici completi caricati.

Disclaimer: Il trading comporta rischi. Le performance passate non sono indicative di risultati futuri. Usa AOT MT5 solo se comprendi la sua strategia e i rischi associati.

Recensioni 5
Mark Vaines
2140
Mark Vaines 2025.07.16 21:32 
 

An Exceptional Trading Bot with AI-Powered Potential

This trading bot stands out as a truly impressive and fairly priced solution for automated trading. Its high win rate is a significant draw, consistently demonstrating its ability to generate positive outcomes over time. While acknowledging that there are occasional sharp losses, the bot's consistent recovery from these drawdowns to achieve overall profitability is a testament to its robust design.

What truly sets this bot apart, however, is the owner's commitment to continuous improvement and their innovative integration of true AI capabilities. In a market saturated with trading algorithms, few have genuinely explored how a sophisticated AI interface can enhance a trading robot's performance. This progressive approach adds an exciting and largely unknown dimension to the bot's potential.

I wholeheartedly give this bot five stars for several compelling reasons:

Exceptional Craftsmanship: The bot is remarkably well-developed and demonstrates a high level of technical expertise.

Reliable Performance: Crucially, the backtest results accurately mirror real-account performance, providing confidence in its historical data and future projections.

Dedicated Owner Support: The owner's ongoing dedication to improving the bot and providing excellent support further enhances its value.

Pioneering AI Integration: The genuine AI integration is a forward-thinking development that positions this bot at the forefront of automated trading technology.

Consistent Profitability & Value: Despite periods of sharp losses, the bot consistently recovers to deliver overall positive results, making it a profitable and excellent value-for-money investment.

I strongly encourage the owner to continue refining this robot. With its current trajectory, especially if the larger drawdowns can be mitigated, its potential is immense. My own backtesting with different settings has yielded remarkable win rates ranging from 84% to an astounding 97%, indicating the significant room for further optimization. Keep pushing the boundaries – this robot is poised for remarkable success!

Leonstevey20
327
Leonstevey20 2025.07.03 20:11 
 

I think this EA could be underestimated and underrated in my opinion, i have been using it in a couple of days and the performance is absolutely outstanding, i'm never saying there will never come a time of drawdowns or stoploss because that is part of trading but i'm positive that we could be having a hidden gem here, 💎, i will keep monitoring and updating my review as we progress but so far it's pretty impressive.

Kremsman
56
Kremsman 2025.06.17 08:24 
 

Seems like I have the honor to write the first review here :-) So, Aot is a mean-reversion bot that basically covers the entire Forex-market for you at an incredibly fair price tag. As one of the early adopters, I can say that the performance until now has been very solid. Naturally, it will take much more time to build a statistically reliable track record. I will update my review then. But what I can already say with confidence is that the editor offers an incredible support for his products. I own another one of his bots and when the latter hit a drawdown, he really fought to get it back on track. We had almost daily updates for a week and now that bot is stronger than ever. As for Aot, I had some initial suggestions to improve usability and risk-management options. I took those to the editor and it just took two days for them to be implemented. That's incredible. Keep it up friend! We're on to something big here!

