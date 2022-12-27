Snake Sclaper EA
- Experts
-
Quang Thang NguyenI've more than 10 years of experience in developing software and I just kick off my first project about automated trading systems in the financial markets.
In the near future, I plan to publish more expert advisors and signals with the highest profitability and lowest withdrawal rate.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 13 January 2023
- Activations: 10
The Snake Sclaper EA is a fully automated scalping robot that uses an optimization breakout strategy. Stop orders are utilized for the entrance to ensure the quickest execution possible. The trigger trailing stop can protect returns.
Please test the EA in a demo account first.
Recommend using the broker with low spread and VPS with low latency.
No grid or martingale functionalities used by this EA!
Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Test from
|2018
|Settings
|Default for all pairs or Set FIles
|Brokers
|Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd
|Market Entry method
|Pending Order
|Tester Method
|Every tick/ Every tick based on real ticks
Features
- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
- Works by pending orders in different markets with all types of execution.
Settings
1. General Settings
1.1 Unique Magic Number
1.2 Order Comment
2. Trade Settings
2.1 Fixed Lots
2.2 Risk Percentage of Balance (0 = Fix)
2.3 TP Points(0 = No TP)
2.4 SL Points(0 = No SL)
2.5 TLS Trigger Points(0 = Inactive)
2.6 TLS Points
Order Distance Points
Setup
- Open 1H timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD.
- Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different.
- Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated.
Limited offer just 1 of 3 copies at a special price of $239
$239 (5 copies left) next price $299
Ps:
Please pm me to give the best setting for each pair of currency
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