Snake Sclaper EA

  • Experts
  • Quang Thang Nguyen
    Quang Thang Nguyen

    Quang Thang Nguyen

    I've more than 10 years of experience in developing software and I just kick off my first project about automated trading systems in the financial markets.
    In the near future, I plan to publish more expert advisors and signals with the highest profitability and lowest withdrawal rate.
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 13 January 2023
  • Activations: 10

The Snake Sclaper EA is a fully automated scalping robot that uses an optimization breakout strategy. Stop orders are utilized for the entrance to ensure the quickest execution possible. The trigger trailing stop can protect returns.

Please test the EA in a demo account first.

Recommend using the broker with low spread and VPS with low latency.

No grid or martingale functionalities used by this EA!



Monitoring:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1863296

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1873917


Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, USDJPY,  GBPUSD
Timeframe H1
Test from 2018
Settings Default for all pairs or Set FIles
Brokers Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD
Minimum Deposit 100 usd
Market Entry method Pending Order
Tester Method Every tick/ Every tick based on real ticks


Features

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
- Works by pending orders in different markets with all types of execution.

Settings

1. General Settings
1.1 Unique Magic Number
1.2 Order Comment


2. Trade Settings
2.1 Fixed Lots
2.2 Risk Percentage of Balance (0 = Fix)
2.3 TP Points(0 = No TP)
2.4 SL Points(0 = No SL)
2.5 TLS Trigger Points(0 = Inactive)

2.6 TLS Points

Order Distance Points


    Setup

    - Open 1H timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD.
    - Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different.
    - Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated.


    Limited offer just 1 of 3 copies at a special price of $239

    $239 (5 copies left) next price $299


    Ps: 

    Please pm me to give the best setting for each pair of currency




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    Xuân Tùng 2023.03.03 07:51 
     

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