Titan Trade Panel

Custom Trade Panel for Efficient Manual TradingThis Trade Panel provides tools for manual trading in MT5, offering features to help manage trades. The panel includes functions for trade execution, order management, and position monitoring through a compact interface.

Why Choose This Trade Panel? Whether you're looking to manage multiple trades or just streamline your trading process, this custom Trade Panel offers everything you need to manage your positions efficiently. Control your risk, and monitor your trading performance easily.





Core Functions The panel includes market order management tools that allow users to:

Execute market orders with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels Place pending orders at specified price points Manage multiple order types from a single interface Monitor current positions and pending orders

Order Management Features Users can access essential trade management functions:

Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for orders Implement Break Even settings on active positions Close specific order types (Buy, Sell, or Pending) View consolidated Stop Loss and Take Profit values

Interface Elements The panel displays practical trading information:

Current spread values for selected instruments Market time and date Active position details Order status indicators

Technical Specifications

Customizable parameter settings Position size calculator Order execution confirmation options Risk management controls

Usage Instructions

The panel integrates directly with MT5 standard trading functions. Users can:

Configure risk parameters through the settings menu Access trade management tools via the main interface Monitor position status in real-time Adjust order parameters as needed







