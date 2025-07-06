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Thi Ngoc Tram Le

AOT Main

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Thi Ngoc Tram Le

Thi Ngoc Tram Le

4.4 (237)
Hi, I’m Le — a professional algorithmic trader from Vietnam.
I design and develop advanced trading strategies, transforming them into powerful algorithmic robots for MetaTrader 5.
5 products 8 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 37%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
277
Profit Trades:
232 (83.75%)
Loss Trades:
45 (16.25%)
Best trade:
5 069.54 USD
Worst trade:
-9 931.18 USD
Gross Profit:
210 594.30 USD (70 473 pips)
Gross Loss:
-174 028.52 USD (53 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (28 288.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28 288.74 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
73.96%
Max deposit load:
104.68%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
152 (54.87%)
Short Trades:
125 (45.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
132.01 USD
Average Profit:
907.73 USD
Average Loss:
-3 867.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-22 724.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 724.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-8.58%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.07 USD
Maximal:
52 885.83 USD (28.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.20% (52 940.03 USD)
By Equity:
18.10% (31 214.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 46
GBPCAD 38
AUDUSD 25
GBPAUD 25
EURJPY 20
GBPNZD 19
EURAUD 18
AUDJPY 15
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 11
CADJPY 11
NZDCAD 11
GBPUSD 10
GBPCHF 6
EURGBP 5
EURCAD 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 20K
GBPCAD 13K
AUDUSD 11K
GBPAUD -16K
EURJPY -24K
GBPNZD 4.6K
EURAUD 19K
AUDJPY -5.4K
EURUSD -9.1K
USDCAD -720
CADJPY 8.7K
NZDCAD 8.1K
GBPUSD 4.6K
GBPCHF 5K
EURGBP 100
EURCAD -2.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 6.2K
GBPCAD 4.8K
AUDUSD 2.7K
GBPAUD -2.5K
EURJPY -6.4K
GBPNZD 1.9K
EURAUD 6K
AUDJPY -860
EURUSD -1.8K
USDCAD 104
CADJPY 2.9K
NZDCAD 3K
GBPUSD 1.2K
GBPCHF 893
EURGBP -21
EURCAD -1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 069.54 USD
Worst trade: -9 931 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28 288.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 724.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 23
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
Darwinex-Live
0.27 × 5052
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.27 × 15
FXOpen-MT5
0.50 × 4
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.69 × 208
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.75 × 4
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 413
TickmillUK-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
2.38 × 52
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.48 × 21
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.21 × 236
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.27 × 33
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.43 × 7
Exness-MT5Real31
3.70 × 27
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading Signal of AOT MT5 

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries high risk. Only purchase if you fully understand the product, trading concepts, and market conditions. Ensure decisions align with your risk tolerance.



No reviews
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 13:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 23:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.27 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.13 19:02
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.64% of days out of 280 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.07 23:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.07 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 274 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 06:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 05:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 15:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.18 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 02:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.08 02:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AOT Main
40 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
137K
USD
57
98%
277
83%
74%
1.21
132.01
USD
28%
1:200
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