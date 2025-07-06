- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
277
Profit Trades:
232 (83.75%)
Loss Trades:
45 (16.25%)
Best trade:
5 069.54 USD
Worst trade:
-9 931.18 USD
Gross Profit:
210 594.30 USD (70 473 pips)
Gross Loss:
-174 028.52 USD (53 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (28 288.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28 288.74 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
73.96%
Max deposit load:
104.68%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
152 (54.87%)
Short Trades:
125 (45.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
132.01 USD
Average Profit:
907.73 USD
Average Loss:
-3 867.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-22 724.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 724.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-8.58%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.07 USD
Maximal:
52 885.83 USD (28.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.20% (52 940.03 USD)
By Equity:
18.10% (31 214.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|46
|GBPCAD
|38
|AUDUSD
|25
|GBPAUD
|25
|EURJPY
|20
|GBPNZD
|19
|EURAUD
|18
|AUDJPY
|15
|EURUSD
|13
|USDCAD
|11
|CADJPY
|11
|NZDCAD
|11
|GBPUSD
|10
|GBPCHF
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|20K
|GBPCAD
|13K
|AUDUSD
|11K
|GBPAUD
|-16K
|EURJPY
|-24K
|GBPNZD
|4.6K
|EURAUD
|19K
|AUDJPY
|-5.4K
|EURUSD
|-9.1K
|USDCAD
|-720
|CADJPY
|8.7K
|NZDCAD
|8.1K
|GBPUSD
|4.6K
|GBPCHF
|5K
|EURGBP
|100
|EURCAD
|-2.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|6.2K
|GBPCAD
|4.8K
|AUDUSD
|2.7K
|GBPAUD
|-2.5K
|EURJPY
|-6.4K
|GBPNZD
|1.9K
|EURAUD
|6K
|AUDJPY
|-860
|EURUSD
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|104
|CADJPY
|2.9K
|NZDCAD
|3K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|GBPCHF
|893
|EURGBP
|-21
|EURCAD
|-1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 069.54 USD
Worst trade: -9 931 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28 288.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 724.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 23
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.27 × 5052
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.27 × 15
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.50 × 4
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.69 × 208
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 413
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|2.38 × 52
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.48 × 21
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.21 × 236
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.27 × 33
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.43 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|3.70 × 27
Trading Signal of AOT MT5
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries high risk. Only purchase if you fully understand the product, trading concepts, and market conditions. Ensure decisions align with your risk tolerance.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
USD
137K
USD
USD
57
98%
277
83%
74%
1.21
132.01
USD
USD
28%
1:200