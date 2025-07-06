The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 23 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 4 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.22 × 55 Darwinex-Live 0.27 × 5052 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.27 × 15 FXOpen-MT5 0.50 × 4 AmanaCapital-Live 0.63 × 875 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.69 × 208 FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.75 × 4 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 1.00 × 2 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.02 × 413 TickmillUK-Live 1.25 × 4 Exness-MT5Real20 2.00 × 1 FOREX.comCA-Live 532 2.38 × 52 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 2.48 × 21 BlackBullMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 3.00 × 13 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.21 × 236 XMGlobal-MT5 2 3.27 × 33 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 3.43 × 7 Exness-MT5Real31 3.70 × 27 17 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor