The Silver Bullet Crash 300

Consistency is key.

The Silver Bullet Crash 300 test showed steady growth over the last year.

Tests showed more than 300% ROI for the last year.

Pro's:

  • The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week
  • Fully Automated
  • No settings adjustments
  • Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year
  • Steady monthly growth in tests

Cons:

  • Only for bigger accounts
  • Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses)


Minimum Requirements:

  • Account Size $10 000.00
  • Permanent Internet Access (VPS recommended)

Broker and Market:

Important:

  • Do not withdraw more than minimum recommended account balance
  • Do not start with smaller account than the minimum recommended account size 
  • Do not adjust any parameters, not even the lot sizes. (It has been optimized to perform best with default settings)


The Silver Bullet Crash 300 Utilizes a unique combination of three strategies, Hegding, Martingale and Grid.

The Expert Advisor trades bi-directional and trails the chart using the unique hedging strategy without closing in a loss.


For more info please send e-mail to thesb190@gmail.com


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CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
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The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Experts
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
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