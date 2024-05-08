Consistency is key.

The Silver Bullet Crash 300 test showed steady growth over the last year.

Tests showed more than 300% ROI for the last year.

Pro's:



The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week

Fully Automated



No settings adjustments

Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year

Steady monthly growth in tests

Cons:

Only for bigger accounts

Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses)

Minimum Requirements:

Account Size $10 000.00



Permanent Internet Access (VPS recommended) Broker and Market: Deriv is the broker - https://deriv.com/

The market is the Crash 300 Index Important: Do not withdraw more than minimum recommended account balance

Do not start with smaller account than the minimum recommended account size

Do not adjust any parameters, not even the lot sizes. (It has been optimized to perform best with default settings)





The Silver Bullet Crash 300 Utilizes a unique combination of three strategies, Hegding, Martingale and Grid.

The Expert Advisor trades bi-directional and trails the chart using the unique hedging strategy without closing in a loss.





For more info please send e-mail to thesb190@gmail.com



