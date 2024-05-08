The Silver Bullet Crash 300
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Consistency is key.
The Silver Bullet Crash 300 test showed steady growth over the last year.
Tests showed more than 300% ROI for the last year.
Pro's:
- The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week
- Fully Automated
- No settings adjustments
- Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year
- Steady monthly growth in tests
Cons:
- Only for bigger accounts
- Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses)
Minimum Requirements:
- Account Size $10 000.00
- Permanent Internet Access (VPS recommended)
Broker and Market:
- Deriv is the broker - https://deriv.com/
- The market is the Crash 300 Index
Important:
- Do not withdraw more than minimum recommended account balance
- Do not start with smaller account than the minimum recommended account size
- Do not adjust any parameters, not even the lot sizes. (It has been optimized to perform best with default settings)
The Silver Bullet Crash 300 Utilizes a unique combination of three strategies, Hegding, Martingale and Grid.
The Expert Advisor trades bi-directional and trails the chart using the unique hedging strategy without closing in a loss.
For more info please send e-mail to thesb190@gmail.com