WaveAnalyzer works on the basis of the ZagZag indicator. When a wave formation appears on the chart, which can be chosen from the list in the program settings, it informs the trader in the following ways:





- Starts Alert.





- Informs by voice.





- Sends a letter.





- Sends a push notification to a smartphone.





- Makes a screenshot, which can be viewed in the MQL4 / Files folder.





In the future we plan to expand the functionality of this indicator.





Thus, by placing on the chart several indicators with different parameters, you can assemble a great helper for traders trading in wave analysis.