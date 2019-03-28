WaveAnalyzer
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
WaveAnalyzer works on the basis of the ZagZag indicator. When a wave formation appears on the chart, which can be chosen from the list in the program settings, it informs the trader in the following ways:
- Starts Alert.
- Informs by voice.
- Sends a letter.
- Sends a push notification to a smartphone.
- Makes a screenshot, which can be viewed in the MQL4 / Files folder.
In the future we plan to expand the functionality of this indicator.
Thus, by placing on the chart several indicators with different parameters, you can assemble a great helper for traders trading in wave analysis.