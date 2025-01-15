sinus wave strong buy sell indicator is nonrepaint top bottom point indicator.it work all pairs and all timeframe.suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

it depend to sinus wave and vertex base .gives signal sinus wave over zero or below zero on approppirate vertex positions.

cnt number has been set to 500 bars for demo mode.

it can be increase to 2000 depend to charts has bar numbers.

minimum value is 500.

white points on red vertex spikes means sell.

white points on blue vertex spikes meas buy.