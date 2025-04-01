Bitcoin Quantum Hedge

4.25

This EA redefines versatility with dynamic risk management and real-time recovery protocols—keeping you ahead in today’s fast‑moving markets.

Key Features

1. Unmatched Adaptive Risk Management & Hedging Strategy

  • Custom Hedge & Lot Management
    Fine‑tune hedge distances and adjust lot sizes to maximize recovery potential while keeping risk under control.

2. Advanced Indicator Integration

  • Combines Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, Multiple EMAs, and ADX

  • Delivers pinpoint entry and exit decisions in any market environment.

3. Optimized for High‑Impact Markets

  • Versatility Across Assets
    Adapts seamlessly to volatile assets or market scenarios, offering endless customization possibilities.

  • Precision Trading
    Captures profitable movements in both trending and ranging markets with surgical accuracy.


Elevate your trading with next‑level technology that adjusts in real time—offering unprecedented flexibility, robust risk control, and the confidence to trade every day.


Reviews 4
alitetx
393
alitetx 2025.10.21 08:04 
 

I have been using the EA for months with default settings and am very happy with it.

Juan Carlos Zavarse Rojas
212
Juan Carlos Zavarse Rojas 2025.05.29 15:16 
 

Le modifique algunos parámetros y trabaja perfectamente el oro también, solo he realizado algunas pruebas retrospectivas pronto lo aplicaré en la cuenta real

fzavala
85
fzavala 2025.08.06 15:49 
 

Muy buen bot, hay que aprender a configurarlo, recomendable en M5 en adelante, en cruce de medias moviles, en MACD es muy erratico obtener profit en temporalidades inferiores a M15, el stocastico no estoy seguro porque marca venta cuando esta sobrevendido, quizas para un scalping rapido funciona configurando el trailing stop muy corto, la ayuda al usuario por el desarrollador es debil, pero el bot versus el precio esta aceptable. Debe tener actualizaciones pronto porque es un bot con buen potencial de crecimiento.

