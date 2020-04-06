Universal Channel Expert Advisor

This is a Universal Channel EA, that can work with different channel indicators. The original version uses the standard Bands Indicator, which you can very easily change yourself with one of our channel indicators or any other that meets the technical requirements for their use in this EA.

The download version provides a standard panel with a black background for the black color of the terminal. If you want to get EA with a Panel for a white or other color theme - please contact us.
 

Please note that the name and buffers must be specified correctly. You can find them in the settings of the indicator used. It is also necessary to place this indicator in "Indicators" in your MT4 Terminal. Keep in mind that not all channel indicators can be used, and sometimes it is necessary to change the signal bar number. This is due to the technical features of some indicators - the indicator must have buffers for channel lines.

Positions are opened when the price crosses the channel border (lower in buy, upper in sell). Then, if the price continues to move against us, averaging positions are opened through a distance with a multiplier, set by the trader. independently in the EA settings. There are three options for closing positions: on the opposite channel border, on the channel median and at a fixed TP.

SETTINGS:

• Use time control 1 and Use time control 2 (false / true) - select the period of time of work when true is enabled. If false, the EA will work around the clock

 Lot - the size of the first order in lots (min. 0.01)

• Multiplicator - the multiplier with which subsequent averaging orders will be opened

• Step grid - Distance to open the next position

• Strategy 1 (High Level)  - closing at the opposite border of the channel

• Strategy  2 (Median)  - closing at the channel median

 Min Profit  - Min profit for signal close in pips

• Strategy 3 (Use Take Profit) - closing by fixed TakeProfit 

• Fix Take Profit  -  fixed TakeProfit in pips

• Name Indicator   - the name of the channel indicator used

• Number Upper Line (Sell) - Buffer for SELL 

• Number Middle Line - Channel median Buffer

• Number Lower Line (Buy)  - Buffer for BUY

• Font size - changing the font in the expert panel

You can also use two drawdown control filters to manage risks. If the account drawdown reaches these percentages, the EA starts working under these new parameters.


The chart also displays the zero price of the grid from all open orders (breakeven level) as a yellow line.

This expert uses a universal panel for all our experts, which displays the following information necessary for the trader:

• Ticker of the traded instrument

• The number of open BUY and SELL orders

• The size of the current unfixed drawdown or profit (with a drawdown of up to 20% - standard color, with a drawdown of more than 20% - red, with profit - green)

• The size of the fixed profit for the current day, week and month

• Two buttons for closing all open BUY or SELL orders manually, if the trader so desires.

If you want to create your own ECs based on this algorithm, change their names and logos, and also use the license of the work - please contact us.



More from author
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Indicators
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
Channel Signals ProfRoboTrading
Irina Cherkashina
5 (3)
Indicators
The Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading Indicator for MT5 is an effective Forex trading tool designed to track market movements.   The MT5 signal point indicator effectively detects trend reversals after they have already occurred. This Indicator   is a fully automated technical tool that includes a number of parameters to track market trends.   It automatically examines the ever-changing price dynamics of the market, compares the information with earlier data and generates a trading signal. Because
FREE
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPERT AD
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (2)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator holds significant importance for traders navigating the complex world of financial markets. Its relevance lies in several key aspects. Firstly, it aids in trend identification. By analyzing price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands, traders can discern whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. Secondly, the indicator provides valuable insights into market volatility. Wider bands indicate higher volatility, while narrower bands suggest
FREE
TrendOscilator Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator.   It comprises two lines: %K and %D.   The %K line represents the current market position.   In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points. The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic.   However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better
FREE
Kalires Channel Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Kalires Channel Indicator is a technical indicator used to evaluate trend direction and potential trading opportunities. This is a hybrid indicator that combines Kauffman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), linear regression and smoothing. The Kalires Channel Indicator consists of two lines: one central and two outer bands. The central line is a smoothed KAMA modified according to the direction of the trend. The outer bars represent two linear regression lines drawn above and below the center l
FREE
ChannelSignals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
Our modernized version of the popular channel TMA_TRUE  indicator for MT4, which provides information on the main points of trend reversal and momentum exhaustion by drawing a channel on the chart, also draws arrows of signals for buy and sell. As a result, traders can identify bullish and bearish price reversal zones and BUY and SELL accordingly. This indicator works well on all instruments and on all Timeframes. This indicator is the basis of our Channel Trigger EA, which you can buy in MQL
FREE
TrendChannelTracker Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The TrendChannelTracker Indicator is an innovative Forex trading tool. This indicator, which is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator, provides traders with a unique and simplified method for observing market trends. In contrast to the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, which is shown at the bottom of the chart, the TrendChannelTracker Indicator is built into the price action itself. This removes the need for traders to continually switch their attention between the oscillator and the pri
FREE
Forex Gangster Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Forex Gangster Indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have time to give an accurate si
FREE
BandsFill Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The BandsFill Indicator is a modified Bollinger Bands with a colored cloud.   It has two adjustable parameters: Period Deviation The cloud is colored as follows: If the price crosses the upper band, the cloud is blue. If the price crosses the lower band, the cloud is pink.   Thanks to this, the BandsFill Indicator provides traders with an easy opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can predict
FREE
TMA Centered Asymmetric Bands
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The TMA Centered Bands indicator for MT4 draws bands on the chart and reports the overall price trend, as well as gives arrows signals to buy and sell when the bar closes outside the channel. Unlike many TMAs, our version uses the calculation part of the algorithm without redrawing, and also adds the ability to select a symbol. The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands
FREE
RoyalFractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our RoyalFractals II Expert Advisor, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https:
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
Royal Fractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our Royal Fractals EA, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com
FREE
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator     uses the crossover technique for signaling the market trend and the trade opportunities as well.     It applies 3 formats of the same indicator and allows them to plot the crossover signals which are interpreted as the trade signals along with the direction of the market trend. Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator   can be applied to trade all kinds of forex currency pairs within the financial markets.  Although, this indicator works well o
FREE
Teamtrader Channel Stop
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have
FREE
Forex Gangster PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
FOREX GANGSTER is a unique Expert Advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial asset manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who strive for stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor algorithm is based on a deep understanding of market pat
Wolfe wave finder PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a popular indicator, that is useful in identifying potential trading opportunities.   The indicator works by recognizing the Wolf Wave pattern, which is a well-known pattern used by professional traders to identify potential areas of support and resistance.   The indicator is easy to use and provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trades.   The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a great tool for traders who are looking for a reliable and accurate way
Fibo Parabolic PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This indicator is a fusion of the Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci indicators. Fibo is drawn on the last wave, at the peaks the indicator displays prices for convenience. Parabolic SAR helps to define the market trend and generates trends following trade signals.   On the other hand, Fibonacci plots the price retracement levels so that traders can determine a better and safer place to enter the market. Scalping with Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci Overview. For this strategy, in addition to our indicator
Statistic MT4 to Telegram PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This is an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use Expert Advisor that will help you always have the necessary information about your trading account at hand, sending from MetaTrader 4 to you in Telegram: • Account drawdown • Number of open positions • Volume of open positions • Profit per day, week, month How to get an chat ID: - Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step. - Chat with bot @userinfobot , then the bot will reply your ID. How to set
Symbol Manager PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The SYMBOL MANAGER symbol change indicator is an effective tool designed to enhance trading convenience and significantly simplify the trader's experience. This indicator allows users to switch seamlessly between currency pairs and timeframes within a single open window of the trading terminal. Importantly, when switching, the associated template, including indicators and current chart settings, is automatically duplicated, ensuring a consistent trading environment.
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Morning Star PRT indicator uses the morning flat breakout principle. The indicator displays morning flat levels and shows possible targets. An additional Fibonacci level has been added to the indicator, as well as sound alerts about the intersection of both target levels specified in the settings and the night flat level. The Morning Star PRT indicator builds a night flat channel at the end of the night, as well as two Fibonacci price levels up and down. These levels can be considered both
Supply and Demand zones PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
Indicator Supply & Demand zones PRT– is a custom tool that is used to perform supply and demand zones marking of the chart. The indicator draws lines and rectangles on the chart that highlight resistance/support levels and supply/demand zones. For convenience, both lines and figures are painted in different colors so that the signals are easily distinguished from each other.The indicator draws only fresh levels, that is, those that have not yet been used and the price has not yet broken through
Pattern Master PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to identify chart patterns, and the benefits of incorporating it into their trading strategy are numerous. This tool effectively identifies and signals potential trends and reversals in the financial markets, thereby increasing trading profitability. Thanks to its advanced algorithm, the indicator can accurately analyze market data, providing traders with valuable information that can help them make informed decisions. Using this indicator al
Extreme Spike Indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This is the automatic price spike signal indicator for MT4. Plots advance alerts on potential breakouts/pullbacks. Suits forex, stocks & crypto trading strategies. This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter. 這是 MT4 的自動價格飆升訊號指示器。繪製有關潛在突破/回調的預先警報。適合外匯、股票和加密貨幣交易策略。 對於反轉交易者來說，這是一個完美的指標。尖峰通常表示轉變時刻。使用該指標的最佳方法是將其作為過濾器應用到您最喜歡的交易系統中
Parabolic SAR and Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Parabolic SAR & Support/Resistance Levels is not only a technical analysis indicator, used in forex trading to identify potential trend reversals and entry and exit points, but also a ready-made autonomous trading strategy.   The Indicator builds upon the PSAR indicator by adding dynamic support and resistance levels to the chart, which can help traders identify key price levels where the market may potentially reverse. Using this indicator, traders can gain insight into the strength and di
All Market Channels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The All Market Channels indicator from ProfRobotrading automatically builds and displays all formed trading channels on the screen. This indicator is very convenient for trading on all existing channel strategies and is applicable to all instruments and timeframes.  Look at the screenshot - it will tell you more :) More information is available on our website ProfRoboTrading.
Bollinger Bands Compression Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This is a Bollinger Bands Compression indicator. It detects volatility compression and the release of “suppressed momentum.” It can be used when it coincides with any specific trading entries — released volatility means a higher probability of making a decent profit. There is also a histogram with colored bands symbolizing weakness or strength, and a zero line crossover. Therefore, this indicator can be used both in conjunction with other indicators within trading strategies, and on its own meri
ProfRoboTrading Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
The work of this Expert Advisor is similar to fishing, when you use several fishing rods. This Expert Advisor works on the channel indicator, the work of which you can see in the screenshots. This indicator is effective on any TM, so it can be used in all types of trading, including scalping for 5 and 15 minutes, intraday or full automatic trading of several instruments simultaneously on D1. This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (t
