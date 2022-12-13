Bar End Time by MMD MT4

The Time End bar by MMD is a simple indicator that shows the number of seconds remaining in the three selected intervals.
According to the MMD methodology, the moment when a directional price movement occurs is important. This indicator allows you to use this relationship more effectively in Forex and Futures trading.

Functionality description:

Time Frame 1 Period - defining the first time interval
Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the first time interval
Time Frame 1 Period - defines the second time interval
Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the second time interval
Time Frame 1 Period - defines the third time interval
Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the third time interval

Location of displayed data on the chart:

X coordinates - the number of points from the left side of the graph
Y coordinates - the number of points from the top of the graph
Font size - font size
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Diamond by MMD MT5
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Diamond by MMD Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior. This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart. Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions. There are two main types of diamonds: - standard diamond, - reversed dementia. Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart. The indicat
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Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology. Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level) Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis Base Time Frame - the b
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Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
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Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
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