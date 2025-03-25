Silver Flow

3

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • 4/10 copies are left at $149. Next price will be $199
  • Final price: 1,800$
  • Get 1 EA for free (valid for 2 trading accounts) -> contact me after your purchase

Welcome to Silver Flow!

Silver Flow is a state-of-the-art EA designed to detect and capitalize on high-probability trading setups using a combination of mean reversion and volatility breakout strategies. It focuses exclusively on the XAGUSD(Silver) symbol and is intended for use on one chart only. This EA integrates a dynamic volatility filter and a momentum oscillator to confirm entries, ensuring trades are placed in optimal market conditions while minimizing false signals.

Engineered with advanced technology, Silver Flow performs exceptionally well during periods of market consolidation and breakout phases. It adapts to changing volatility levels, optimizing trade size and positioning. The EA also includes built-in risk management tools such as stop-loss, take-profit, and volatility-based trailing stops to safeguard capital and secure gains efficiently.

Features:

  • Quick setup: Attach the EA to a single chart of XAGUSD(Silver)
  • Does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring low-risk management
  • Fully compatible with all brokers and prop firms
  • Adapts automatically to changing volatility for maximum performance
  • Features volatility-based trailing stop and dynamic take-profit mechanisms

Backtesting:

Run Silver Flow on XAGUSD(Silver) using default settings or customize risk parameters to suit your drawdown preferences. Backtesting results show consistent risk-adjusted returns and effective risk management across various market environments.

Setup:

Simply attach the EA to XAGUSD(Silver) on the M15 timeframe. Configure your preferred trade size and risk settings. The EA will automatically manage trades, adjusting dynamically to market conditions.

NOTE: Silver Flow should be attached to only one chart. It will trade XAGUSD(Silver) accurately, but avoid attaching it to multiple charts to prevent trade duplication.

Act quickly – the price will increase to $1,800 once the initial copies are sold!

Giorgi Mgebrishvili
44
Giorgi Mgebrishvili 2025.05.28 21:24 
 

The product had more lose than win since the beginning.

Hamza Ashraf
9539
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.02 20:19
I hope its better in the new version
Reply to review