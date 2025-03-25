LAUNCH PROMO: 4/10 copies are left at $149. Next price will be $199

Welcome to Silver Flow!

Silver Flow is a state-of-the-art EA designed to detect and capitalize on high-probability trading setups using a combination of mean reversion and volatility breakout strategies. It focuses exclusively on the XAGUSD(Silver) symbol and is intended for use on one chart only. This EA integrates a dynamic volatility filter and a momentum oscillator to confirm entries, ensuring trades are placed in optimal market conditions while minimizing false signals.

Engineered with advanced technology, Silver Flow performs exceptionally well during periods of market consolidation and breakout phases. It adapts to changing volatility levels, optimizing trade size and positioning. The EA also includes built-in risk management tools such as stop-loss, take-profit, and volatility-based trailing stops to safeguard capital and secure gains efficiently.

Features:

Quick setup: Attach the EA to a single chart of XAGUSD(Silver)

Does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring low-risk management

Fully compatible with all brokers and prop firms

Adapts automatically to changing volatility for maximum performance

Features volatility-based trailing stop and dynamic take-profit mechanisms

Backtesting:

Run Silver Flow on XAGUSD(Silver) using default settings or customize risk parameters to suit your drawdown preferences. Backtesting results show consistent risk-adjusted returns and effective risk management across various market environments.

Setup:

Simply attach the EA to XAGUSD(Silver) on the M15 timeframe. Configure your preferred trade size and risk settings. The EA will automatically manage trades, adjusting dynamically to market conditions.

NOTE: Silver Flow should be attached to only one chart. It will trade XAGUSD(Silver) accurately, but avoid attaching it to multiple charts to prevent trade duplication.

