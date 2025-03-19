Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds

Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds indicator allows users to visualize multiple timeframes or multiple symbols on a single chart. Instead of creating and opening a new custom chart with a different name, this indicator creates a custom chart and displays it on chart's main window, or the user can create multiple windows on the same chart using one indicator. This indicator serves the same purpose as custom charts for seconds, but the main purpose is to visualize multiple timeframes or symbols, for example, you can open a 15-minutes and 5-minutes/300 seconds EURUSD chart on the main window, 59-seconds XAUUSD chart on a separate window, or 256-seconds for GBPUSD on another separate window (see image 1).


Features:

  • Users can choose between Heiken Ashi or normal candles (see image 2).
  • Customizable candlesticks and info text colors.
  • Unlimited number of separate windows can be generated.
  • Displays spread and volumes for seconds charts.

How to use:

  • To display seconds candles on the main chart, attach the indicator to the main chart and set separate window to false on settings. Only one indicator can be attached to main chart.
  • To create new window set the separate window to true, multiple windows can be generated.
  • Do not change the separate window settings after the indicator is attached.
  • Drag and drop the indicator every time you want to create a new window.

Inputs:

  • Work symbol - type the name of the symbol you want to create second's candles.
  • Chart type - choose between normal candles or Heiken Ashi candles.
  • Separate window - create a separate window or attach to main window.
  • Seconds - type the number of seconds to create second's candles.
  • Number of bars - type the number of 1-minute bars you want to calculate ticks for calculation.
  • Use chart time offset - put every candlestick on it start time. Seconds should be greater the current timeframe seconds and not leave a remainder (see image 3).























































































Reply to review