Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds

5

Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds is an indicator that allows traders to visualize price data calculated from custom timeframes directly on a single chart. The indicator supports seconds-based, minute-based, and hour-based calculations and displays the resulting price action as color candles on the active chart.

The indicator aggregates price data from non-standard or higher/lower timeframes and renders it accurately within the current chart environment, eliminating the need to open multiple charts for timeframe comparison.


Who This Indicator Is For

This indicator is intended for users who need to observe price behavior from different timeframes within a single chart. It is suitable for traders who analyze market structure across seconds, minutes, or hours and require a compact multi-timeframe view without switching chart periods.


Additional Resources

If you want to add indicators to a non-standard chart, consider the related product:

Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158101

This product is a bundle of most default custom indicators located in MQL5/Indicators/Examples/, adapted to support multi-timeframe calculations, including seconds-based and custom timeframes.

The included loader indicator allows you to select the desired indicator and calculation timeframe. Indicators can be applied to standard or non-standard timeframes, including seconds, minutes, and hours.


How It Works

Multi-Timeframe Display
Price data calculated on higher, lower, or custom timeframes can be displayed on the current chart using color candles.

Seconds and Custom Timeframes
Supports seconds-based aggregation as well as minute- and hour-based calculation intervals.

Single-Chart Layout
Custom timeframe price action is rendered directly on the active chart, allowing comparison with the current timeframe.

Chart Type Selection
Supports both Standard and Heiken Ashi candle rendering modes.


Key Features

• Aggregation and display of price data from custom seconds, minutes, or hours timeframes
• Unified timeframe management with automatic validation
• Configurable lookback range for calculation stability
• Support for Standard and Heiken Ashi candle types
• Optional display in a separate indicator window
• Clean candle rendering without interfering with existing indicators


Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Lookback Bars 256 Defines how many base timeframe bars are used to build the custom timeframe data.
Valid range: 256–1024.
Timeframe Seconds Selects the calculation timeframe mode:
• Seconds
• Minutes
• Hours
Seconds 60 Used when the timeframe mode is set to Seconds.
Minutes 1 Used when the timeframe mode is set to Minutes.
Hours 1 Used when the timeframe mode is set to Hours.
Chart Type Standard Selects between Standard candles and Heiken Ashi candles.
Separate Window false Displays the indicator in a separate subwindow when enabled.
Candle Colors Allows customization of bullish and bearish candle colors.


Summary

Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds provides a way to visualize price action calculated from custom seconds, minutes, or hours timeframes within a single chart. The indicator is designed for traders who require accurate multi-timeframe candle representation without switching chart periods, offering a clean and efficient workflow for advanced timeframe analysis.


Avis 2
Camilo Rodriguez
18
Camilo Rodriguez 2025.11.12 22:26 
 

Excelente herramienta, estimado. Muy agradecido.

Produits recommandés
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicateurs
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
EMA with RSI
Nikita Berdnikov
4.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Introducing EMA + RSI – A Trading Indicator Combining Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) Analysis. The indicator signals trade entries with arrows on the chart when two EMAs cross and the RSI meets the specified conditions. It is initially optimized for the GBPUSD currency pair on the 1H timeframe, but users can customize it to fit their strategy. Key Features: Flexible settings: Users can adjust EMA length, choose the price for calculation, and configure RSI para
FREE
TransitBlueOcean
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves. Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean   How to use: Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart. Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal). Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wav
High Low Trend for MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur : L'indicateur dessine une ligne de tendance et un histogramme, il a un petit décalage de prix et n'a pas de fonctions futures, les signaux ne dériveront pas. Lorsque le marché est soumis à des oscillations inter-zones, si l'indicateur apparaît en histogramme rouge et vert, il s'agit d'une zone de prix bas, si l'indicateur apparaît en magenta et histogramme jaune, il s'agit d'une zone de prix élevés. Il peut également être utilisé pour analyser la tendance du march
FREE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicateurs
L’ Indicateur Kijun-Sen Envelope   est un outil de suivi de tendance basé sur la ligne   Kijun-Sen   du système Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Il génère des bandes dynamiques autour du Kijun-Sen, formant un canal qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché, les retournements potentiels et les zones de surachat ou de survente. Caractéristiques principales : •   Confirmation des tendances   – permet d’identifier les phases de tendance ou de consolidation du marché. •   Zones de support et de
FREE
Fractal breakout level
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicateurs
Purpose and functions of the indicator The indicator determines and marks the moments of trend change on the chart based on the theory of fractal levels breakout on any of the analyzed timeframes. If a breakout based on all rules is valid, a horizontal line with corresponding color will appear on the chart. If there is an uptrend, the line will be blue. In the descending trend, the line will be red. The blue line is a strong support level, the trader should look for buying opportunities above th
FREE
MiniMACD
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
4.8 (10)
Indicateurs
This is just a MACD with multi symbols, multi timeframes, and multi colors. features. different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. draw main line, signal line, and histogram. each line can be erased. the ascent and descent can be distinguished.  Due to the above features, this MACD is suitable for multiple lineups in a single chart. This can be used in the same way as MiniCandles.  
FREE
Fractal Advanced MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
Moving average of Accumulation Distribution
Si Lang Luong
Indicateurs
In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is paramount. Traders and investors require sophisticated tools to analyze market trends, make informed decisions, and optimize their strategies. Introducing the Moving Average of Accumulation/Distribution (MAAD) Indicator – a powerful tool designed to provide insightful signals for navigating the complexities of the financial landscape. Key Features: Precision in Trend Analysis: The MAAD Indicator employs a moving average met
Matrix Series Trends
Sathya Prasath R
Indicateurs
The "Matrix Series" indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify potential support and resistance zones by visualizing overbought/oversold conditions and trend direction using a combination of price data and customizable parameters, incorporating Commodity Channel Index (CCI) to highlight potential reversal points within the market. Key features of the Matrix Series indicator: Dynamic Zones: Calculates support and resistance levels based on CCI values, allowing users to adjust th
FREE
FutureProfile
Gennady Sergienko
Indicateurs
Idea The idea is — it seems to me that exactly at 10:00 EURUSD always goes up. How can this be verified? This indicator analyzes historical data at the   same hour of the day   over the past N days and shows: ProbUp   — the probability that after a given number of bars ( HorizonBars ) the price will be higher; ZEdge   — the “strength” of the signal = average move / dispersion. This allows you to understand: “In 70% of cases, after 3 bars during this hour the market moved up.” “The signal is
FREE
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator: Decode the Market's True Intent Are you tired of indicators that only work in trending markets, leaving you confused during consolidations? Do you struggle to distinguish between a genuine momentum breakout and a false move within a ranging market? The Visual Momentum Flow Indicator is your solution. This meticulously engineered tool is designed not just to follow trends, but to interpret the very character of the market, giving you a distinct edge by clearly ide
Moving Polynomial Regression
Loemiro Boholts Busis
Indicateurs
Moving Polynomial Regression The   Moving Polynomial Regression   indicator provides traders with a statistically robust and adaptive method for identifying the true trend, predicting immediate momentum shifts, and filtering market noise. Unlike traditional moving averages that simply lag the price, this tool fits an optimal polynomial curve to the market, giving you a dynamic and predictive view of price action. Key Advantages Superior Noise Filtering:   Uses advanced mathematical techniques
FREE
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Indicateurs
Hull Moving Average (HMA) pour MT5 – Indicateur de tendance rapide, fluide et sans délai Le Hull Moving Average (HMA) est un indicateur MT5 haute performance offrant des signaux ultra fluides et presque sans latence. Contrairement au SMA, EMA ou WMA, le HMA réagit instantanément aux changements de direction tout en filtrant le bruit — idéal pour les scalpers et traders intraday. Construit avec un moteur de moyenne mobile pondérée optimisé, il applique la véritable formule d’Alan Hull et produit
FREE
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Indicateurs
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Visual Vortex Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Unleash the Power of Market Dynamics with the Vortex Indicator! The Visual Vortex Indicator is your advanced tool for decoding market trends, reversals, and momentum shifts. Priced at $65, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of market behavior, but it’s designed for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your unique trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Vortex Indicator is based on a strategy that identifies directional movements and trend strength by analyzing key price d
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
RSI con Bollinger Bands
Antonello Belgrano
Indicateurs
RSI Indicator with Bollinger Bands: Maximize Your Win Rate with Precision and Advanced Trading Strategies Take your trading to the next level with the RSI Indicator combined with Bollinger Bands. Customize the RSI period, band moving average, and deviation to tailor the indicator to your unique strategies. Upon request, we also offer the possibility to customize or create bespoke indicators to best meet your trading needs.
Second To NoneFX Scalper
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Indicateurs
"2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe. The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more. The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all. When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move. The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs. You can change settings of the indicator. For great results find the trend of the pair,
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
Fonctionnalités Exclusives et Technologie Avancée Suivi de Dominance Multi-Couche : Force et Faiblesse : Histogramme à épaisseur variable (Barres épaisses pour une forte dominance et barres minces pour les mouvements faibles ). Système de Dissipation (Fade System) Intégré : Capture la continuité de la pression. La taille et la couleur de la barre peuvent persister ( s'estomper ) même après la barre initiale à volume élevé, indiquant une agression soutenue dans le flux d'ordres. Composante de
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicateurs
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Indicateurs
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Quantum Flux Oscillator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Master Market Trends with the Quantum Flux Oscillator Unlock a new level of trading precision with the Quantum Flux Oscillator, a professional-grade indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and capitalize on market momentum. Stop guessing the direction of the trend and start making informed decisions based on a clear, powerful, and mathematically sound tool. For just $30, you can add this indispensable oscillator to your trading arsenal. The Logic Behind the Oscillator The Quantum Flux O
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Indicateurs
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
WinWiFi Ultra Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
"We have developed a highly accurate trading signal system applicable to all assets on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. Calibrated against actual Gold price behavior, this system allows users to trade every candlestick effectively, regardless of market conditions—whether the market is trending, moving sideways, or reversing. The system features real-time arrows and color-coded indicators that signal immediate Buy or Sell entry points. This allows traders to use it as a reliable confirmation tool t
FREE
Color Gradient Background
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur vous permet de transformer l'apparence de votre graphique en appliquant une transition fluide entre deux couleurs personnalisables pour l'arrière-plan. Cet effet de dégradé accrocheur donne à votre graphique un look frais et moderne, le rendant plus attrayant visuellement. Le dégradé est appliqué à toutes les fenêtres d'indicateurs actuellement présentes sur votre graphique lorsque l'indicateur est attaché et affectera également toutes les nouvelles fenêtres d'indicateurs ajoutées
FREE
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
Indicateurs
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Candles – Signaux d’entrée basés sur la force pour tous les marchés Power Candles intègre l’analyse de force éprouvée de Stein Investments directement dans le graphique des prix. Au lieu de réagir uniquement au prix, chaque bougie est colorée en fonction de la force réelle du marché, ce qui permet d’identifier instantanément les phases de momentum, l’accélération de la force et les transitions de tendance propres. Une logique unique pour tous les marchés Power Candles fonctionne automatiqu
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicateurs
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Meravith Auto est une version automatisée du système de trading Meravith. L'indicateur se compose d'une ligne de tendance qui change de couleur. Lorsqu'elle est haussière, elle est verte, et lorsqu'elle est baissière, elle est rouge. Il s'agit de la ligne de support de la tendance. Une ligne de liquidité, où le volume haussier est égal au volume baissier. Une ligne de déviation haussière triple. Une ligne de déviation baissière triple. Des points violets et bleus indiquant un volume élevé. Le po
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
TPSproTrend PRO identifie le moment précis où le marché change de direction et constitue un point d'entrée au début du mouvement. Vous entrez sur le marché lorsque le prix commence tout juste à bouger, et non après que le mouvement ait déjà eu lieu.   Indicateur       Il ne redessine pas les signaux et affiche automatiquement les points d'entrée, le Stop Loss et le Take Profit, rendant ainsi le trading clair, visuel et structuré. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   VERSION MT4 Principaux avantages Signalisa
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 est un indicateur pour MetaTrader 5 qui automatise l’analyse de la structure de marché et des concepts ICT / Smart Money . Il ne prend aucune position et ne gère pas les ordres : c’est un outil d’analyse visuelle , pas un robot de trading automatisé. Ce que l’indicateur affiche L’indicateur scanne le graphique et met en avant les informations suivantes : Structure de marché : swings importants, HH, HL, LH, LL
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Plus de l'auteur
Pip Rounded Candles
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Indicateurs
PipRoundedCandles rounds OHLC prices to the nearest pip interval and displays color-coded candles, helping traders quickly visualize key price levels for better entry and exit decisions. Features: Rounds OHLC prices to nearest N pips. Color-coded candles: bullish and bearish.  Works on any symbol and timeframe.  Adjustable pip rounding.  Non-repainting, lightweight, real-time updates. Parameters: Parameter  Default  Description  Round price to nearest N pips 10 Round candle prices to nearest N
FREE
Trade History on Chart
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Utilitaires
Trade History on Chart is a simple utility indicator that displays the profit, duration, volume and other trade properties of closed trade from history. Features: Filter history to show only gains or loss of the trade. Show holding time of the trade. Accumulate the profits based on daily, weekly etc. Switch to display only boxes of text. Change text colors. Fast and user friendly.
FREE
Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Indicateurs
Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds is a bundle that includes most default custom indicators located in MQL5/Indicators/Examples/ . These indicators are adapted to support multi-timeframe calculations, including seconds-based and custom timeframes. The product allows multiple indicators calculated on different timeframes to be displayed on a single chart. The loader indicator is used to select the desired indicator and calculation timeframe. Indicators can be applied to standard or non-standar
Filtrer:
Camilo Rodriguez
18
Camilo Rodriguez 2025.11.12 22:26 
 

Excelente herramienta, estimado. Muy agradecido.

Kran5
454
Kran5 2025.05.10 00:03 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis