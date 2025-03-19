Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds

5

Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds is an indicator that allows traders to visualize price data calculated from custom timeframes directly on a single chart. The indicator supports seconds-based, minute-based, and hour-based calculations and displays the resulting price action as color candles on the active chart.

The indicator aggregates price data from non-standard or higher/lower timeframes and renders it accurately within the current chart environment, eliminating the need to open multiple charts for timeframe comparison.


Who This Indicator Is For

This indicator is intended for users who need to observe price behavior from different timeframes within a single chart. It is suitable for traders who analyze market structure across seconds, minutes, or hours and require a compact multi-timeframe view without switching chart periods.


Additional Resources

If you want to add indicators to a non-standard chart, consider the related product:

Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158101

This product is a bundle of most default custom indicators located in MQL5/Indicators/Examples/, adapted to support multi-timeframe calculations, including seconds-based and custom timeframes.

The included loader indicator allows you to select the desired indicator and calculation timeframe. Indicators can be applied to standard or non-standard timeframes, including seconds, minutes, and hours.


How It Works

Multi-Timeframe Display
Price data calculated on higher, lower, or custom timeframes can be displayed on the current chart using color candles.

Seconds and Custom Timeframes
Supports seconds-based aggregation as well as minute- and hour-based calculation intervals.

Single-Chart Layout
Custom timeframe price action is rendered directly on the active chart, allowing comparison with the current timeframe.

Chart Type Selection
Supports both Standard and Heiken Ashi candle rendering modes.


Key Features

• Aggregation and display of price data from custom seconds, minutes, or hours timeframes
• Unified timeframe management with automatic validation
• Configurable lookback range for calculation stability
• Support for Standard and Heiken Ashi candle types
• Optional display in a separate indicator window
• Clean candle rendering without interfering with existing indicators


Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Lookback Bars 256 Defines how many base timeframe bars are used to build the custom timeframe data.
Valid range: 256–1024.
Timeframe Seconds Selects the calculation timeframe mode:
• Seconds
• Minutes
• Hours
Seconds 60 Used when the timeframe mode is set to Seconds.
Minutes 1 Used when the timeframe mode is set to Minutes.
Hours 1 Used when the timeframe mode is set to Hours.
Chart Type Standard Selects between Standard candles and Heiken Ashi candles.
Separate Window false Displays the indicator in a separate subwindow when enabled.
Candle Colors Allows customization of bullish and bearish candle colors.


Summary

Multi Timeframe Chart in Seconds provides a way to visualize price action calculated from custom seconds, minutes, or hours timeframes within a single chart. The indicator is designed for traders who require accurate multi-timeframe candle representation without switching chart periods, offering a clean and efficient workflow for advanced timeframe analysis.


İncelemeler 2
Camilo Rodriguez
18
Camilo Rodriguez 2025.11.12 22:26 
 

Excelente herramienta, estimado. Muy agradecido.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Pip Rounded Candles
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Göstergeler
PipRoundedCandles rounds OHLC prices to the nearest pip interval and displays color-coded candles, helping traders quickly visualize key price levels for better entry and exit decisions. Features: Rounds OHLC prices to nearest N pips. Color-coded candles: bullish and bearish.  Works on any symbol and timeframe.  Adjustable pip rounding.  Non-repainting, lightweight, real-time updates. Parameters: Parameter  Default  Description  Round price to nearest N pips 10 Round candle prices to nearest N
FREE
Trade History on Chart
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Yardımcı programlar
Trade History on Chart is a simple utility indicator that displays the profit, duration, volume and other trade properties of closed trade from history. Features: Filter history to show only gains or loss of the trade. Show holding time of the trade. Accumulate the profits based on daily, weekly etc. Switch to display only boxes of text. Change text colors. Fast and user friendly.
FREE
Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Göstergeler
Multi Timeframe Indicators in Seconds is a bundle that includes most default custom indicators located in MQL5/Indicators/Examples/ . These indicators are adapted to support multi-timeframe calculations, including seconds-based and custom timeframes. The product allows multiple indicators calculated on different timeframes to be displayed on a single chart. The loader indicator is used to select the desired indicator and calculation timeframe. Indicators can be applied to standard or non-standar
