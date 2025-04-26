MA RiskShield Pro EA

RosMaFin MA RiskShield Pro – Professional Moving Average Trading with Superior Risk Management





Introduction





MA RiskShieldPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, utilizing a moving average crossover strategy with advanced risk management and flexible money management. This EA is created for traders who value a reliable trading system with a strong emphasis on capital protection.





Key Features





Trading Strategy





- Moving Average Crossover System - EA uses signals from fast and slow moving average crossovers

- Additional Filter Moving Average - option to activate a third MA for higher quality signals

- Volatility Filter - protection against trading in excessively volatile market conditions





Advanced Money Management





Three money management modes:





- Fixed lot size

- Dynamic position sizing based on risk percentage

- Martingale system with adjustable multiplier and limits





Sophisticated Risk Management





- Daily profit and loss limits - automatic trading cessation after reaching set limits

- Total capital protection - EA monitors account status compared to initial balance

- Time filters - ability to restrict trading to specific hours of the week





Flexible Position Management





- Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit - traditional protection using SL/TP

- Closing on opposite signal - automatic position termination when trend changes

- Reverse position system - option to automatically open opposite position when closing the original





Clear Visual Elements





- Detailed information panel - complete overview of EA status, statistics, and settings

- Professional logo on chart - option to display the EA logo





Parameter Settings









Indicators





- Adjustable periods and calculation methods for fast and slow moving averages

- Optional filter moving average with custom parameters

- Selection of price type for indicator calculations (Close, Open, High, Low, Median...)





Money Management and Risk





- Detailed settings for each type of money management

- Configurable limits for martingale cycles

- Customizable daily and total profit and loss limits





Time Filters





- Ability to set specific days of the week and hours for trading

- Flexible format for entering trading hours





Why Choose RosMaFin-Trading EA?





1. Comprehensive capital protection - emphasis on risk management and investment protection

2. Flexibility of settings - customization according to your trading style and risk tolerance

3. Transparency - detailed information panel provides an overview of all aspects of the EA

4. Professional implementation - robust code with optimized performance

5. Suitable for various currency pairs - strategy is applicable to most currency pairs





Recommended Usage





The EA is suitable for forex trading on major and minor currency pairs. Optimal timeframes are H1 to D1. For beginners, we recommend more conservative money management settings and gradual familiarization with the EA's behavior on a demo account.





Technical Support





By purchasing this EA, you gain access to regular updates and professional technical support.













Note: Trading in financial markets is risky and can lead to capital loss. No automatic trading system can guarantee profit. We recommend testing the EA first on a demo account and using only risk capital that you can afford to lose.