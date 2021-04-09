Drawdown Tracker and Auto Screenshot Utility

MT5 Drawdown Tracker & Auto Screenshot Utility

Professional Trading Session Monitor & Risk Management Tool

Price: $30.00 - Lifetime license with updates

Overview

The MT5 Drawdown Tracker & Auto Screenshot Utility is an all-in-one solution for serious traders who need comprehensive visual documentation and real-time risk monitoring. This powerful tool combines two essential functions in a single, easy-to-use interface: automatic screenshot capturing based on market sessions and real-time drawdown tracking for each trading pair.

Key Features

Drawdown Tracker Features: Real-time monitoring of drawdown percentages for each trading pair Individual P/L calculations for every open position Total account P/L and drawdown percentage tracking Customizable update intervals Includes commissions and swaps in calculations

Auto Screenshot Features: Automatic screenshots at regular intervals (customizable) Session-aware capturing (Asian, European, American markets) Session change alerts with customizable advance warnings Organized screenshot storage with date-based folders Detailed filename format with timestamp, pair, timeframe, and active sessions

Why This Tool Is Essential

For professional traders, maintaining proper documentation of trading activities is crucial. Whether you're managing client accounts, improving your strategy, or simply keeping records for tax purposes, the ability to automatically capture screenshots with contextual information saves hours of manual work.

Simultaneously, the drawdown tracker provides critical risk management information, allowing you to monitor your exposure across different currency pairs at a glance. No more surprises or overlooked positions eating into your profits.

Technical Details

Drawdown Tracker Logic: The utility continuously monitors all open positions, grouping them by trading pair. For each pair, it calculates: Current floating profit/loss Accumulated swaps and commissions Percentage of account balance at risk Total account drawdown

The interface displays this information in a clean, color-coded panel that updates at your preferred interval, giving you instant awareness of your risk exposure without interrupting your trading focus.

Auto Screenshot Logic: The tool implements a sophisticated market session tracking system that: Maintains accurate GMT time calculations Color-codes active trading sessions (Asian, European, American) Predicts upcoming session changes with countdown timers Takes high-quality screenshots at scheduled intervals Creates an organized folder structure for easy retrieval Embeds session and timeframe information directly in filenames

Customization Options

Both components are fully customizable through the input parameters: Session time ranges for Asian, European, and American markets Session colors for visual distinction Screenshot intervals and quality settings Alert preferences and timing Interface positioning and appearance

Installation & Requirements

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform Works with any broker and account type Minimal CPU usage and memory footprint Simple drag-and-drop installation

Customer Testimonials

"This utility has transformed my trading documentation process. What used to take hours of manual work now happens automatically while I focus on making trading decisions." - Professional Forex Trader

"The combination of drawdown tracking and automatic screenshots gives me both the risk awareness and documentation I need in one package. Well worth the investment." - Fund Manager

Support & Updates

If you need any assistance with installation, configuration, or usage, please contact me directly through MQL5 messaging. As the developer, I'm committed to providing timely support and regular updates to ensure this tool continues to meet your needs.

Visit my profile to explore more of my professional trading tools and utilities

Purchase With Confidence

This utility represents years of trading experience condensed into a practical tool that saves time and improves risk management. For just $30, you receive a lifetime license with all future updates included.

Invest in your trading infrastructure today and experience the difference proper documentation and risk tracking can make to your trading success!


