Enhanced Visual Aroon Cross Signal EA

Introduction

This Expert Advisor is based on the Aroon indicator cross system for MetaTrader 5. It is provided in an unoptimized state to allow you to customize and fine-tune it according to your specific trading goals and preferred markets. The EA is designed to identify potential trend reversals and generate trading signals based on Aroon Up and Aroon Down crossovers.

How It Works

The Aroon Cross Signal EA monitors two key components of the Aroon indicator:

Aroon Up: Measures the time since the highest price within a specific period

Aroon Down: Measures the time since the lowest price within a specific period

When Aroon Up crosses above Aroon Down, a buy signal is generated, suggesting a potential uptrend. Conversely, when Aroon Down crosses above Aroon Up, a sell signal is generated, indicating a potential downtrend.

The EA implements precise entry timing with a minimum bar delay between signals to avoid excessive trading during choppy market conditions.

Features

Visual Dashboard: Real-time display of Aroon indicator values and trade information

Single Position Management: Opens only one position at a time for focused trading

Fixed Risk Management: Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit values in points

Signal History: Maintains record of recent signals for performance monitoring

Detailed Logging: Optional logging system for tracking EA operations

Trade Direction Control: Options to enable/disable buy or sell trades independently

Parameters

Trading Parameters

Lot Size: Define position size

Stop Loss: Distance in points for protective stop

Take Profit: Distance in points for profit target

Allow Buy/Sell: Enable/disable specific trade directions

Aroon Parameters

Aroon Period: Number of bars used for Aroon calculation (default: 14)

Bars Delay: Minimum bars required between signals

Show Logs: Enable detailed diagnostic information

Visual Settings

Panel appearance customization (colors, position, font size)

Signal history display options

Strategy Logic

The Aroon indicator measures how long it has been since a high or low occurred within a specific period. The underlying principle is that strong uptrends frequently make new highs, while strong downtrends frequently make new lows.

The EA implements this logic by:

Calculating Aroon Up and Aroon Down values for each bar

Detecting crossovers between these two lines

Applying a time-based filter (Bars Delay) to reduce false signals

Executing trades at market price with predefined risk parameters

Allowing only one position at a time

Recommended Usage

This EA works best on trending markets and higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1). Before running on a live account, please:

Test thoroughly on a demo account

Optimize parameters for your specific instruments

Adjust lot size according to your risk management strategy

Consider adding your own modifications to enhance the strategy

Installation

Copy the EA file to your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder

Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel

Drag the EA onto your desired chart

Configure parameters in the inputs tab

Enable AutoTrading and confirm the EA is running

Support

For questions, customizations, or to explore more of our trading tools, please visit our website.

We're constantly working to improve our products and welcome your feedback to create better trading solutions.

Happy trading!



